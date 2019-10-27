NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Martinsville II / Race report

Martin Truex Jr. cruises to Stage 1 win at Martinsville

shares
comments
Martin Truex Jr. cruises to Stage 1 win at Martinsville
By:
Oct 27, 2019, 8:11 PM

Martin Truex Jr. got the lead on pit road and cruised to the Stage 1 victory at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Truex was first off pit road when everyone stopped on Lap 30 of 130 and never looked back, holding off Hamlin by 4.112 seconds.

Ryan Blaney finished third, Clint Bowyer was fourth and Joey Logano rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were William Byron, Aric Almirola, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch and Daniel Suarez.

Hamlin, who started on the pole, took command early and ran out to a more than 1-second lead after 20 laps.

On Lap 29, NASCAR threw a caution for debris on the frontstretch, which appeared to have come off the No. 15 Chevrolet of Ross Chastain.

All of the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Truex the first off pit road. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was penalized for speeding during his stop and had to restart from the rear of the field.

On the restart on Lap 35, Truex was followed by Blaney, Suarez, Bowyer and Hamlin, who had a slow stop.

Elliott, who started from the rear because of an engine change on Saturday, had made his way to 15th by Lap 45. Hamlin moved into the second spot on Lap 47.

With 80 laps remaining in the first stage, Truex held just over a 1-second lead on Hamlin with Blaney in third.

By Lap 70, Truex had stabilized his lead over Hamlin to about 1.2 seconds as Blaney ran third, Suarez fourth and Bowyer fifth.

Elliott entered the top-10 for the first time on Lap 78, passing Keselowski for the position.

After 100 laps, Truex’s lead over Hamlin had expanded to 2.2 seconds while Blaney remained close behind in third. Bowyer ran fourth and Suarez fifth.

With 10 laps to go, Truex’s lead over Hamlin grew to over 3.5 seconds with Blaney in third. Truex put playoff contender Kyle Larson a lap down on Lap 124.

Elliott moved into eighth on Lap 128 after getting around Kyle Busch.

Next article
Matt Tifft to remain out while seeking medical consultations

Previous article

Matt Tifft to remain out while seeking medical consultations

Next article

Truex snags Stage 2 win from Larson with last-lap pass

Truex snags Stage 2 win from Larson with last-lap pass
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Martinsville II
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Homestead

Homestead

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
15:35
15:35
Final Practice
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
18:30
18:30
Qualifying
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
14:05
14:05
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
15:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

3h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

3
Formula 1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

2h
4
World Superbike

Argentina replaces Qatar as WSBK finale host

3h
5
NHRA

Beckman, Grubnic and Johnson at Heartland Park Topeka

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement
NAS

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement

Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020
NAS

Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks
NAS

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks

Adam Stevens: "Kyle was hungry" for second Cup title
NAS

Adam Stevens: "Kyle was hungry" for second Cup title

Before leaving RCR, Hemric wins Cup rookie of the year
NAS

Before leaving RCR, Hemric wins Cup rookie of the year

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.