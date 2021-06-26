Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Pol Espargaro: Assen practice “first time I enjoyed” riding Honda
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

Assen MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

By:

The Dutch TT returns to the MotoGP calendar this year after its 2020 hiatus. Here's how you can watch the Assen qualifying on Saturday.

Assen MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Yamaha's Maverick Vinales topped both practice sessions at Assen on Friday, bouncing back from his worst showing in MotoGP a week ago at the Sachsenring.

Miguel Oliveira was second for KTM ahead of the second Yamaha of championship leader Fabio Quartararo.

Marc Marquez finished fourth-quickest for Honda but was fortunate to walk away from a major high-side that prevented him from returning to the track in the remainder of the session.

What time does qualifying for the Assen MotoGP start? 

Q1 will begin at 14:10 local time at Assen, followed by the pole-deciding Q2 at 14:35. Each session will last 15 minutes. 

  • Date: Saturday, June 26th
  • Start time: 12:10 GMT / 13:10 BST / 14:10 CEST / 14:10 SAT / 15:10 EAT /   08:10 ET / 05:10 PT / 22:10 AEST / 21:10 JST / 17:40 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Assen MotoGP session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

FP3

 07:55

08:55

 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10 

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:40

 08:40 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch Assen MotoGP qualifying?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
  • China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream qualifying?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service that includes live coverage of all qualifying and races. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

FP1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'33.072
2 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'33.183 0.111
3 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'33.501 0.429
4 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'33.633 0.561
5 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'33.887 0.815
6 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
KTM 1'33.939 0.867
7 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'33.993 0.921
8 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'34.004 0.932
9 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'34.048 0.976
10 32 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'34.098 1.026
11 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'34.245 1.173
12 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'34.265 1.193
13 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'34.299 1.227
14 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'34.422 1.350
15 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'34.431 1.359
16 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'34.491 1.419
17 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'34.510 1.438
18 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'34.916 1.844
19 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'35.253 2.181
20 89 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'35.292 2.220
21 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'35.506 2.434
22 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 1'35.961 2.889
View full results

FP2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'33.241
2 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'33.400 0.159
3 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'33.491 0.250
4 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'33.560 0.319
5 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'33.701 0.460
6 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'33.708 0.467
7 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'33.960 0.719
8 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'34.066 0.825
9 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'34.081 0.840
10 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'34.096 0.855
11 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
KTM 1'34.134 0.893
12 89 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'34.339 1.098
13 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'34.358 1.117
14 32 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'34.461 1.220
15 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'34.539 1.298
16 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'34.658 1.417
17 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'34.766 1.525
18 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'34.777 1.536
19 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'34.832 1.591
20 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'35.726 2.485
21 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 1'35.744 2.503
22 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'36.216 2.975
View full results
