Previous / Bronze GT3 class added to Bathurst 12 Hour
Intercontinental GT Challenge / Gulf 12h News

Triple Eight unveils Bathurst line-up, livery

Triple Eight has unveiled its all-Pro driver line-up for the Bathurst 12 Hour as well as a new look for its Mercedes.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Triple Eight unveils Bathurst line-up, livery
Listen to this article

The Supercars powerhouse and Australian and Asian GT regular will once again field an AMG GT3 in the Intercontinental GT Challenge opener.

The #888 entry will be driven by T8's Supercars drivers Shane van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney, who will be joined by factory Mercedes driver Maximilian Gotz.

The car will be backed by Supercheap Auto, which has backed T8's wildcard entry at the Bathurst 1000 for the past two years.

T8 will head to Mount Panorama as the defending 12 Hour winner after helping Kenny Habul, Jules Gounon, Martin Konrad and Luca Stolz to victory in the Pro-Am version of the event back in May.

Feeney was also a winner in a T8 Mercedes in the three-hour GT race during the Bathurst International in November.

“Any day you get to drive at Bathurst is a good day, let alone in these cars," said Feeney.

"It’s really cool to have the top teams and drivers from around the world coming back to Australia, and getting the chance to go head-to-head with them around one of the best race tracks in the world will be next-level.

“It’s definitely an adjustment switching between the right-hand drive supercar and the left-hand drive GT car, but once you’ve got your eye in and you’ve tuned in your spatial awareness, it’s so much fun.

"The AMG GT3 is a weapon and our Supercheap Auto livery is going to look incredible on track. I can’t wait to do our part to try to repeat the Mercedes-AMG podium lock-out we had in 2022.”

Mercedes-AMG customer racing boss Stefan Wendl added: “We’re honored to partner with the championship winning Triple Eight team for the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour, fielding an all-PRO outfit.

“With the support of strong partners and in the hands of Shane, Broc and Maxi I believe the team have what it takes to be a competitive trio to tackle the infamous Mount Panorama.”

The Bathurst 12 Hour will take place February 3-5.

