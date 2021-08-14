Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Austrian MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP News

Petronas announces end of SRT MotoGP title sponsorship

By:

Malaysian oil giant Petronas has confirmed it will no longer be the Sepang Racing Team’s title sponsor in MotoGP in 2022, as first reported by Motorsport.com.

Petronas announces end of SRT MotoGP title sponsorship

On Thursday night Motorsport.com reported that Petronas would be ended its support for SRT in the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the current season, just three years into the squad’s tenure in the premier class.

The support will also end for the Petronas Sprinta Moto2 and Moto3 teams, with both outfits expected to be folded by SRT at the end of the year to safeguard the MotoGP project.

On Saturday morning Petronas has now confirmed Motorsport.com's reports in a press release.

Sepang Circuit CEO Azhan Shafriman said: “SIC wishes to thank Petronas for the unwavering support during the partnership and remarkable journey together.

“We respected Pertonas’ decision, and mutually agreed that this partnership has accomplished its purpose and objectives.

“We have enjoyed a meaningful partnership, with great achievements and memorable moments with the team.

“I believe this is not the end of our collaboration in motorsport as we continue our quest in nurturing Malaysia’s motorsport talent.

“SIC is proud to have been involved in the formation and early development of the team that had surpassed expectations in its performances.

“We wish the team all the best in the next phase of its evolution under a new entity.”

Read Also:

SRT will confirm its plans for the 2022 season during the British Grand Prix weekend, where back in 2018 it made its MotoGP plans official for its debut season.

Motorsport.com understands SRT will continue with Yamaha beyond 2021, but the agreement between both parties has been altered.

Instead of receiving any factory-supported machinery, SRT will be given two ‘B-spec’ bikes for 2022.

Current SRT rider Franco Morbidelli is set to step up to the factory Yamaha squad alongside Fabio Quartararo in 2022 to replace the outgoing Maverick Vinales.

With Valentino Rossi retiring from MotoGP at the end of the year, SRT is in need of two replacements but has struggled to snare the names it wanted.

First choice Raul Fernandez was locked into a two-year deal with KTM to join Tech 3, while Rossi protege Marco Bezzecchi now looks set to join the VR46 Ducati team next season.

SRT Moto3 rider Darryn Binder – younger brother of KTM’s Brad Binder – is set to be promoted directly to MotoGP on one of the satellite Yamahas, while SRT’s Moto2 riders Jake Dixon and Xavi Vierge have also been linked to seats.

shares
comments

Related video

Austrian MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Previous article

Austrian MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

MotoGP dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident

2
MotoGP

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022

13 h
3
IndyCar

Nashville was most watched IndyCar race on cable in 23 years

4
IndyCar

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas

Latest news
Petronas announces end of SRT MotoGP title sponsorship
MotoGP

Petronas announces end of SRT MotoGP title sponsorship

26m
Austrian MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

2 h
The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022
MotoGP

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022

13 h
Crutchlow "hasn’t discussed" replacing Vinales in Yamaha MotoGP team
MotoGP

Crutchlow "hasn’t discussed" replacing Vinales in Yamaha MotoGP team

15 h
Quartararo has “problem we can’t fix” in wet on Yamaha MotoGP bike
MotoGP

Quartararo has “problem we can’t fix” in wet on Yamaha MotoGP bike

17 h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Petronas to withdraw Sepang Racing Team title sponsorship 00:47
MotoGP
16 h

MotoGP: Petronas to withdraw Sepang Racing Team title sponsorship

MotoGP: Red Bull Ring unveils revised Turn 2 layout 00:57
MotoGP
22 h

MotoGP: Red Bull Ring unveils revised Turn 2 layout

MotoGP: Yamaha suspends Vinales from Austrian GP 02:25
MotoGP
Aug 12, 2021

MotoGP: Yamaha suspends Vinales from Austrian GP

MotoGP: Dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident 00:48
MotoGP
Aug 11, 2021

MotoGP: Dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident

MotoGP: Rossi's car racing career won't be 'just for fun' 00:38
MotoGP
Aug 11, 2021

MotoGP: Rossi's car racing career won't be 'just for fun'

More from
Lewis Duncan
The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022
MotoGP

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022

Crutchlow "hasn’t discussed" replacing Vinales in Yamaha MotoGP team Austrian GP
MotoGP

Crutchlow "hasn’t discussed" replacing Vinales in Yamaha MotoGP team

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Styrian GP Prime
MotoGP

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Trending Today

MotoGP dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022

Nashville was most watched IndyCar race on cable in 23 years
IndyCar IndyCar

Nashville was most watched IndyCar race on cable in 23 years

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas
IndyCar IndyCar

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Prime

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage.

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Prime

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it.

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Prime

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet Prime

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Motorsport.com, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021
How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Prime

How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings.

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021

Latest news

Petronas announces end of SRT MotoGP title sponsorship
MotoGP MotoGP

Petronas announces end of SRT MotoGP title sponsorship

Austrian MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022

Crutchlow "hasn’t discussed" replacing Vinales in Yamaha MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow "hasn’t discussed" replacing Vinales in Yamaha MotoGP team

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.