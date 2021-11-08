Carrera Cup awarded championship status in Australia

The one-make Porsche cup will become one of just four Australian circuit racing categories that has full-blown national championship status in the eyes of the governing body.

The others are Supercars, GT World Challenge Australia and S5000.

Carrera Cup will move up from the 'series' status it currently shares with Super2, SuperUtes and TCR Australia.

“The Motorsport Australia Board has gladly approved this promotion and it is one that we are delighted to confirm, highlighting the strength of the Carrera Cup Australia in recent years,” Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca said.

“The category continues to provide exciting racing on the national stage. It also provides an important pathway in the motorsport pyramid, not just for those wishing to compete here in Australia, but also for those who wish to compete overseas and showcase their talents.

“Carrera Cup Australia has been such a strong pillar of motorsport in Australia in recent times and we look forward to the competitors and teams racing for a prestigious championship title in 2022 and beyond.”

The promotion also comes with a boost in Supercars Superlicence points, with the Carrera Cup champion to go from receiving 10 of the required 13 points to 12.

“This announcement is great news for both our teams and drivers as well as those Michelin Junior Development drivers progressing onto Supercars like Matthew Payne,” said Porsche Cars Australia Head of Motorsport Troy Bundy.

“Receiving championship status also means our Mobil Pro drivers will receive the same recognition and Superlicence points as the likes of Super 2, S5000 and GT World Challenge Australia championships.”