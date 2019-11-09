NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix II / Practice report

Chase Elliott fastest in final Cup practice at Phoenix

shares
comments
Chase Elliott fastest in final Cup practice at Phoenix
By:
Nov 9, 2019, 1:05 AM

Chase Elliott, who is in a must-win situation this weekend to make the Championship 4, topped Friday’s final NASCAR Cup Series practice at ISM Raceway.

Elliott posted an average lap speed of 138.627 mph early in the final 50-minute session of the day which ended up topping the leaderboard.

“As a team, we know the position we’re in right now and it kind of is what it is at this point. We’ll either run good this weekend or we don’t,” Elliott said. 

“If we do, we have a chance next week. If we don’t, we’ll go to Homestead and try to build a notebook for hopefully an opportunity down the road.”

Ryan Blaney was second (137.206 mph) and Kevin Harvick was third (136.913 mph). Martin Truex Jr. was fourth and Alex Bowman completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 of the single-lap runs were Aric Almirola, Joey Logano, Matt DiBenedetto, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch.

Hamlin had the fastest average lap speed (135.437 mph) among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. DiBenedetto and Blaney were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Read Also:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 50 25.969     138.627
2 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 50 26.238 0.269 0.269 137.206
3 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 54 26.294 0.325 0.056 136.913
4 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 57 26.312 0.343 0.018 136.820
5 88 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 32 26.358 0.389 0.046 136.581
6 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 40 26.447 0.478 0.089 136.121
7 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 73 26.466 0.497 0.019 136.024
8 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto Toyota 51 26.482 0.513 0.016 135.941
9 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 59 26.486 0.517 0.004 135.921
10 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 46 26.545 0.576 0.059 135.619
11 42 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 43 26.599 0.630 0.054 135.343
12 20 United States Erik Jones Toyota 45 26.603 0.634 0.004 135.323
13 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 48 26.614 0.645 0.011 135.267
14 14 United States Clint Bowyer Ford 49 26.626 0.657 0.012 135.206
15 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 51 26.645 0.676 0.019 135.110
16 37 United States Chris Buescher Chevrolet 35 26.654 0.685 0.009 135.064
17 36 United States John Hunter Nemechek Ford 34 26.673 0.704 0.019 134.968
18 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 53 26.681 0.712 0.008 134.927
19 47 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 36 26.684 0.715 0.003 134.912
20 21 United States Paul Menard Ford 44 26.727 0.758 0.043 134.695
21 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez Ford 61 26.783 0.814 0.056 134.414
22 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Ford 26 26.827 0.858 0.044 134.193
23 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 35 26.831 0.862 0.004 134.173
24 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 32 26.844 0.875 0.013 134.108
25 38 United States David Ragan Ford 43 26.852 0.883 0.008 134.068
26 13 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 25 26.860 0.891 0.008 134.028
27 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr. Chevrolet 29 26.876 0.907 0.016 133.949
28 48 United States Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 32 26.890 0.921 0.014 133.879
29 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 42 26.898 0.929 0.008 133.839
30 8 United States Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 44 26.946 0.977 0.048 133.601
31 32 United States Corey Lajoie Ford 15 27.246 1.277 0.300 132.129
32 53 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 22 27.252 1.283 0.006 132.100
33 52 United States Bayley Currey Chevrolet 11 27.574 1.605 0.322 130.558
34 66 United States Joey Gase Toyota 5 28.576 2.607 1.002 125.980

Next article
Chase Elliott on title hopes: 'It's not over until it’s over'

Previous article

Chase Elliott on title hopes: 'It's not over until it’s over'

Next article

Bubba Wallace fined by NASCAR for intentional spin

Bubba Wallace fined by NASCAR for intentional spin
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Phoenix II
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Homestead

Homestead

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
15:35
15:35
Final Practice
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
18:30
18:30
Qualifying
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
14:05
14:05
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
15:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

2
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

3
NHRA

Jim Head story (T/F)

4
NHRA

Federal-Mogul Drag Racing Series

5
NASCAR Cup

Top 10: Talladega wildest wrecks

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement
NAS

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement

Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020
NAS

Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks
NAS

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks

Adam Stevens: "Kyle was hungry" for second Cup title
NAS

Adam Stevens: "Kyle was hungry" for second Cup title

Before leaving RCR, Hemric wins Cup rookie of the year
NAS

Before leaving RCR, Hemric wins Cup rookie of the year

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.