Hickman still planning to use Superbike in Isle of Man Senior TT despite issues
Peter Hickman plans to still race his Superbike-spec BMW in the 2023 Isle of Man Senior TT on Saturday, despite encountering “unnerving” issues on it this event.
The FHO rider finished second in Sunday's Superbike TT having come close to beating the outright lap record at 135.445mph on a bike with brake and quick-shifter issues.
On the same M1000RR in Superstock trim, Hickman stormed to his first win of the 2023 TT in Tuesday's first outing for the class.
This has led to questions about him potentially racing his Superstock bike in the Senior finale on Saturday.
But speaking to Motorsport.com on the Isle of Man on Thursday, he insists the plan is still to race the Superbike, and he will try some more changes in Friday and Saturday's solo warm-up laps.
"I don't know, to be totally honest," he said when asked how likely he thought it would be that he would race his Superstock bike in the Senior.
"At this moment in time, we are racing the Superbike. That is the plan. After tomorrow that might change, but I don't know.
"We'll probably ride in the warm-up on the Senior [day]. If it's not fixed tomorrow, I'll probably ride it Saturday morning.
"And then if it's still not right, then we have a decision to make."
Peter Hickman, Superbike
Photo by: ttracesofficial/Pacemaker Press
Hickman added that he is assured in his own ability on the Superbike if the team can get it right for the Senior given what he did in the Superbike TT.
"I know what I can do with that Superbike if the Superbike is on point," he said.
"I've just equalled the lap record, almost the fastest lap… I know Michael did 135.5mph, it's 0.6s or something.
"I just did that with a shifter that didn't work, a blipper that didn't work and a bike that knocks the pads back so I've got no brakes.
"So, I have to roll off early everywhere. It's like, holy f**k, how much more do you want to give away?
"That's like four problems. So, if that wasn't the case where would we actually be? I've got a rough idea, and if we can get it to work I'll be fine."
Picture credit @ttracesofficial/Pacemaker Press
Latest news
Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash
Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash
Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe
Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe
Espargaro left with 'destroyed heel' after bicycle crash while on mobile phone
Espargaro left with 'destroyed heel' after bicycle crash while on mobile phone Espargaro left with 'destroyed heel' after bicycle crash while on mobile phone
10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far
10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.