R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Race in
7 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Next event in
10 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
14 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
21 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
26 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
33 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
39 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
47 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
68 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
75 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
82 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
88 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
98 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
102 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
109 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
117 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
124 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
131 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
138 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
145 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
152 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
159 days
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Brad Keselowski: NASCAR has “hit gold” with shorter race format

By:
May 30, 2020, 7:49 PM

Former Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski believes NASCAR’s shorter race formats, with no qualifying nor practice, is ideal for midweek races – regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic that created the requirement for them.

Team Penske's Keselowski, who won Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, thinks the shorter format events – such as Thursday night’s race that was virtually half that distance at Charlotte – is a blueprint it should follow to expand the schedule by including more midweek events without any qualifying.

“NASCAR, in my opinion, has hit gold with this format,” said Keselowski. “The limited practice, show up and race, and the time window that benefits both the east and west coast. No qualifying. Inversion [of the starting lineup] from the week before is really good because it mixes the field up and creates some good storylines there. I think it’s fair.

“It’s compelling and it’s at a time where, quite frankly, the sports world, even if it wasn’t for COVID, midweek races in the summer, when you’re generally not having a lot of competition, is in a time period where everybody is hungry for content. I think they’ve got gold here. COVID or not, I hope we keep this for years to come.”

Read Also:

Asked about the physical demands of the shorter race, versus the long-distance event on Sunday, Keselowski replied: “It feels like I just played one half of a game, rather than a full game. It’s a lot easier, for sure, but I also kind of like this format a lot.

“I think it makes sense to have long races on weekends and kind of shorter races during the week. I really like the format NASCAR has here. It’s a good give-and-take. We don’t need a whole bunch of practice and qualifying for midweek races. I think maybe one short practice and that’s about it.”

Read Also:

Thursday night’s Cup winner Chase Elliott also spoke in favour of shorter events, saying it adds an extra element of having to attack from the start of races.

“I think it's great, I think it ups the intensity,” he said. “I think you have to have your car driving really well from the start, and if it doesn't, you have to make those big swings early.

“I feel like it just ramps up the intensity and everything that comes with that. Just the clock is ticking and you don't have a lot of time to do much of anything.”

Author Charles Bradley

