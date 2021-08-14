Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / IMS IndyCar: Ericsson leads Rossi in raceday warm-up
IndyCar News

Miles: “Too early to tell” if IndyCar can return to Iowa

By:

Penske Entertainment president and CEO Mark Miles says that IndyCar is investigating a possible return to Iowa Speedway as soon as 2022, but has other details to confirm before announcing next year’s schedule.

Miles: “Too early to tell” if IndyCar can return to Iowa

Iowa Speedway’s 0.894-mile oval was one of the most popular stops on the IndyCar calendar for teams and drivers, and its absence from the 2021 schedule left the series with just four oval rounds – two of which were back-to-back races at Texas Motor Speedway.

Series owner Roger Penske has twice told the media this year that getting more ovals on the IndyCar calendar is important because he regards track diversity as one of the series’ unique selling points. He said he doesn’t want IndyCar to evolve in a way that it comes to be regarded as “sportscars without fenders”.

Getting Iowa Speedway back on the schedule has therefore become one of Penske Entertainment’s priorities. There are hopes that Iowa-based Hy-Vee Inc., one of Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s sponsors, could help back the event [see Bobby Rahal’s comments below]. But Mark Miles says it would be premature to expect Iowa’s return as soon as 2022.

“It’s too early to tell,” he told Motorsport.com. “We’re always going to be on the lookout for oval opportunities, whether that’s a superspeedway or a short oval. It’s part of our brand, part of our heritage.

“Iowa always provided exciting racing, it’s an interesting prospect but not something we could announce today.”

Miles said that the quandary over Iowa was not the last piece of the puzzle to be completed before Penske Entertainment could reveal the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series schedule.

“There are a few additional sanctioning agreements to be extended,” he said, “so that’s not about new venues but just checking the details on the ones we currently have.

“And there’s still a little bit of work to do with NBC about exactly which events will be on network, which will be on cable, which will be on Peacock [NBC’s live streaming service]. But the music will stop pretty soon and we’ll be able to announce the full details.”

Miles said there were no big surprises to come, and also that this year’s gap in the schedule, to accommodate NBC’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, would be closed up.

“Roger [Penske] was right – let’s focus on North America, our home market, and if something else comes along, then fine, let’s look at it,” he said. “And he’s also a strong believer in date equity, so we won’t go past September next year, and the season will start in March – maybe a little earlier maybe a little later – than usual.

“And then in the summer, we’ll close up the gap that we had this year as a result of Toronto getting canceled and NBC focusing on Tokyo. It’s not like we’ll have a race every weekend, but there won’t be that big four-week break we had this year.”

He also all-but-confirmed that WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca would return to the season finale spot in 2022, as per 2019. Due to the effects of COVID-19 restrictions, the event was canned altogether last year, while this season – for the same reasons –  the Grand Prix of Long Beach was postponed and shifted from its traditional April date to the end of the season, completing a west coast swing of three straight races Portland, OR., Laguna Seca, CA., and Long Beach, CA.

But for 2022, Laguna Seca will host the (likely) championship decider once more, something that the race organizers on its first race back on the IndyCar schedule.

“Yeah, Laguna Seca as the finale is no longer an obligation – that was a one-year agreement for ’19,” said Miles. “But they love the idea, we love the idea, it’s desirable, and our sponsors want a great event to end the championship to which they can invite their clients and customers. It’s hard to imagine a better place to do that than Monterey.”

Bobby Rahal on Iowa, and Hy-Vee’s possible interest

Graham Rahal's RLL-Honda on its way to third at Iowa Speedway last year.

Graham Rahal's RLL-Honda on its way to third at Iowa Speedway last year.

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Three-time Indy car champion and 1986 Indy 500 winner Bobby Rahal first raced at this level in 1982 and became a team owner in ’92, so has vast experience of witnessing promise fulfilled, faltering or failing. So like Miles, he takes the same canny “nothing’s done until it’s done” attitude toward the possibility of Iowa’s return.

But inextricably intertwined with his business acumen and wisdom of experience is a deep passion for the U.S. open-wheel scene and, like Penske and Miles, he believes a strong oval element on the IndyCar schedule is imperative.

“Just about every driver I’ve spoken to likes Iowa Speedway and thinks it’s a shame it came off the calendar this year,” he said. “It’s a bullring, the racing’s good, and it’s very demanding for the drivers and engineers to get it right.

“So I hope we go back there. A lot of people want to see more ovals and to me the short ovals were always the best ovals, whether that’s Milwaukee – which I still think was the best – or Phoenix before they ruined it for IndyCars, or Nazareth which was brutal! The one-mile ovals are great places for IndyCars.

