Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Honda: Marquez’s FP2 crash cost him Assen MotoGP podium shot
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

Gerloff focused on WSBK “to earn an opportunity” in MotoGP

By:
Co-author:
Sebastian Fränzschky
, Writer

Garrett Gerloff says he remains focused on his World Superbike campaign with Yamaha in 2021 in order “to earn an opportunity” to race in MotoGP full-time in 2022.

Gerloff focused on WSBK “to earn an opportunity” in MotoGP

The American was drafted in by Petronas SRT for the Dutch Grand Prix to replace the injured Franco Morbidelli, who was ruled out of the Assen weekend after aggravating an existing knee injury in training.

Gerloff got his first taste of MotoGP machinery last year in practice for the European GP when he was brought in as Valentino Rossi’s stand-in before the Italian passed a COVID-19 test to return to racing following a two-race layoff with the virus.

Becoming the first American to start a MotoGP race since the late Nicky Hayden in Australia in 2016, Gerloff finished 17th on the two-year-old ‘A-spec’ Yamaha at Assen after a battle with Avintia’s Luca Marini.

SRT could be in need of two riders in 2022 should Rossi retire as expected at the end of the year and Morbidelli moves up to the factory Yamaha squad to replace the outgoing Maverick Vinales.

This could open the door for Gerloff to race full-time in MotoGP in 2022.

“Yeah, definitely,” he said after the Dutch TT when asked if he’d gotten a taste for racing in MotoGP.

“My goal my whole life has been to race in MotoGP, so I would definitely love to be back and to be racing in MotoGP.

“But I’m just here for now for this race and then back to World Superbikes, which is still my main focus for this year.

“So, I want to do the best I can there and then try to earn an opportunity to come back to GPs.”

Read Also:

Gerloff’s Yamaha WSBK stablemate Toprak Razgatlioglu – who races for Yamaha’s factory team Crescent Racing in WSBK, while Gerloff is at the works-supported GRT squad – has already been linked to SRT for 2022.

In an interview with Motorsport.com's German edition, Yamaha boss Paul Denning says the marque “won’t get in the way” if either Razgatlioglu or Gerloff gets a MotoGP offer.

“I can imagine that Garrett and Toprak are candidates for MotoGP,” Denning said. “It depends on the chances and timing. We’d like to keep both of them here.

“If someone gets a good MotoGP offer, Yamaha won’t get in the way.”

shares
comments

Related video

Honda: Marquez’s FP2 crash cost him Assen MotoGP podium shot

Previous article

Honda: Marquez’s FP2 crash cost him Assen MotoGP podium shot
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates

2
IndyCar

IRL: Hearn fractures ankle in Kentucky race crash

3
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

4
Formula 1

Retro: The 6-wheeled Williams F1 car that never raced

5
Formula 1

Gallery: All Mercedes F1 cars since 1954

Latest news
Gerloff focused on WSBK “to earn an opportunity” in MotoGP
MotoGP

Gerloff focused on WSBK “to earn an opportunity” in MotoGP

54m
Honda: Marquez’s FP2 crash cost him Assen MotoGP podium shot
MotoGP

Honda: Marquez’s FP2 crash cost him Assen MotoGP podium shot

19 h
Aleix Espargaro "feels like an idiot" after Assen MotoGP race
Video Inside
MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro "feels like an idiot" after Assen MotoGP race

22 h
Miller rues "shit nothing crash" in Assen MotoGP race
MotoGP

Miller rues "shit nothing crash" in Assen MotoGP race

Jun 29, 2021
Mir: Current Suzuki "not enough" to fight for MotoGP title
MotoGP

Mir: Current Suzuki "not enough" to fight for MotoGP title

Jun 28, 2021
Latest videos
MotoGP: Marquez’s FP2 crash cost him Assen podium 00:34
MotoGP
32m

MotoGP: Marquez’s FP2 crash cost him Assen podium

MotoGP: Aleix Espargaro 00:43
MotoGP
18 h

MotoGP: Aleix Espargaro "feels like an idiot" after Assen race

MotoGP: Marquez “impressed” by his charge from 20th in Assen 00:37
MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021

MotoGP: Marquez “impressed” by his charge from 20th in Assen

MotoGP: Rossi says Vinales’ Yamaha exit won’t influence 2022 decision 02:51
MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021

MotoGP: Rossi says Vinales’ Yamaha exit won’t influence 2022 decision

MotoGP: Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 00:38
MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021

MotoGP: Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022

More from
Lewis Duncan
Honda: Marquez’s FP2 crash cost him Assen MotoGP podium shot Dutch GP
MotoGP

Honda: Marquez’s FP2 crash cost him Assen MotoGP podium shot

Aleix Espargaro "feels like an idiot" after Assen MotoGP race Dutch GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro "feels like an idiot" after Assen MotoGP race

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Trending Today

MotoGP riders react to news of Marquez's extended absence
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP riders react to news of Marquez's extended absence

Fernandez to step up to MotoGP in 2022 with Tech 3 KTM
MotoGP MotoGP

Fernandez to step up to MotoGP in 2022 with Tech 3 KTM

Da Matta: Numerous accidents prove need for closed cockpits
IndyCar IndyCar

Da Matta: Numerous accidents prove need for closed cockpits

Holt hails Tincknell after “best drive he’s ever given us”
IMSA IMSA

Holt hails Tincknell after “best drive he’s ever given us”

The at-home key to an F1 rookie's rise
Formula 1 Formula 1

The at-home key to an F1 rookie's rise

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Prime

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

On Monday, Yamaha announced it will part ways with Maverick Vinales at the end of the 2021 season - a move requested by the rider. As the already strained relationship between both parties in MotoGP hit rock bottom in recent weeks, this divorce - as Oriol Puigdemont writes - is good for both Yamaha and Vinales for a number of reasons

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012.

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021
Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Prime

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

With Valentino Rossi’s next career move imminent in MotoGP, it is set to have wide-reaching influences on a number of riders and teams on the grid. But one of the biggest impacts will be felt at Yamaha, with its pivotal role in the saga set to see it lose its appointment with ‘The Doctor’

MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021
How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win Prime

How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win

Marc Marquez has been through hell and back in the 581 days between his win in the 2019 Valencia season finale and his heroic MotoGP comeback victory in Germany last Sunday. Despite battling physical limitations and a difficult 2021-spec Honda, the Sachsenring provided the perfect storm for the Spaniard to return to the top step

MotoGP
Jun 21, 2021
Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward.

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Prime

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021

Latest news

Gerloff focused on WSBK “to earn an opportunity” in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Gerloff focused on WSBK “to earn an opportunity” in MotoGP

Honda: Marquez’s FP2 crash cost him Assen MotoGP podium shot
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda: Marquez’s FP2 crash cost him Assen MotoGP podium shot

Aleix Espargaro "feels like an idiot" after Assen MotoGP race
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro "feels like an idiot" after Assen MotoGP race

Miller rues "shit nothing crash" in Assen MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller rues "shit nothing crash" in Assen MotoGP race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.