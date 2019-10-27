MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP / Australian GP / Race report

Australia MotoGP: Marquez wins after last-lap Vinales crash

Australia MotoGP: Marquez wins after last-lap Vinales crash
By:
Oct 27, 2019, 4:58 AM

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez was victorious in the Australian Grand Prix as long-time race leader Maverick Vinales crashed out on the last lap.

Both riders started from the front row but had slow getaways, meaning it was Valentino Rossi in the lead on his 400th GP start with Cal Crutchlow and Andrea Iannone forming an unusual top three behind the Yamaha rider.

Fabio Quartararo's attempts to score a maiden MotoGP victory ended after just two corners when he went wide at Southern Loop and was at the exact wrong spot to be hit by the high-siding Danilo Petrucci behind him.

Rossi's lead lasted for three laps before Crutchlow took over, and the Yamaha man lost several positions in quick succession, dropping as low as seventh.

Iannone put his Aprilia in the lead with a Turn 10 move, but Crutchlow slipstreamed past him on the main straight.

The Briton cemented his lead for the next few laps while Iannone duelled with Marquez before Vinales, recovering from a slow start, overtook both in quick succession, and also passed Crutchlow at Turn 4 on lap 10.

To stay with Vinales, Marquez barged past Crutchlow at Lukey Heights, and top two quickly pulled away from the rest, the duo in a class of their own.

Marquez shadowed Vinales for the remaining 17 laps of the race, the gap between the duo less than a tenth in the last seven times they crossed the line, but the Honda rider waited until the last lap to make his move.

He slipstreamed past Vinales on the main straight and held off Vinales at Turn 4, where the Yamaha man had passed Crutchlow.

Vinales lined up a move for Turn 10, where his earlier move on Marquez took place, but he crashed as he exited Lukey Heights and Marquez took the chequered flag on his own.

He scored his 11th win of the season and his fifth in a row, surpassing 500cc legend Mick Doohan to become Honda's most successful premier-class rider in terms of wins.

Crutchlow inherited second to form a Honda 1-2, his best result of 2019, 11.4s behind Marquez.

Vinales's crash gifted Jack Miller a podium finish on home soil as he beat his Pramac teammate Francesco Bagnaia by half a tenth.

Bagnaia, like fellow rookie Joan Mir behind him, celebrated the best result of his rookie season.

Iannone faded after his early-race heroics but still secured sixth, beating Andrea Dovizioso's Ducati by just 0.014s, as Rossi ended up eighth.

Alex Rins was a disappointing ninth despite running fourth at one point while the top 10 was completed by the second Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro.

Johann Zarco finished 13th on his debut with LCR Honda while Jorge Lorenzo finished dead last in 16th, over a minute behind Marquez.

Tito Rabat and Mika Kallio both failed to finish the race.

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time
1 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 27 -
2 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 27 11.413
3 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 27 14.499
4 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 27 14.554
5 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 27 14.817
6 Italy Andrea Iannone
Aprilia 27 15.280
7 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 27 15.294
8 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 27 15.841
9 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 27 16.032
10 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 27 16.590
11 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 27 24.145
12 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 27 26.654
13 France Johann Zarco
Honda 27 26.758
14 Czech Republic Karel Abraham
Ducati 27 44.912
15 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
KTM 27 44.968
16 Spain Jorge Lorenzo
Honda 27 01'06.045
Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 26 1 lap
Finland Mika Kallio
KTM 24 3 laps
Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 3 24 laps
France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 0 27 laps
Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 0 27 laps
View full results
Australian GP - the race as it happened

Australian GP - the race as it happened

Vinales would "rather end up on the ground than second"

Vinales would "rather end up on the ground than second"
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Australian GP
Sub-event Race
Author David Gruz

Race hub

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
08:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
07:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
03:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
08:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Latest news

Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire
MGP

Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM
MGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures
MGP

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures

Vinales ends Valencia MotoGP test on top
MGP

Vinales ends Valencia MotoGP test on top

Crutchlow: No disappointment over Repsol Honda snub
MGP

Crutchlow: No disappointment over Repsol Honda snub

