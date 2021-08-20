What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Michigan?

What time is the NASCAR race?

There are just two more opportunities for drivers outside the playoffs to race their way into the postseason. The next chance comes this Sunday at the two-mile Michigan race track.

Race: FireKeepers Casino 400

FireKeepers Casino 400 Date: Sunday, August 22nd, 2021

Sunday, August 22nd, 2021 Start time: 3 p.m. EST.

3 p.m. EST. Location: Michigan International Speedway

Kevin Harvick, who has yet to win this year, was victorious in the last three races at Michigan. He is inside the playoffs on points, but is not yet guaranteed a spot. Kyle Larson now leads the regular season standings after a chaotic race at Indianapolis.

Of note, COVID-19 protocols have sidelined Corey LaJoie for this race. He will be replaced by Josh Berry in the No. 7 Spire Motorsports entry.

What channel is the NASCAR race?

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network (TSN in Canada)

NBC Sports Network (TSN in Canada) Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN)

Michigan International Speedway Stages: 60-60-80 (200 laps)

NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 Starting Lineup

Start pos. Driver Car No. Team 1 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports 2 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 3 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 4 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 5 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 6 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 7 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 8 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 9 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 10 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports 11 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 13 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 14 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 15 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing 16 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 17 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports 18 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 19 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 20 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 21 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 22 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 23 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 24 Corey LaJoie (Josh Berry) 7 Spire Motorsports 25 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 26 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 27 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 28 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 29 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing 30 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing 31 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 32 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 33 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing 34 James Davison 15 Rick Ware Racing 35 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports 36 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports 37 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing