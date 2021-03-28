Bristol NASCAR Cup, Truck races on dirt postponed until Monday

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
10 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Road Course
21 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Race in
01 Hours
:
51 Minutes
:
15 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
152 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
166 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
173 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
181 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
188 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
195 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
202 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
216 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
07 Nov
Next event in
223 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bristol NASCAR Cup, Truck races on dirt postponed until Monday

By:

Heavy overnight rain and persistent showers on Sunday have postponed NASCAR’s Truck and Cup Series races on dirt until Monday.

Heavy rains on Saturday night left the parking and campground areas around Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway flooded and rain was expected to continue until late afternoon on Sunday.

 

Once it stopped raining, the dirt track surface would require extensive track preparation that made conducting Sunday’s races impracticable. NASCAR also said Sullivan County (Tenn.) flood warnings and safety concerns played a role in the decision.

Sunday’s Cup Series race – the first in the series on dirt in more than 50 years – has been postponed until 4 p.m. Monday and will be broadcast live on Fox Sports.

Sunday night’s Truck race – already postponed once from Saturday night – is now slated to begin at noon ET Monday and broadcast live on Fox Sports 1.

Because the heat races for both Trucks and Cup were canceled on Saturday, the race lineups for both Trucks and Cup were set per their respective rulebooks, which is based mostly on owner points.

John Hunter Nemechek will lead the Truck field to green.

Kyle Larson would have started the Cup race from the pole but changed engines over the weekend and will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

Last weekend’s race winner, Ryan Blaney, will now begin the Cup race in the No. 1 starting position when the race takes the green flag.

shares
comments

Related video

Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed

Previous article

Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen

7min
2
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Hamilton holds off Verstappen to win epic duel

46min
3
Formula 1

Why F1's 2021 rules hurt low rake Mercedes more

4
Formula 1

Verstappen "preferred" time penalty to letting Hamilton past

15min
5
NASCAR Cup

Bristol NASCAR Cup, Truck races on dirt postponed until Monday

1h
Latest news
Bristol NASCAR Cup, Truck races on dirt postponed until Monday
Video Inside
NAS

Bristol NASCAR Cup, Truck races on dirt postponed until Monday

1h
Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed
Video Inside
NSTR

Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed

18h
NASCAR makes competition changes for Sunday's Cup dirt race
NAS

NASCAR makes competition changes for Sunday's Cup dirt race

21h
Video: Transforming Bristol into a dirt track
Video Inside
NAS

Video: Transforming Bristol into a dirt track

21h
Ryan Blaney tops Friday's final practice at Bristol Dirt Track
NAS

Ryan Blaney tops Friday's final practice at Bristol Dirt Track

Mar 26, 2021
Latest videos
Cup, Truck Series races on Bristol dirt moved to Monday 08:50:12
NASCAR Cup
28m

Cup, Truck Series races on Bristol dirt moved to Monday

Cup Series cars hit Bristol dirt for the first time 00:52
NASCAR Cup
Mar 27, 2021

Cup Series cars hit Bristol dirt for the first time

Spin cycle: Drivers loop it around in practice sessions on Bristol dirt 02:30
NASCAR Cup
Mar 27, 2021

Spin cycle: Drivers loop it around in practice sessions on Bristol dirt

Martin Truex Jr. spins in first practice on Bristol dirt 08:49:33
NASCAR Cup
Mar 26, 2021

Martin Truex Jr. spins in first practice on Bristol dirt

Ride along with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on the Bristol dirt 08:49:32
NASCAR Cup
Mar 26, 2021

Ride along with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on the Bristol dirt

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed

NASCAR makes competition changes for Sunday's Cup dirt race
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR makes competition changes for Sunday's Cup dirt race

Ryan Blaney tops Friday's final practice at Bristol Dirt Track Bristol
NASCAR Cup / Practice report

Ryan Blaney tops Friday's final practice at Bristol Dirt Track

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen

Bahrain GP: Hamilton holds off Verstappen to win epic duel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report

Bahrain GP: Hamilton holds off Verstappen to win epic duel

Why F1's 2021 rules hurt low rake Mercedes more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why F1's 2021 rules hurt low rake Mercedes more

Verstappen "preferred" time penalty to letting Hamilton past
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen "preferred" time penalty to letting Hamilton past

Bristol NASCAR Cup, Truck races on dirt postponed until Monday
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bristol NASCAR Cup, Truck races on dirt postponed until Monday

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Qatar Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / News

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Qatar Grand Prix?

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up
Formula European Masters Formula European Masters / Breaking news

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Latest news

Bristol NASCAR Cup, Truck races on dirt postponed until Monday
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bristol NASCAR Cup, Truck races on dirt postponed until Monday

Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed
Video Inside
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed

NASCAR makes competition changes for Sunday's Cup dirt race
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR makes competition changes for Sunday's Cup dirt race

Video: Transforming Bristol into a dirt track
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Preview

Video: Transforming Bristol into a dirt track

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.