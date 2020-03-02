Kyle Busch: "We have a lot of work to do" despite second-place

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
154 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
168 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
181 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
196 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
203 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
217 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
224 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
231 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Fontana / Breaking news

Kyle Busch: "We have a lot of work to do" despite second-place

shares
comments
Kyle Busch: "We have a lot of work to do" despite second-place
By:
Mar 2, 2020, 1:09 AM

Kyle Busch may have finished second Sunday at Auto Club Speedway, but it wasn't all positive for the reigning series champion.

After a 34th and 15th place finish to start off the year, Busch's second-place run at Auto Club Speedway was his first top-ten of the season. Despite the strong result, the race was a struggle and Busch knows the No. 18 team has a lot of work to do.

“Slow, we were slow," Busch admitted. "Just didn’t have the speed overall today for some reason. Then, there at the end felt like the tires were worn out at the last bit of the race. Just frustrating day for us with our Interstate Batteries Camry. Give it up to my guys and everybody at the shop, they’re certainly working hard. I just feel like we’re kind of missing it a little bit – here, here, here and here and those things kind of add up and drag you down a little bit. Overall, great day I guess coming home with second and getting good points out of here. Thanks to Toyota, M&M’s, Interstate Batteries and Rowdy Energy – let’s go next week.”

Busch leaves Sunday 19th in the championship standings.

"We have a lot of work to do," Busch continued. "Guys did a great job here though just trying to work on it and trying to make everything we could out of it all day long, all weekend long. Interstate Batteries Camry wasn’t a second place car, but thankfully we got a good finish out of here and try to get some points. Guys are doing all they can, I know along with everybody at TRD (Toyota Racing Development). 

"I appreciate all the hard work, we just have to get a little bit better. We finished the end of last year so strong, I don’t know what we’re missing here. Obviously, it’s a little bit of something here and maybe a little bit of something in a few different areas, but overall good car today. Thank M&M’s, Snickers, Skittles, Rowdy Energy and go on to next week.”

Read Also:

 

Next article
Alex Bowman cruises to Fontana Cup win

Previous article

Alex Bowman cruises to Fontana Cup win

Next article

No win, but Jimmie Johnson "is going in the right direction"

No win, but Jimmie Johnson "is going in the right direction"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Fontana
Author Nick DeGroot

Race hub

Martinsville

Martinsville

7 May - 9 May
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

2
Formula 1

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

3h
3
Formula 1

Analysis: Why F1 doesn't have doping scandals

4
Formula 1

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

NASCAR Heat 4 to host $10,000 All-Star Race
eSpt

NASCAR Heat 4 to host $10,000 All-Star Race

NASCAR announces Esports races for postponed events
eSpt

NASCAR announces Esports races for postponed events

NASCAR: "Unprecedented times" with coronavirus outbreak
NAS

NASCAR: "Unprecedented times" with coronavirus outbreak

NASCAR bans all non-Next Gen car testing
NAS

NASCAR bans all non-Next Gen car testing

NASCAR president praises fans, hopes to 'go green' soon
NAS

NASCAR president praises fans, hopes to 'go green' soon

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.