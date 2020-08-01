IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Practice in
6 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Practice 1 in
83 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Mid-Ohio / Breaking news

Mid-Ohio IndyCar races postponed due to pandemic concerns

shares
comments
Mid-Ohio IndyCar races postponed due to pandemic concerns
By:
Aug 1, 2020, 7:45 PM

Next week’s NTT IndyCar Series double-header at Mid-Ohio has been postponed due to ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic which is still surging in large parts of the USA.

The Mid-Ohio SportsCar course put out a release which read: “IndyCar and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course have agreed to postpone The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio scheduled for Aug. 7-9 until a date to be determined in September or October.

“This decision was made through communication with local health officials given the current environment. 

“Our team continues to work with all of our partners and our local government to identify a date later this year when we can host The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.

“More information will be forthcoming as it becomes available. Visit midohio.com for ongoing updates.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our fans as we navigate this postponement.”

Promoters Green Savoree have been particularly hard-hit by this pandemic, with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg being shifted from the start to the end of the season, Toronto and Portland being canceled, and Mid-Ohio now shifted to an as yet undetermined date.

McLaren’s Indy prospects have improved “night and day” for 2020

Previous article

McLaren’s Indy prospects have improved “night and day” for 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Mid-Ohio
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?
MotoGP MotoGP / Analysis

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

NASCAR halts Labbe SCCA test after failure to get prior approval
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news
3h

NASCAR halts Labbe SCCA test after failure to get prior approval

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 17, 'Jungle' Jim Liberman
Vintage Vintage / News

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 17, 'Jungle' Jim Liberman

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

President Donald Trump calls out NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

President Donald Trump calls out NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace

Mid-Ohio IndyCar races postponed due to pandemic concerns
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news
12m

Mid-Ohio IndyCar races postponed due to pandemic concerns

Corvette hopeful for Road America, expects BMW fightback
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Corvette hopeful for Road America, expects BMW fightback

Latest news

Mid-Ohio IndyCar races postponed due to pandemic concerns
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news
12m

Mid-Ohio IndyCar races postponed due to pandemic concerns

McLaren’s Indy prospects have improved “night and day” for 2020
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news
3h

McLaren’s Indy prospects have improved “night and day” for 2020

Schmidt thrilled by drivers put in “tougher spot than expected”
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Schmidt thrilled by drivers put in “tougher spot than expected”

Ed Carpenter Racing signs ace NASCAR crew chief Pearn for Indy
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Ed Carpenter Racing signs ace NASCAR crew chief Pearn for Indy

Trending

1
MotoGP

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?

2
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

3
NASCAR XFINITY

NASCAR halts Labbe SCCA test after failure to get prior approval

3h
4
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 17, 'Jungle' Jim Liberman

5
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Latest videos

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates 06:51
IndyCar

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying 03:02
IndyCar

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

Latest news

Mid-Ohio IndyCar races postponed due to pandemic concerns
IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar races postponed due to pandemic concerns

McLaren’s Indy prospects have improved “night and day” for 2020
IndyCar

McLaren’s Indy prospects have improved “night and day” for 2020

Schmidt thrilled by drivers put in “tougher spot than expected”
IndyCar

Schmidt thrilled by drivers put in “tougher spot than expected”

Ed Carpenter Racing signs ace NASCAR crew chief Pearn for Indy
IndyCar

Ed Carpenter Racing signs ace NASCAR crew chief Pearn for Indy

Johnson’s first IndyCar run impresses Ganassi’s Hull, Dixon
IndyCar

Johnson’s first IndyCar run impresses Ganassi’s Hull, Dixon

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.