“I can’t speak on Roger’s behalf, nor on Hy-Vee’s but I do know that Hy-Vee is a proud Iowa company, and I think both parties are having discussions, although I don’t know how far those have reached. I’m not at those discussions but I’ve got my fingers firmly crossed.”

Rahal agrees that impressions from the outside – that Hy-Vee Inc. is growing increasingly enthusiastic about IndyCar – are accurate.

“Yeah, we were introduced to them in 2020 at Iowa, and Graham had a good race there [finished third] which persuaded them to do the Indy 500 [Spencer Pigot’s third RLL car] and now they’ve been on our #45 car at several races this year. I think they feel they are certainly getting the value they’re looking for, there’s a lot of enthusiasm there.

“We’re not yet close to a full season with them, but there is excitement within the company, because they promote the hell out of their involvement with us, with IndyCar, in all their grocery stores, their convenience stores across the Midwest. They could give a lesson to a lot of other sponsors about how to take advantage of their commitment and investment by imaginative promotion. They create value for themselves and by doing that, they generate value for – and interest in – the IndyCar Series.”

So Hy-Vee would be the ideal backer – or leading company in a conglomerate of backers – of an IndyCar return to Iowa Speedway?

“Oh yeah, absolutely. They just get it.”

shares
comments
IMS IndyCar: Ericsson leads Rossi in raceday warm-up

Previous article

IMS IndyCar: Ericsson leads Rossi in raceday warm-up
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

2
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Indianapolis?

3
MotoGP

MotoGP dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident

4
MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

5
World Superbike

Rea “very frustrated” at WSBK rev limit imposed on Kawasaki

Latest news
Miles: “Too early to tell” if IndyCar can return to Iowa
IndyCar

Miles: “Too early to tell” if IndyCar can return to Iowa

1 h
IMS IndyCar: Ericsson leads Rossi in raceday warm-up
IndyCar

IMS IndyCar: Ericsson leads Rossi in raceday warm-up

3 h
Power misses pole, but happy he’s back in the groove again
IndyCar

Power misses pole, but happy he’s back in the groove again

13 h
O’Ward: Portland test put Arrow McLaren SP “where we belong”
IndyCar

O’Ward: Portland test put Arrow McLaren SP “where we belong”

14 h
Lundgaard: Family will “have a heart attack” over grid position
IndyCar

Lundgaard: Family will “have a heart attack” over grid position

15 h
Latest videos
IndyCar: RLL assessing Lundgaard’s potential for third full-time car 01:48
IndyCar
Aug 13, 2021

IndyCar: RLL assessing Lundgaard’s potential for third full-time car

Veekay shares IMS Road Course secrets with Byron in Chevy Simulator 01:01
IndyCar
Aug 13, 2021

Veekay shares IMS Road Course secrets with Byron in Chevy Simulator

IndyCar: Meyer Shank Racing suggest Pagenaud as possible candidate 00:57
IndyCar
Aug 12, 2021

IndyCar: Meyer Shank Racing suggest Pagenaud as possible candidate

IndyCar: Bob Jenkins: 1947-2021 05:24
IndyCar
Aug 10, 2021

IndyCar: Bob Jenkins: 1947-2021

IndyCar: Legendary IMS broadcaster Bob Jenkins dies 00:48
IndyCar
Aug 10, 2021

IndyCar: Legendary IMS broadcaster Bob Jenkins dies

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
IMS IndyCar: Ericsson leads Rossi in raceday warm-up Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

IMS IndyCar: Ericsson leads Rossi in raceday warm-up

Power misses pole, but happy he’s back in the groove again Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

Power misses pole, but happy he’s back in the groove again

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime
IndyCar

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

Trending Today

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Indianapolis?
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Indianapolis?

MotoGP dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

Rea “very frustrated” at WSBK rev limit imposed on Kawasaki
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea “very frustrated” at WSBK rev limit imposed on Kawasaki

Belgium WRC: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Belgium WRC: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag

Honda reveals Super Formula driver reshuffle for 2021
Super Formula Super Formula

Honda reveals Super Formula driver reshuffle for 2021

Michael Annett to have surgery, could miss Xfinity playoffs
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Michael Annett to have surgery, could miss Xfinity playoffs

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021

Latest news

Miles: “Too early to tell” if IndyCar can return to Iowa
IndyCar IndyCar

Miles: “Too early to tell” if IndyCar can return to Iowa

IMS IndyCar: Ericsson leads Rossi in raceday warm-up
IndyCar IndyCar

IMS IndyCar: Ericsson leads Rossi in raceday warm-up

Power misses pole, but happy he’s back in the groove again
IndyCar IndyCar

Power misses pole, but happy he’s back in the groove again

O’Ward: Portland test put Arrow McLaren SP “where we belong”
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward: Portland test put Arrow McLaren SP “where we belong”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.