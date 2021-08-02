Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Kovalainen's Le Mans plans scuppered by SUPER GT clash
Le Mans News

Karthikeyan, Maini withdraw from Le Mans 24 Hours

By:

Narain Karthikeyan and Arjun Maini have been forced to withdraw from their planned outing in the Le Mans 24 Hours with the Racing Team operation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karthikeyan, Maini withdraw from Le Mans 24 Hours

Karthikeyan, Maini and a third yet-to-be-named driver were set to form the first all-Indian driver line-up to compete in the French endurance classic this year in a Ligier JS P217 fielded by the Eurasia team.

The duo, along with Naveen Rao, also completed a season in the Asian Le Mans Series earlier this year in a Racing Team India entry run by Algarve Pro to prepare for the rescheduled Le Mans event on August 21-22.

However, less than three weeks before the race, the team announced that Karthikeyan, Maini and other personnel will not be able to travel to France due to restrictions imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

India’s first Formula 1 driver Karthikeyan is based in Coimbatore in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, while Maini has been living in Europe this year to take part in the revamped DTM with the factory-supported GetSpeed Mercedes team.

India was hit by a deadly second COVID-19 wave earlier this year, with daily cases peaking at well over 400,000 in May according to official government figures. 

This forced all major economies around the world to shut their borders to Indian travellers, although several countries - including France - have eased travel restrictions following a rapid fall in cases in the last few months.

Both Karthikeyan and Maini have past experience at Le Mans, and along with driver-turned-TV pundit Karun Chandhok, are the only drivers to represent their country in the blue riband round of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Karthikeyan was part of Kolles’ LMP1 crew in the 2009 edition of the event, driving a customer Audi R10, but couldn’t contest the race itself after dislocating his shoulder while climbing over the pitwall.

Maini, meanwhile, made his Le Mans debut with the RLR MSport team in 2019, sharing an Oreca 07 with Norman Nato and John Farano in the LMP2 class.

In a statement, the team said Karthikeyan and Maini are planning to return to both Le Mans and the Asian Le Mans Series next year.

In the absence of the Indian duo, Eurasia is expected to press ahead with its own plans to race at the Circuit de la Sarthe, having signed James Winslow, John Corbett and Tom Cloet as per the latest version of the entry list.

shares
comments

Related video

Kovalainen's Le Mans plans scuppered by SUPER GT clash

Previous article

Kovalainen's Le Mans plans scuppered by SUPER GT clash
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Aston Martin set to appeal Vettel Hungary F1 disqualification

10 h
2
Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

3
Le Mans

18th overall win for Porsche after drama in Le Mans

4
IndyCar

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas

5
IndyCar

F1 drivers who won the Indy 500

Latest news
Karthikeyan, Maini withdraw from Le Mans 24 Hours
LM24

Karthikeyan, Maini withdraw from Le Mans 24 Hours

17m
Kovalainen's Le Mans plans scuppered by SUPER GT clash
Video Inside
LM24

Kovalainen's Le Mans plans scuppered by SUPER GT clash

Jul 29, 2021
The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Prime
WEC

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

Jul 24, 2021
Two-time Le Mans winner Jean-Pierre Jaussaud dies
LM24

Two-time Le Mans winner Jean-Pierre Jaussaud dies

Jul 22, 2021
Glickenhaus finalises Le Mans 24 Hours driver line-ups
Video Inside
LM24

Glickenhaus finalises Le Mans 24 Hours driver line-ups

Jul 22, 2021
Latest videos
Le Mans: Kovalainen's plans scuppered by SUPER GT clash 00:49
Le Mans
Jul 29, 2021

Le Mans: Kovalainen's plans scuppered by SUPER GT clash

Glickenhaus finalises Le Mans 24 Hours driver line-ups 00:50
Le Mans
Jul 22, 2021

Glickenhaus finalises Le Mans 24 Hours driver line-ups

Le Mans: Thiim added to Aston Martin Line-Up 00:34
Le Mans
Jul 13, 2021

Le Mans: Thiim added to Aston Martin Line-Up

Le Mans: High Class signs Ricky Taylor for Le Mans LMP2 Assault 00:49
Le Mans
Jul 13, 2021

Le Mans: High Class signs Ricky Taylor for Le Mans LMP2 Assault

Le Mans: United Autosports completes Le Mans line-up with Boyd 00:39
Le Mans
Jul 8, 2021

Le Mans: United Autosports completes Le Mans line-up with Boyd

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Arjun Maini More from
Arjun Maini
Maini: Lausitz banking to ramp up 'fear factor' for DTM drivers Lausitzring
DTM

Maini: Lausitz banking to ramp up 'fear factor' for DTM drivers

Maini makes DTM switch with Mercedes team GetSpeed
DTM

Maini makes DTM switch with Mercedes team GetSpeed

Boschung, Maini rejoin F2 field in Budapest Hungaroring
FIA F2

Boschung, Maini rejoin F2 field in Budapest

Trending Today

Aston Martin set to appeal Vettel Hungary F1 disqualification
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin set to appeal Vettel Hungary F1 disqualification

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

18th overall win for Porsche after drama in Le Mans
Le Mans Le Mans

18th overall win for Porsche after drama in Le Mans

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas
IndyCar IndyCar

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas

F1 drivers who won the Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 drivers who won the Indy 500

How realistic is F1 2019's new driver transfers feature?
Esports Esports

How realistic is F1 2019's new driver transfers feature?

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?

Vettel reprimanded for not removing T-shirt before national anthem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel reprimanded for not removing T-shirt before national anthem

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Prime

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

OPINION: After 24 Le Mans 24 Hours participations, 50-year-old Emmanuel Collard will be absent from the grid this year, stuck at the mercy of his gold driver grading. But, while he's not motivated by breaking start records, the French veteran is determined to return to the field next year.

WEC
Jul 24, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks Prime

How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks

The screaming rotary-engined Mazda 787 is regarded as one of the most popular Le Mans 24 Hours-winning cars, but until its surprise success on this day 30 years ago it was never regarded as a likely victor. But that reckoned without a new technical partner, some canny political manoeuvring and a rival's bizarre self-inflicted weakness.

Le Mans
Jun 23, 2021
How an ingenious fix prevented Paul Newman from winning Le Mans Prime

How an ingenious fix prevented Paul Newman from winning Le Mans

It's one of the great what-if stories in Le Mans history. Paul Newman finished second in the 24 Hours in 1979, but it could easily have been a famous victory were it not for the resourcefulness of the late Manfred Kremer.

Le Mans
Apr 13, 2021
Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Making a return to top-flight sportscar racing after 50 years away, Ferrari will enter the Le Mans Hypercar ranks in 2023. The Italian marque denies the link with Formula 1's new cost cap that frees up resources, but it's certainly no coincidence...

WEC
Feb 25, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021

Latest news

Karthikeyan, Maini withdraw from Le Mans 24 Hours
Le Mans Le Mans

Karthikeyan, Maini withdraw from Le Mans 24 Hours

Kovalainen's Le Mans plans scuppered by SUPER GT clash
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Kovalainen's Le Mans plans scuppered by SUPER GT clash

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Prime
WEC WEC

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

Two-time Le Mans winner Jean-Pierre Jaussaud dies
Le Mans Le Mans

Two-time Le Mans winner Jean-Pierre Jaussaud dies

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.