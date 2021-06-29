Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Miller rues "shit nothing crash" in Dutch MotoGP race
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

Aleix Espargaro "feels like an idiot" after Assen MotoGP race

By:

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro admits he "feels like an idiot" after the MotoGP Dutch TT as difficulties overtaking in the Assen race stopped him from showing the RS-GP's true potential.

Aleix Espargaro "feels like an idiot" after Assen MotoGP race

Espargaro finished Sunday's 26-lap Assen race eighth after narrowly missing out on seventh in a battle with Honda's Marc Marquez.

The Aprilia rider showed strong pace throughout practice and was just under five seconds from the final step of the podium, but "a big limitation" with his bike's engine meant he could do nothing when he went up against Ducatis during the race.

Espargaro says this left him with "frustration inside" because he feels "ready to fight for the podium" in MotoGP.

"I'm happy about my pace but I have a feeling of, I don't know, frustration inside," Espargaro said on Sunday.

"I feel like a – I don't know if it's nice to say – but I feel like an idiot because I feel like I'm strong and fast and ready to fight for the podium because I'm always there.

"But then in the race I can't overtake. I have a big limitation with the engine, with the performance in the straights and I can't overtake.

"Today I was much stronger than [Francesco] Bagnaia for example, or [Jack] Miller but I was stuck behind them.

"Especially with the Ducatis it's a big frustration. I put in my best lap at the end of the race where it was the only lap I was alone.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Dorna

"I did a 1m33.3s, which is a very fast lap time, very close to my qualifying lap. But then I arrived to Bagnaia and I can't overtake him. It's just frustrating.

"I think we did a good job in the first part of this season, we are eighth in the championship with 61 points, which we have to enjoy this obviously because we are coming from a lot worse in the last years.

"But we have to improve on the engine side because it's what we're missing the most."

Read Also:

On Sunday at Assen Maverick Vinales – who will quit Yamaha at the end of the year – was linked with a shock move to Aprilia for 2022, though Espargaro refused to comment on these reports.

Vinales and Espargaro previously shared a garage at Suzuki from 2015-2016.

shares
comments
Miller rues "shit nothing crash" in Dutch MotoGP race

Previous article

Miller rues "shit nothing crash" in Dutch MotoGP race
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates

17 h
2
MotoGP

Rins: Zarco “destroyed” my Assen MotoGP race with “idiot move”

3
Formula 1

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge

2 h
4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

5
WRC

Ogier: Relief to reach finish of “crazy” Safari Rally

2 h
Latest news
Aleix Espargaro "feels like an idiot" after Assen MotoGP race
MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro "feels like an idiot" after Assen MotoGP race

50m
Miller rues "shit nothing crash" in Dutch MotoGP race
MotoGP

Miller rues "shit nothing crash" in Dutch MotoGP race

3 h
Mir: Current Suzuki "not enough" to fight for MotoGP title
MotoGP

Mir: Current Suzuki "not enough" to fight for MotoGP title

20 h
Marquez “impressed” by his charge from 20th in Assen MotoGP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Marquez “impressed” by his charge from 20th in Assen MotoGP

23 h
Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Prime
MotoGP

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

Jun 28, 2021
Latest videos
MotoGP: Marquez “impressed” by his charge from 20th in Assen 00:37
MotoGP
20 h

MotoGP: Marquez “impressed” by his charge from 20th in Assen

MotoGP: Rossi says Vinales’ Yamaha exit won’t influence 2022 decision 02:51
MotoGP
20 h

MotoGP: Rossi says Vinales’ Yamaha exit won’t influence 2022 decision

MotoGP: Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 00:38
MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021

MotoGP: Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022

MotoGP: Vinales denies Aprilia link, considers Yamaha options 00:46
MotoGP
Jun 27, 2021

MotoGP: Vinales denies Aprilia link, considers Yamaha options

MotoGP: Quartararo heads Yamaha 1-2 win in Assen 00:46
MotoGP
Jun 27, 2021

MotoGP: Quartararo heads Yamaha 1-2 win in Assen

More from
Lewis Duncan
Miller rues "shit nothing crash" in Dutch MotoGP race Dutch GP
MotoGP

Miller rues "shit nothing crash" in Dutch MotoGP race

Mir: Current Suzuki "not enough" to fight for MotoGP title
MotoGP

Mir: Current Suzuki "not enough" to fight for MotoGP title

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Trending Today

Mercedes still planning car and engine upgrades to boost F1 hopes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still planning car and engine upgrades to boost F1 hopes

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates

WEC finalises 'hyper sport' rules for 2020/21
WEC WEC

WEC finalises 'hyper sport' rules for 2020/21

SBRS: Dodge debut preview
Other open wheel Other open wheel

SBRS: Dodge debut preview

Rins: Zarco “destroyed” my Assen MotoGP race with “idiot move”
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins: Zarco “destroyed” my Assen MotoGP race with “idiot move”

Pedrosa set to make MotoGP comeback at Misano as KTM wildcard
MotoGP MotoGP

Pedrosa set to make MotoGP comeback at Misano as KTM wildcard

Aleix Espargaro "feels like an idiot" after Assen MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro "feels like an idiot" after Assen MotoGP race

Mir: Current Suzuki "not enough" to fight for MotoGP title
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir: Current Suzuki "not enough" to fight for MotoGP title

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Prime

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

On Monday, Yamaha announced it will part ways with Maverick Vinales at the end of the 2021 season - a move requested by the rider. As the already strained relationship between both parties in MotoGP hit rock bottom in recent weeks, this divorce - as Oriol Puigdemont writes - is good for both Yamaha and Vinales for a number of reasons

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012.

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021
Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Prime

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

With Valentino Rossi’s next career move imminent in MotoGP, it is set to have wide-reaching influences on a number of riders and teams on the grid. But one of the biggest impacts will be felt at Yamaha, with its pivotal role in the saga set to see it lose its appointment with ‘The Doctor’

MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021
How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win Prime

How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win

Marc Marquez has been through hell and back in the 581 days between his win in the 2019 Valencia season finale and his heroic MotoGP comeback victory in Germany last Sunday. Despite battling physical limitations and a difficult 2021-spec Honda, the Sachsenring provided the perfect storm for the Spaniard to return to the top step

MotoGP
Jun 21, 2021
Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward.

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Prime

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021

Latest news

Aleix Espargaro "feels like an idiot" after Assen MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro "feels like an idiot" after Assen MotoGP race

Miller rues "shit nothing crash" in Dutch MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller rues "shit nothing crash" in Dutch MotoGP race

Mir: Current Suzuki "not enough" to fight for MotoGP title
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir: Current Suzuki "not enough" to fight for MotoGP title

Marquez “impressed” by his charge from 20th in Assen MotoGP
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “impressed” by his charge from 20th in Assen MotoGP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.