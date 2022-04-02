Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Argentinian GP Special feature

2022 MotoGP Argentina GP: Qualifying results and starting grid

Aleix Espargaro took Aprilia’s first MotoGP pole position in a dramatic qualifying, with Luca Marini taking the first front row start for Valentino Rossi’s VR46 team.

Megan White
By:
2022 MotoGP Argentina GP: Qualifying results and starting grid
Listen to this article

Having topped Saturday’s second practice session ahead of team-mate Maverick Vinales, Espargaro went on to take the front spot on Sunday’s grid, his first pole start since he was a Suzuki rider in 2015 at Barcelona.

Joining him on the front row is Jorge Martin, who will line up second for Pramac, while MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi’s brother Marini gave VR46 its first front row in the premier class when he shot to third late on.

Pol Espargaro took fourth for Honda, with Vinales in fifth and reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo in sixth on the only Yamaha in Q2.

The big shock of qualifying came in Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia failing to exit Q1 having dropped into it in a frustrating FP2 session.

Marc Marquez is replaced by reserve rider Stefan Bradl after the world champion suffered another spell of diplopia caused by a horrific crash during the warm-up session in Indonesia.

Qualifying came late on Saturday after a disrupted grand prix weekend which saw Friday’s running cancelled amid freight delays following the last round in Indonesia.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Five cargo flights were sent from Lombok to take freight from the country following the second round of the 2022 campaign to Tucuman in Argentina, where it would then be driven to Termas de Rio Hondo.

However, mechanical issues with two planes during layovers this week resulted in delays in freight arriving in Argentina.

Gresini Racing and VR46 were the worst affected teams, with none of their equipment arriving until early on Saturday, while the factory Ducati squad and KTM were also affected.

With no FP3 taking place this weekend due to the revised schedule, the qualifying groups were decided on the combined order at the end of FP2.

Sunday’s 25-lap 2022 MotoGP Argentina GP will take place at 3:00pm (7:00pm BST).

2022 Argentina Grand Prix: Full qualifying results:

Q1

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'38.501
2 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'38.523 0.022
3 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'38.566 0.065
4 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'38.610 0.109
5 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'38.805 0.304
6 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'38.871 0.370
7 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'38.877 0.376
8 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 1'38.938 0.437
9 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'39.095 0.594
10 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'39.126 0.625
11 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 1'39.153 0.652
12 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1'39.159 0.658
13 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 1'39.380 0.879
14 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'39.487 0.986
View full results

Q2

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'37.688
2 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'37.839 0.151
3 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'38.119 0.431
4 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'38.165 0.477
5 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'38.196 0.508
6 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'38.281 0.593
7 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'38.455 0.767
8 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'38.516 0.828
9 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'38.537 0.849
10 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'38.576 0.888
11 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'38.584 0.896
12 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'38.932 1.244
View full results
How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 Prime
FIA F2

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

Doohan "very proud" of helmet tribute to MotoGP legend father
FIA F2

Doohan "very proud" of helmet tribute to MotoGP legend father

F2 Saudi Arabia: Drugovich takes dominant win from Verschoor Jeddah
FIA F2

F2 Saudi Arabia: Drugovich takes dominant win from Verschoor

