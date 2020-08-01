Mid-Ohio IndyCar races postponed due to pandemic concerns

The Mid-Ohio SportsCar course put out a release which read: “IndyCar and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course have agreed to postpone The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio scheduled for Aug. 7-9 until a date to be determined in September or October.

“This decision was made through communication with local health officials given the current environment.

“Our team continues to work with all of our partners and our local government to identify a date later this year when we can host The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.

“More information will be forthcoming as it becomes available. Visit midohio.com for ongoing updates.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our fans as we navigate this postponement.”

Promoters Green Savoree have been particularly hard-hit by this pandemic, with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg being shifted from the start to the end of the season, Toronto and Portland being canceled, and Mid-Ohio now shifted to an as yet undetermined date.