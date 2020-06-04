Top events
Esports
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
-
03 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 10: Bathurst
04 Jun
-
04 Jun
Event finished
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Practice in
1 day
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
167 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Le Mans / Breaking news

Glickenhaus to field two hypercars in 2021 WEC season

shares
comments
Glickenhaus to field two hypercars in 2021 WEC season
By:
Jun 4, 2020, 6:27 PM

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has announced it intends to field two hypercars in the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours and FIA World Endurance Championship.

The team, founded by Jim Glickenhaus, had already stated its intention to take part in the championship’s new top class from 2021 and has now confirmed it will prepare to field two LMH prototypes.

"In 2017 we stood up and said we would race the new Hypercar class. We are moving rapidly to fulfil that goal,” the Glickenhaus team announced. "The engineering of our chassis is complete, and we are finalising engineering on other components.”

The Glickenhaus chassis, dubbed SCG 007, has been developed by the Italian firm Podium Advanced Technologies. The team will use a naturally aspirated V8 developed by the French engine builder Pipo Moteurs, which has mainly been active on the rally scene.

"We have completed our first set of physical wind-tunnel testing, in one of the world’s top wind tunnels,” the team’s statement added. "We have already met several of our engineering targets, and are applying the lessons learned to move us towards additional targets.

"We will start dyno testing our Pipo engine next month, and we will be testing our 007’s before the end of this year.”

Le Mans organiser Automobile Club de l’Ouest has welcomed Glickenhaus’s plans to bolster the new hypercar grid from 2021. "This exciting announcement emphasises the allure of our new top class,” commented ACO president Pierre Fillon.

"Incidentally, I should underline Glickenhaus’s great achievements both in building and promoting this machine. I would also like to thank Glickenhaus and all our manufacturers for their contribution to the discipline and their faith in our plans for the future of endurance racing.”

As it stands Glickenhaus will compete with Toyota and ByKolles in the LMH hypercar class. Peugeot is set to join the grid from 2022 onwards, although the French manufacturer has not yet confirmed whether it will field a hypercar or a cheaper, LMP2-based LMDh prototype.

Read Also:

Glickenhaus 007

Glickenhaus 007

Photo by: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus

Next article
Motorsport and Esports stars ready to take on Le Mans 24 Virtual

Previous article

Motorsport and Esports stars ready to take on Le Mans 24 Virtual

Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans , WEC
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
NASCAR

No fans allowed in NASCAR-IndyCar double-header at IMS

2
IndyCar

IndyCar: New car, hybrid timeline to be set in “next 30 days”

3
IndyCar

Carlin down to one car for Texas season-opener

4
IMSA

Porsche to quit IMSA GTLM class after 2020

5
MotoGP

Lorenzo blames team over bike swap debacle

Latest videos

24 Hours of Le Mans 2019: Ferrari in numbers 01:24
Le Mans

24 Hours of Le Mans 2019: Ferrari in numbers

Le Mans - The Greatest Race 02:52
Le Mans

Le Mans - The Greatest Race

Le Mans Greats - Steve McQueen at Le Mans 03:53
Le Mans

Le Mans Greats - Steve McQueen at Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari - What happened next 12:03
Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari - What happened next

Ford v Ferrari - What really happened 13:22
Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari - What really happened

Latest news

Glickenhaus to field two hypercars in 2021 WEC season
LM24

Glickenhaus to field two hypercars in 2021 WEC season

Motorsport and Esports stars ready to take on Le Mans 24 Virtual
eSpt

Motorsport and Esports stars ready to take on Le Mans 24 Virtual

Shelby Foundation auction to benefit first responders’ children
Misc

Shelby Foundation auction to benefit first responders’ children

Leclerc, Giovinazzi to race Ferrari in Virtual Le Mans 24 Hours
eSpt

Leclerc, Giovinazzi to race Ferrari in Virtual Le Mans 24 Hours

Button signs up for Virtual Le Mans
eSpt

Button signs up for Virtual Le Mans

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.