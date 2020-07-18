Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Race in
21 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Race in
19 Hours
:
51 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 Jul
-
15 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
-
19 Jul
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Final practice in
03 Hours
:
21 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Qualifying 2 in
08 Hours
:
36 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Sebring / Practice report

IMSA Sebring: Derani keeps Cadillac top in FP2

shares
comments
IMSA Sebring: Derani keeps Cadillac top in FP2
By:
Jul 18, 2020, 3:42 PM

Pipo Derani and Sebastien Bourdais kept the Cadillac brand ahead of their turbocharged rivals at the head of the Prototype division in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, as teams prepare to qualify for the third round of the season, the 2hr40min Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring.

Derani’s #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R lapped the bumpy 17-turn 3.74-mile course in 1min47.882sec, just over a quarter second faster than Sebastien Bourdais in JDC-Miller’s Mustang Sampling entry.

More interesting still was a 0.4sec margin over Helio Castroneves’ Acura Team Penske ARX-05 which was a further 0.3sec clear of the sister car of Juan Pablo Montoya.

Even the fastest Mazda, the car that dominated the second half of the Daytona round two weeks ago, was over a second off the pace in this second practice session at Sebring, and the two RT24-Ps were separated by the sole Wayne Taylor Racing entry and the second JDC-Miller car.

Gustavo Menezes in the DragonSpeed Oreca led LMP2, half a second up on Ryan Dalziel’s best for Tower Motorsport by Starworks, while PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports’ late addition Spencer Pigot was third.

A very late run saw Fred Makowiecki usurp Porsche teammate Laurens Vanthoor for top spot in GT Le Mans by less than one-tenth of a second, with Oliver Gavin running them close to grab third in the #4 Corvette C8.R, ahead of Jordan Taylor in the sister car, with the BMW M8s in fifth and sixth.

Toni Vilander led GT Daytona for Scuderia Corsa, the Ferrari 488 lapping just under two-tenths quicker than Daytona winner Aaron Telitz in the AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F.

Gar Robinson set the best time in the Riley Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3 to take third, a hair quicker than Spencer Pumpelly’s Team Hardpoint Audi R8.

Qualifying for the Cadillac Grand Prix begins at 1.55pm local (Eastern) time, with the race start set for 5.35pm.

Next article
IMSA Sebring: WTR’s van der Zande leads opening practice

Previous article

IMSA Sebring: WTR’s van der Zande leads opening practice

Trending Today

Ferrari "much closer" to the cars around us - Vettel
Formula 1 / Formula 1
57m

Ferrari "much closer" to the cars around us - Vettel

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid

Verstappen says "something is not working" in Red Bull's car
Formula 1 / Formula 1
46m

Verstappen says "something is not working" in Red Bull's car

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?
IndyCar / IndyCar

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

IMSA Sebring: Derani keeps Cadillac top in FP2
IMSA / IMSA
25m

IMSA Sebring: Derani keeps Cadillac top in FP2

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

F1 technical update: Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren & Williams
Formula 1 / Formula 1

F1 technical update: Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren & Williams

Latest news

IMSA Sebring: Derani keeps Cadillac top in FP2
IMSA / IMSA
25m

IMSA Sebring: Derani keeps Cadillac top in FP2

IMSA Sebring: WTR’s van der Zande leads opening practice
IMSA / IMSA

IMSA Sebring: WTR’s van der Zande leads opening practice

Nasr returns to IMSA action after recovery from COVID-19
IMSA / IMSA

Nasr returns to IMSA action after recovery from COVID-19

Bourdais: IMSA needs “serious discussion” about BoP
IMSA / IMSA

Bourdais: IMSA needs “serious discussion” about BoP

Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Sebring
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari "much closer" to the cars around us - Vettel

57m
2
Formula 1

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid

1h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen says "something is not working" in Red Bull's car

46m
4
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

5
IndyCar

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

Latest videos

Thinking Forward with John Doonan 31:27
IMSA

Thinking Forward with John Doonan

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car 04:49
IMSA

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona 08:04
IMSA

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race' 02:19
IMSA

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race'

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours 01:51
IMSA

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours

Latest news

IMSA Sebring: Derani keeps Cadillac top in FP2
IMSA

IMSA Sebring: Derani keeps Cadillac top in FP2

IMSA Sebring: WTR’s van der Zande leads opening practice
IMSA

IMSA Sebring: WTR’s van der Zande leads opening practice

Nasr returns to IMSA action after recovery from COVID-19
IMSA

Nasr returns to IMSA action after recovery from COVID-19

Bourdais: IMSA needs “serious discussion” about BoP
IMSA

Bourdais: IMSA needs “serious discussion” about BoP

IndyCar racer Pigot joins PR1/Mathiasen for Sebring
IMSA

IndyCar racer Pigot joins PR1/Mathiasen for Sebring

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.