Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt practice results: Reddick fastest Next / Drivers say "multiple grooves" possible in Bristol dirt race
NASCAR Cup / Bristol Practice report

Reddick fastest in spin-filled first Cup practice at Bristol

Tyler Reddick ended up fastest in an eventful NASCAR Cup Series practice session Friday on the Bristol Dirt Track.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

Reddick ended up with the fastest average lap speed (89.923 mph) in the 50-minute first session that included three spins by 2020 Cup champion Chase Elliott.

Chase Briscoe ended up second-fastest in single-lap speed (89.753 mph) and Kyle Busch was third (89.695 mph). Justin Haley and Kurt Busch rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 in average speed were Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ross Chastain, Todd Gilliland, Ty Dillon and Christopher Bell.

Read Also:

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Stenhouse had the best average lap speed (88.869 mph). He was followed by Kurt Busch, Reddick, Austin Dillon and Elliott in that category.

In the opening minutes of the practice Alex Bowman brought out the first caution with a spun off Turn 4.

About seven minutes in, Elliott spun and came to a stop on the frontstretch but his No. 9 Chevrolet did not appear to suffer any damage.

Roughly 18 minutes into the practice, a caution was displayed for debris in Turns 1 and 2 which appeared to the come from the No. 11 Toyota of Denny Hamlin after contact with the wall.

 

“I didn’t see the corner, the dust was so bad,” Hamlin said afterwards. His car did not appear to suffer serious damage.

Nearly 25 minutes in, Elliott spun a second time but quickly got going again.

With about 10 minutes remaining, Chastain spun to bring out a brief caution. Elliott spun a third time with eight minutes to go but continued on without an issue.

Logano, the winner of last year’s inaugural dirt race at Bristol, did a 360-degree spin on track in the final minutes of practice.

shares
comments

Related video

NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt practice results: Reddick fastest
Previous article

NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt practice results: Reddick fastest
Next article

Drivers say "multiple grooves" possible in Bristol dirt race

Drivers say "multiple grooves" possible in Bristol dirt race
Load comments
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Denny Hamlin tops Kyle Busch in final Bristol Cup practice Bristol
NASCAR Cup

Denny Hamlin tops Kyle Busch in final Bristol Cup practice

Drivers say "multiple grooves" possible in Bristol dirt race Bristol
NASCAR Cup

Drivers say "multiple grooves" possible in Bristol dirt race

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Denny Hamlin tops Kyle Busch in final Bristol Cup practice
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Denny Hamlin tops Kyle Busch in final Bristol Cup practice

Drivers say "multiple grooves" possible in Bristol dirt race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Drivers say "multiple grooves" possible in Bristol dirt race

Reddick fastest in spin-filled first Cup practice at Bristol
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Reddick fastest in spin-filled first Cup practice at Bristol

NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt practice results: Reddick fastest
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt practice results: Reddick fastest

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.