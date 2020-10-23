2021 Road To Indy schedule revealed, Freedom 100 is deleted

Due to poor car count and regularly changing travel restrictions caused by Covid-19, the Indy Lights season was put on hiatus this year, but is set to return with an estimated 14-15 cars in 2021.

However, the Freedom 100, held every year since 2003 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, usually on the Friday before the Indy 500, has been dropped for 2021.

Penske Entertainment Corp.’s VP of corporate communications, Alex Damron, told TracksideOnline.com, “Reserving the Month of May schedule for the NTT IndyCar Series provides maximum flexibility to prioritize Indy 500 on-track activities.

“In 2020, we've learned this flexibility is key to ensure we're able to successfully race the Indianapolis 500.”

The 10-event/20-race calendar – all events are double-headers – does include the now traditional event on the IMS road course, and also sees Indy Lights return to the streets of Belle Isle, Detroit, in June.

One TBD remains however, and this is believed to be Nashville, when Indy Lights may (or may not) support the NTT IndyCar Series on its inaugural event on the city streets, Aug. 6-8.

Dan Andersen, owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions, said: “I want to thank all of the promoters for working with us on what we believe is an exciting and well-balanced schedule for 2021. We have added some new events, increased our scholarships across the board, added new incentives, and implemented some cost-saving measures.

“We are working hard to continue to grow the Road to Indy in the coming years and there are more positives to come.

“This year has been challenging for everyone and I want to thank our teams and drivers for their patience as well as our tremendous partners, especially Cooper Tires, for their continued support.”

Next season will see the Indy Lights’ champion’s scholarship award increased to $1,289,425 for entry into at least three IndyCar events for 2022 including the Indianapolis 500, and the addition of an Indy car test at the conclusion of the season for each of the top-three finishers in the championship.”

Indy Lights will return to NBC Sports Gold with all races airing live and on demand in the U.S. Internationally, all practice, qualifying and race events will be live streamed on the Road to Indy TV App, RoadToIndy.TV and indylights.com, as well as dedicated broadcast channels on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Xbox One. Additional coverage of all on-track sessions can also be found on the Pennzoil INDYCAR Radio Network.

Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 will also see scholarship expansions in 2021. In Indy Pro 2000, the champion’s scholarship value is $718,065 next season and will once again guarantee a full season contract with an Indy Lights team for the 2022 season. In USF2000, the scholarship value increases to $401,305 and, as with Indy Pro 2000, guarantees a full season contract with an Indy Pro 2000 team.

The use of the current generation Tatuus PM-18 and USF-17 will be extended five years through the end of 2026 and will feature an enhanced roll hoop in 2021 and the addition of a Halo and several other upgrades in 2022.

Coverage of Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 will feature worldwide live streaming on RoadToIndy.TV, the Road to Indy TV App and the series’ respective websites – indypro2000.com and usf2000.com – as well as live and on demand coverage on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.

2021 Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires

(all double-headers)

March 6/7 Streets of St. Petersburg 1.8-mile street course

May 14/15 Indianapolis Motor Speedway 2.439-mile road course

June 12/13 The Raceway at Belle Isle Park 2.35-mile street course

June 19/20 Road America 4.014-mile road course

July 3/4 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 2.258-mile road course

July 10/11 Streets of Toronto 1.786-mile street circuit

*TBA

August 20/21 World Wide Technology Raceway 1.25-mile oval

September 11/12 Portland International Raceway 1.964-mile road course

September 18/19 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 2.238-mile road course

The series’ annual Spring Training will take place on February 24 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway road course in Homestead, Fla. Pre-event test days will take place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 13, Road America on June 18, the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on June 30, World Wide Technology Raceway on August 19 and at Portland International Raceway on September 9.

2021 Indy Pro 2000 presented by Cooper Tires

March 6/7 Streets of St. Petersburg 1.8-mile street course**

April 10/11 Barber Motorsports Park 2.3-mile road course**

May 14/15 Indianapolis Motor Speedway 2.439-mile road course***

May 28 Lucas Oil Raceway 0.686-mile oval*

June 19/20 Road America 4.014-mile road course**

July 3/4 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 2.258-mile road course**

July 10/11 Streets of Toronto 1.786-mile street circuit**

August 21 World Wide Technology Raceway 1.25-mile oval*

August 28/29 New Jersey Motorsports Park 2.14-mile road course***

*single race, **double-header, ***triple-header

The annual Spring Training for Indy Pro 2000 will take place at the Homestead-Miami road course on February 22/23. Eight pre-event test days include Barber Motorsports Park on April 8, Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 13, Lucas Oil Raceway on May 27, Road America on June 18, the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 1, World Wide Technology Raceway on August 19 and New Jersey Motorsports Park on August 27.

2021 Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship

March 6/7 Streets of St. Petersburg 1.8-mile street course**

April 10/11 Barber Motorsports Park 2.3-mile road course**

May 14/15 Indianapolis Motor Speedway 2.439-mile road course***

May 28 Lucas Oil Raceway 0.686-mile oval*

June 19/20 Road America 4.014-mile road course**

July 3/4 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 2.258-mile road course***

July 10/11 Streets of Toronto 1.786-mile street circuit**

August 28/29 New Jersey Motorsports Park 2.14-mile road course***

*single race, **double-header, ***triple-header

As with Indy Pro 2000, the annual Spring Training for USF2000 will take place at the Homestead-Miami road course on February 22/23. Six pre-event test days include Barber Motorsports Park on April 8, Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 13, Lucas Oil Raceway on May 27, Road America on June 18, the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 1 and New Jersey Motorsports Park on August 27.