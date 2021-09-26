Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Long Beach Practice report

Long Beach IndyCar: Herta leads Dixon in warm-up

By:

Colton Herta, who led the two practice sessions but tripped up on tactics in qualifying, topped warm-up for the season finale at Long Beach, clocking a lap 0.1745sec ahead of Scott Dixon.

Long Beach IndyCar: Herta leads Dixon in warm-up

Herta’s Andretti Autosport-Honda lapped the 1.968-mile course in 68.4762sec on his 14th of 19 laps, and despite a wall-scrape, finished up ahead of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Scott Dixon who will start from the front row.

Simon Pagenaud was a further 0.15sec adrift in the quickest of the Team Penske-Chevrolets, with Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi fourth and fifth ahead of the former’s final race with Andretti Autosport.

Championship contestants Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward were ninth and 12th respectively, while pole-winner Josef Newgarden – another driver to scrape the wall – was 13th.

Meyer Shank Racing’s Helio Castroneves, who will roll off third this afternoon, was furious to turn only four laps, following an incident with semi-teammate Rossi. Castroneves was starting a hot lap when Rossi pulled out of the pits on cold tires, and thought his fellow Indy 500 winner was pulling out of the way for him and started trying to pull alongside him on the run to the Fountain Turn. Instead, Rossi adopted the usual racing line through the gentle ‘S’, the MSR car ran into the Andretti car and into the wall on the left side before sliding into the raised curbing around the fountain. Castroneves fumed at the unnecessary impact, Rossi thought it was “hilarious” that Helio put the blame on him.

Jimmie Johnson was an impressive 15th, just 1.17sec off Herta’s pace.

The race begins at 12.45pm local (Pacific) time.

 

P

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Team

1

Colton Herta

1:08.4762

1:08.4762

0.000

14

19

103.464

Honda

Andretti Autosport

2

Scott Dixon

1:08.6507

0.1745

0.1745

18

22

103.201

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

3

Simon Pagenaud

1:08.8029

0.3267

0.1522

19

22

102.972

Chevy

Team Penske

4

Ryan Hunter-Reay

1:08.8612

0.3850

0.0583

14

20

102.885

Honda

Andretti Autosport

5

Alexander Rossi

1:09.2465

0.7703

0.3853

8

18

102.313

Honda

Andretti Autosport

6

Will Power

1:09.2799

0.8037

0.0334

20

22

102.263

Chevy

Team Penske

7

Jack Harvey

1:09.2838

0.8076

0.0039

15

16

102.258

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

8

Graham Rahal

1:09.3318

0.8556

0.0480

15

18

102.187

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

9

Alex Palou

1:09.3364

0.8602

0.0046

9

20

102.180

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

10

Romain Grosjean

1:09.3802

0.9040

0.0438

21

21

102.116

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

11

James Hinchcliffe

1:09.4724

0.9962

0.0922

15

18

101.980

Honda

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

12

Pato O'Ward

1:09.4789

1.0027

0.0065

8

23

101.971

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

13

Josef Newgarden

1:09.5583

1.0821

0.0794

7

23

101.854

Chevy

Team Penske

14

Scott McLaughlin

1:09.5869

1.1107

0.0286

21

22

101.812

Chevy

Team Penske

15

Jimmie Johnson

1:09.6539

1.1777

0.0670

16

21

101.714

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

16

Ed Jones

1:09.7260

1.2498

0.0721

16

17

101.609

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

17

Takuma Sato

1:09.7787

1.3025

0.0527

17

19

101.532

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

18

Max Chilton

1:09.7835

1.3073

0.0048

9

21

101.525

Chevy

Carlin

19

Felix Rosenqvist

1:09.7866

1.3104

0.0031

9

18

101.521

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

20

Marcus Ericsson

1:09.8017

1.3255

0.0151

12

19

101.499

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

21

Sebastien Bourdais

1:09.8080

1.3318

0.0063

14

20

101.490

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

22

Callum Ilott

1:09.9430

1.4668

0.1350

21

22

101.294

Chevy

Juncos Hollinger Racing

23

Rinus VeeKay

1:09.9459

1.4697

0.0029

18

19

101.290

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

24

Charlie Kimball

1:09.9757

1.4995

0.0298

16

18

101.247

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

25

Oliver Askew

1:10.0134

1.5372

0.0377

11

17

101.192

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

26

Conor Daly

1:10.3288

1.8526

0.3154

19

19

100.738

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

27

Dalton Kellett

1:10.5556

2.0794

0.2268

20

22

100.414

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

28

Helio Castroneves

1:12.2333

3.7571

1.6777

4

4

98.082

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

 

