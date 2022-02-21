Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Dovizioso “losing too much” on Yamaha MotoGP bike
MotoGP News

MotoGP runner-up Bagnaia gets new Ducati deal through 2024

Ducati has announced it has re-signed 2021 MotoGP World Championship runner-up Francesco Bagnaia through to the end of 2024.

MotoGP runner-up Bagnaia gets new Ducati deal through 2024
Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
Listen to this article

Bagnaia has been with Ducati for the entirety of his MotoGP career thus far, having been signed by the Italian marque to join Pramac in 2019 at the start of 2018 before the Valentino Rossi protege had even won that year's Moto2 crown.

Though his first two seasons with Pramac and Ducati in MotoGP were difficult, yielding just one podium finish, the Italian still earned a promotion to Ducati's factory squad for 2021.

And he enjoyed a breakout campaign, scoring his first MotoGP win at Aragon in a thrilling battle with six-time world champion Marc Marquez.

Bagnaia then went on to win three more to end the year as runner-up in the championship to Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo and mark himself out as a favourite for the 2022 title.

Motorsport.com reported earlier this month that Bagnaia and Ducati were close to finalising a new two-year deal, which was announced on Monday ahead of next weekend's season-opening Qatar Grand Prix on 6 March.

"Being a Ducati rider in MotoGP has always been my dream, and being able to continue for two more seasons makes me very happy," Bagnaia said.

"In the factory team I have found a serene environment. Now I just have to concentrate on doing well in the championship."

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ducati's General manager Gigi Dall'Igna added: "We are really happy to have Bagnaia for another two more seasons.

"Since his arrival at Ducati in 2019, Pecco has shown great talent and a great ability to interpret in the best way our prototype, adapting to ride it in any circumstances.

"With these qualities we are convinced that he has all the potential to be able to fight alongside us for the title."

Motorsport.com understands Bagnaia's new deal will boost his salary from around 800,000 euro to around 1.5 million from 2022.

Bagnaia is the first of Ducati's current stable to have a deal that will take them beyond 2022, with the second factory seat alongside him likely to be a toss up between Jack Miller, Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini.

When asked by Motorsport.com in a recent interview what he thought Miller, who won two races in 2021, needed to do to earn a new factory deal, sporting director Paolo Ciabatti said the Australian needed more consistency.

However, he also hinted that potentially moving Miller back to Pramac, whom he raced for between 2018 and 2020, was an option.

"I think our hope is to see him performing at the top level with consistency throughout the season," Ciabatti said of Miller, while also noting that Ducati "loves" the Australian.

"Luckily, we can count on three independent teams working in Ducati and obviously Pramac has always the option to have factory bikes same as the factory team.

"Also, one is going with [Luca] Marini now in VR46.

"So, there is room somewhere to keep Ducati riders on very competitive machinery if for whatever reason, there is no room in the factory team.

"Having said so, as I said, it's too early for us to take such a decision. And we'd like to wait a few races before we make any commitments for a future."

shares
comments
Dovizioso “losing too much” on Yamaha MotoGP bike
Previous article

Dovizioso “losing too much” on Yamaha MotoGP bike
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Dovizioso “losing too much” on Yamaha MotoGP bike Mandalika February Testing
MotoGP

Dovizioso “losing too much” on Yamaha MotoGP bike

How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to Isle of Man TT's future Prime
TT

How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to Isle of Man TT's future

Aprilia “closer than ever” to “very difficult” first MotoGP win
MotoGP

Aprilia “closer than ever” to “very difficult” first MotoGP win

Francesco Bagnaia More from
Francesco Bagnaia
Bagnaia doesn't consider himself the favourite for MotoGP title
MotoGP

Bagnaia doesn't consider himself the favourite for MotoGP title

Ducati closing in on new MotoGP deal with Bagnaia
MotoGP

Ducati closing in on new MotoGP deal with Bagnaia

How Bagnaia can do what his mentor couldn't at Ducati Prime
MotoGP

How Bagnaia can do what his mentor couldn't at Ducati

Ducati Team More from
Ducati Team
COVID risk for MotoGP riders “scary”, says Ducati’s Miller
MotoGP

COVID risk for MotoGP riders “scary”, says Ducati’s Miller

Miller "pissed off" with Mandalika MotoGP test crash Mandalika February Testing
MotoGP

Miller "pissed off" with Mandalika MotoGP test crash

How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022 Prime
MotoGP

How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022

Latest news

MotoGP runner-up Bagnaia gets new Ducati deal through 2024
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP runner-up Bagnaia gets new Ducati deal through 2024

Dovizioso “losing too much” on Yamaha MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso “losing too much” on Yamaha MotoGP bike

Aprilia “closer than ever” to “very difficult” first MotoGP win
MotoGP MotoGP

Aprilia “closer than ever” to “very difficult” first MotoGP win

COVID risk for MotoGP riders “scary”, says Ducati’s Miller
MotoGP MotoGP

COVID risk for MotoGP riders “scary”, says Ducati’s Miller

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike

The radical change of concept that Honda has pursued for its 2022 MotoGP bike has been the main talking point in pre-season testing. Most of its rivals highlighted have the competitiveness of a bike that is still very young and all indications suggest that their concerns are fully justified...

MotoGP
Feb 15, 2022
Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war? Prime

Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war?

After just five days of official running across Sepang and the Mandalika International Street Circuit, preparations for the 2022 MotoGP season are now over. Here's what we learned from testing and who looks to have come out on top

MotoGP
Feb 14, 2022
Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset Prime

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset

Yamaha’s testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Prime

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Pre-season testing for the 2022 MotoGP world championship gets underway this weekend in Malaysia. As development rules are opened up again, following a freeze during the height of the COVID pandemic, it promises to be one of the most exciting pre-season phases for some time

MotoGP
Feb 4, 2022
Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce Prime

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce

As Fabio Quartararo's and Joan Mir's contracts with Yamaha and Suzuki respectively expire, the market situation and the drop in salaries in MotoGP severely limit the strength of the last two world champions when it comes to negotiating their futures. That means renewing their current deals is likely the best option for both

MotoGP
Jan 31, 2022
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022 Prime

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Rider salaries in MotoGP have dropped significantly in the last four years, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. But it has also changed due to a change in contractual models followed by manufacturers. German Garcia Casanova investigates.

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2022
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve Prime

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Pol Espargaro’s switch to Honda for 2021 was one of MotoGP’s biggest rider market shocks. But a difficult bike coupled with various external factors led to a difficult first campaign. As a critical 2022 campaign for both Espargaro and Honda looms, his 2021 experience hasn’t dented his long-held resolve

MotoGP
Jan 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.