IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
30 Apr
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
14 May
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
28 May
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
11 Jun
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
18 Jun
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
02 Jul
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
09 Jul
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Nashville
06 Aug
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
13 Aug
Next event in
137 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
Next event in
144 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
10 Sep
Next event in
165 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
17 Sep
Next event in
172 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
24 Sep
Next event in
179 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / “More questions than answers” after IndyCar’s mock KERS test
IndyCar / Breaking news

Rossi: Aero tweaks, not power boost, improve Indy 500 action

By:

Alexander Rossi says that IndyCar’s new aerodynamic configuration for Indianapolis Motor Speedway will improve the racing at Indy, and says a power boost from KERS energy isn’t necessary.

Rossi: Aero tweaks, not power boost, improve Indy 500 action

Andretti Autosport-Honda’s 2016 Indy 500 winner was one of the four drivers who tested a simulation of a hybrid system last Friday at the legendary 2.5-mile oval with the drivers running regular race boost (1.3-bar) with brief squirts of extra power (1.5-bar) to represent the expected power delivery of a KERS system discharging stored energy.

IndyCar president Jay Frye did not sound wholly convinced by the feedback, echoing the ambivalence shown by Rossi, Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, Josef Newgarden (Team Penske-Chevrolet) and Patricio O’Ward (Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet).

“It’s a pretty big horsepower boost with the push to pass,” said Rossi afterward. “We’re going to have to look at it and see if it changes anything for the better or worse.

“It’s definitely different. We got that test accomplished and have some hard data to look at for the future.”

Asked outright if he felt the change would be helpful, Rossi responded, “I do not,” going on to explain that the testing that the same quartet carried out last fall at the Speedway – improving the ability of the cars to run close together through turns – had been the step forward that was required.

“I think there are always areas to improve the oval package and those areas are pretty clear and understood from all of us,” he said, “and we all had the same balance shifts and sensations. This is attempting to be a solution to the problem…

“I don’t necessarily think that what we are looking for is a power solution. There is a long list of solutions trying to improve what we have and this is just crossing one off the list. Is it good? Is it worse? Is it the same? And what can we do to adjust it for the future?

“Everything that we found in the November test from the aerodynamic side that was a positive was already on the cars today. So that package that we adjusted for 2021 already exists. What we had here is what we’ll race in May. 

Six-time and reigning IndyCar champion Dixon said there was “loads of difference” to the cars running 1.5-bar boost in a pack.

He went on: “It’s a lot of power and some of the durations are quite long. It was 10 seconds of 20 kPa (0.2-bar). I don’t know what that is, maybe 50, 60 or 70 horsepower. 

“Especially in car that’s trimmed out, your average lap speed will jump by a couple of miles per hour. You know, the tow is still very strong here. I think we’re still trying to figure out what areas need to be worked on and I don’t necessarily think it’s the acceleration of the car on the straight… I think for me, it’s more a function of how it gets through the corner, how close you can run and how the dirty air affects the front of the car. That for me is a bit of a standout. 

“It was good to just run through those options and see how we can apply it. I think it’s an easy application on road and street [courses] once we get to hybrids. 

“It’s just trying to figure out what applies for ovals, especially a superspeedway. I don’t think a short oval [would be] too much of a drama.”

O’Ward stated: “We’re just trying to find a path of where to continue looking to make the racing better. We tried different boost pressures. We tried long stints.

“The car really changes from lap five to lap 20. The car behaves so different depending on whether it is a 15 car train, a five car train or a two car train. We only had four. So, we got some feedback, but we still are missing some because we don’t have everybody here.”

“I think we got a sense of direction on where we need to improve things and where to look. I think we found something that might work – but there is still some work that needs to be done to make it good enough to be capable of being used in the races. 

“Not just for speedways. I think it is something that might work on short ovals like Gateway where the racing is really tough. 

“At the end of the day we want to make the show better for the fans. I think we’re heading in a good direction.”

Two-time champion Newgarden pointed out that the hybrid system’s power boost doesn’t have to be as was tested last Friday, commenting: “The horsepower bump is tunable. You can raise the boost up or down, so that makes it very adjustable.

“We ran through a couple of scenarios, a couple of configurations. There was definitely a noticeable [between] the configurations. It’s a matter of preference in tuning what option is best for the drivers. If you want to run a system like that, it’s a matter of what’s the right configuration to give to the field. 

“I think that’s the type of info we were trying to arm IndyCar with. Now it will be up to them to dissect the information and see what we do in the future.”

Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: IndyCar Series

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Photo by: IndyCar Series

shares
comments

Related video

“More questions than answers” after IndyCar’s mock KERS test

Previous article

“More questions than answers” after IndyCar’s mock KERS test
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Alexander Rossi
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
MotoGP

Qatar MotoGP: Vinales passes Ducati quartet to win

3h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen explains why he could not re-attack Hamilton

43min
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Final few laps of Bahrain GP were "horrifying"

2h
4
NASCAR Truck

Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed

22h
5
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Qatar Grand Prix?

15h
Latest news
Rossi: Aero tweaks, not power boost, improve Indy 500 action
IndyCar

Rossi: Aero tweaks, not power boost, improve Indy 500 action

10m
“More questions than answers” after IndyCar’s mock KERS test
IndyCar

“More questions than answers” after IndyCar’s mock KERS test

Mar 26, 2021
Fans to choose Johnson’s Carvana livery at six IndyCar races
IndyCar

Fans to choose Johnson’s Carvana livery at six IndyCar races

Mar 26, 2021
Why hybrids can make IndyCar more thrilling in 2023
IndyCar

Why hybrids can make IndyCar more thrilling in 2023

Mar 26, 2021
IndyCar IMS test to simulate hybrid boost with push-to-pass
IndyCar

IndyCar IMS test to simulate hybrid boost with push-to-pass

Mar 25, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: Push-to-Pass test 01:36
IndyCar
Mar 27, 2021

IndyCar: Push-to-Pass test

IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car 02:18
IndyCar
Feb 24, 2021

IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay 02:46
IndyCar
Dec 12, 2020

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing 01:46
IndyCar
Oct 29, 2020

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship 01:01
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
“More questions than answers” after IndyCar’s mock KERS test
IndyCar / Breaking news

“More questions than answers” after IndyCar’s mock KERS test

Fans to choose Johnson’s Carvana livery at six IndyCar races
IndyCar / Breaking news

Fans to choose Johnson’s Carvana livery at six IndyCar races

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime
IndyCar / Analysis

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

More from
Alexander Rossi
Damaged WTR Acura 'couldn't fight with fair tools' Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA / Breaking news

Damaged WTR Acura 'couldn't fight with fair tools'

Rossi positive on Andretti changes after 2020 “sucked”
IndyCar / Breaking news

Rossi positive on Andretti changes after 2020 “sucked”

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017 Prime
IndyCar / Commentary

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car? Prime

Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car?

When founder Bruce McLaren died in June 1970, his team could have folded. Instead, his loyal band rallied to produce a string of winners - including an Indy car game-changer that won three Indy 500s in six years.

IndyCar
Dec 23, 2020
How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost Prime

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Josef Newgarden was our pick as top IndyCar driver of 2020 but his finest season-long run of performances failed to yield the championship. David Malsher-Lopez explains why.

IndyCar
Dec 18, 2020
2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year Prime

2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year

David Malsher-Lopez explains how the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series was unlike any other, and why it featured familiar and unfamiliar faces competing for glory.

IndyCar
Nov 27, 2020
How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words Prime

How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words

Chip Ganassi Racing’s newly crowned six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon takes us round by round through his remarkable season. David Malsher-Lopez listens.

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2020

Trending Today

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Qatar Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / News

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Qatar Grand Prix?

Wolff: Track limit rules can't be "a Shakespeare novel"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Track limit rules can't be "a Shakespeare novel"

Hamilton: Bahrain GP "one of the hardest races"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Bahrain GP "one of the hardest races"

Bahrain GP: Hamilton holds off Verstappen to win epic duel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report

Bahrain GP: Hamilton holds off Verstappen to win epic duel

Dovizioso's manager doubts MotoGP race return in 2021 with Aprilia
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Dovizioso's manager doubts MotoGP race return in 2021 with Aprilia

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

Roland Ratzenberger: The inside story of the Imola weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Roland Ratzenberger: The inside story of the Imola weekend

Latest news

Rossi: Aero tweaks, not power boost, improve Indy 500 action
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Rossi: Aero tweaks, not power boost, improve Indy 500 action

“More questions than answers” after IndyCar’s mock KERS test
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

“More questions than answers” after IndyCar’s mock KERS test

Fans to choose Johnson’s Carvana livery at six IndyCar races
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Fans to choose Johnson’s Carvana livery at six IndyCar races

Why hybrids can make IndyCar more thrilling in 2023
IndyCar IndyCar / Analysis

Why hybrids can make IndyCar more thrilling in 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.