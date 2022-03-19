Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Rain reshuffles Atlanta NASCAR weekend schedule Next / Stenhouse leads action-packed practice at Atlanta
NASCAR Cup / Atlanta Results

NASCAR Cup Atlanta practice results: Stenhouse leads

Drivers got their first taste of the newly reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway during practice on Saturday.

NASCAR Cup Atlanta practice results: Stenhouse leads
Listen to this article

Pack racing and drafting the was norm during the session, which impressively had no incidents. The cars were very close together in massive packs that featured both two and three-wide racing.

The 'new' Atlanta is a shadow of its former self, drawing more similarities to Daytona and Talladega than any 1.5-mile track.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. led the way at 186.616mph. Joey Logano ran the most laps at 64.

Read Also:
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 41 29.708     186.616
2 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 56 29.744 0.036 0.036 186.391
3 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 35 29.755 0.047 0.011 186.322
4 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 49 29.787 0.079 0.032 186.121
5 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 64 29.823 0.115 0.036 185.897
6 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 36 29.828 0.120 0.005 185.866
7 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 31 29.830 0.122 0.002 185.853
8 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 53 29.836 0.128 0.006 185.816
9 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 39 29.873 0.165 0.037 185.586
10 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 41 29.878 0.170 0.005 185.555
11 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 42 29.882 0.174 0.004 185.530
12 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 57 29.885 0.177 0.003 185.511
13 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 57 29.910 0.202 0.025 185.356
14 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 21 29.919 0.211 0.009 185.300
15 15 United States David Ragan Ford 31 29.926 0.218 0.007 185.257
16 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 46 29.946 0.238 0.020 185.133
17 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 39 29.976 0.268 0.030 184.948
18 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 57 30.005 0.297 0.029 184.769
19 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 34 30.008 0.300 0.003 184.751
20 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 39 30.019 0.311 0.011 184.683
21 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 41 30.029 0.321 0.010 184.622
22 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 42 30.030 0.322 0.001 184.615
23 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 54 30.036 0.328 0.006 184.579
24 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 44 30.040 0.332 0.004 184.554
25 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 60 30.058 0.350 0.018 184.443
26 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 39 30.076 0.368 0.018 184.333
27 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 42 30.143 0.435 0.067 183.923
28 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 39 30.154 0.446 0.011 183.856
29 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 39 30.161 0.453 0.007 183.814
30 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 57 30.192 0.484 0.031 183.625
31 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 41 30.194 0.486 0.002 183.613
32 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 29 30.195 0.487 0.001 183.607
33 16 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 36 30.199 0.491 0.004 183.582
34 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 51 30.222 0.514 0.023 183.443
35 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 40 30.242 0.534 0.020 183.321
36 44 United States Greg Biffle Chevrolet 21 30.804 1.096 0.562 179.977
37 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 4 31.805 2.097 1.001 174.312
shares
comments

Related video

Rain reshuffles Atlanta NASCAR weekend schedule
Previous article

Rain reshuffles Atlanta NASCAR weekend schedule
Next article

Stenhouse leads action-packed practice at Atlanta

Stenhouse leads action-packed practice at Atlanta
Load comments

Latest news

Stenhouse leads action-packed practice at Atlanta
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Stenhouse leads action-packed practice at Atlanta

NASCAR Cup Atlanta practice results: Stenhouse leads
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Atlanta practice results: Stenhouse leads

Rain reshuffles Atlanta NASCAR weekend schedule
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Rain reshuffles Atlanta NASCAR weekend schedule

NASCAR Cup Atlanta schedule, entry list and how to watch
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Atlanta schedule, entry list and how to watch

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.