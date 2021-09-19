Indy Lights Laguna Seca: Kirkwood dominates again for ninth win

Polesitter Kyle Kirkwood got a strong start and while Linus Lundqvist looked alongside HMD Motorsports teammate David Malukas, the front-row starter held on to second. Yet by the end of the first lap, Maluka was already 1.8sc down on his championship rival who had pulled eight points ahead with two poles and victory yesterday.

Behind Lundqvist, Danial Frost (Andretti Autosport) retained fourth ahead of yesterday’s third-place finisher Benjamin Pedersen and Robert Megennis. Devlin DeFrancesco had a sideways moment in the Corkscrew on the opening lap allowing Juncos Hollinger’s Sting Ray Robb to take a look through Turn 8 but he ran wide and fell back.

With the race being 35 laps as opposed to 30 laps yesterday, Kirkwood was eager not to burn his Cooper Tires up too quick and so his lead increased far more gradually than in Race 1. Plus on this occasion Malukas wasn’t bottled up behind his Global Racing Group teammates so he was able to set his own pace.

Still, Kirkwood had a 3.6sec lead by Lap 7, and Malukas was two seconds clear of Lundqvist.

On Lap 10, Rasmus Lindh escaped the attentions of his teammate Robb by getting around DeFrancesco on the run up to the Corkscrew to grab seventh place.

At half distance, Lap 17, Kirkwood’s lead was out to around 10sec, his fastest lap around 0.35sec swifter than that of Malukas. Yet the HMD driver was performing well having pulled out 5sec over Lundqvist. The Swede was having to keep an eye on his mirrors as Frost remained in push-to-pass reach, and Pedersen was only 0.9sec further back.

With 10 laps to go, Pedersen’s attempts to separate Frost from fourth was the main battle to watch, for Kirkwood’s lead was out to 17sec. When Pedersen’s challenge faded, the focus shifted five seconds further back, to Megennis holding off Lindh, De Francesco and Robb.

Kirkwood came into the weekend worried about how the Andretti Autosport cars might perform at Laguna Seca. With a 26sec victory, just a day after a similarly dominant performance, he heads to the final two rounds with a 15-point margin over Malukas – and believing that Michael Andretti’s cars will have the edge again in the Mid-Ohio double-header.

P Name Laps FTime Diff ST Team Points 1 Kyle Kirkwood 35 1:16.9173 LAP 35 1 Andretti Autosport 488 2 David Malukas 35 1:17.2596 26.0555 2 HMD Motorsports 473 3 Linus Lundqvist 35 1:17.4821 39.3152 3 Global Racing Group w/HMD Motorsports 403 4 Danial Frost 35 1:17.4075 40.8857 4 Andretti Autosport 304 5 Benjamin Pedersen 35 1:17.6336 41.7672 5 Global Racing Group w/HMD Motorsports 322 6 Robert Megennis 35 1:17.8989 48.0055 6 Andretti Autosport 285 7 Rasmus Lindh 35 1:17.8793 48.5498 9 Juncos Hollinger Racing 57 8 Devlin DeFrancesco 35 1:17.8742 49.5310 8 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 294 9 Sting Ray Robb 35 1:18.0782 50.1593 7 Juncos Hollinger Racing 218 10 Manuel Sulaiman 35 1:18.0450 54.3030 10 HMD Motorsports 51 11 Christian Bogle 33 1:18.3135 2 LAPS 11 Carlin 207