Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / FE champion da Costa replaces Mauricio after COVID diagnosis
Stock Car Pro Series / Interlagos Race report

Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande, da Costa win wild races

By:

Gabriel Casagrande and Formula E champion Antonio Felix da Costa won the Stock Car Pro Series races at the second round at Interlagos on Sunday.

In Race 1, Casagrande managed to turn the pole position he won on Saturday into victory, despite being pressured by Allam Khodair – who finished in second place – at the start of the race. Bruno Baptista was third.

An accident at the start of the race took out Rubens Barrichello, who was involved in a collision with Caca Bueno and Marcos Gomes. The former Ferrari and Brawn GP F1 driver retired and was unable to take part in Race 2.

Gaetano di Mauro accident at Interlagos

Gaetano di Mauro accident at Interlagos

Photo by: Motorsport.tv

Da Costa, who replaced Ricardo Mauricio this weekend after he returned at Covid-19 positive test, won the race from second position on the grid.

Read Also:

The race was marked by a big accident for Gaetano di Mauro. Before the start of the last lap, di Mauro placed himself between Daniel Serra and Guilherme Salas as they battled for second position.

After being sandwiched between them, di Mauro's car took off and hit the wall at the beginning of the start/finish straight. He climbed out of the wreckage and was quickly tended to by medics.

Gaetano di Mauro accident aftermath

Gaetano di Mauro accident aftermath

Photo by: Duda Bairros

Serra and Salas completed the podium, while Felipe Massa finished seventh, achieving his best result in the series.

The next round of the Stock Car Pro Series will take place in Mogi-Guaçu, on June 19th and 20th.

RESULTS 

Race 1

Pos

Num

Driver

Team

Car

1

83

Gabriel Casagrande

AMattheis Vogel Motorsport

Cruze

2

18

Allam Khodair

Blau Motorsport

Cruze

3

44

Bruno Baptista

RCM Motorsport

Corolla

4

30

Cesar Ramos

Ipiranga Racing

Corolla

5

51

Átila Abreu

Shell V-Power

Cruze

6

70

Diego Nunes

Blau Motorsport

Cruze

7

5

Denis Navarro

Cavaleiro Sports

Cruze

8

43

Pedro Cardoso

KTF Racing

Cruze

9

13

Félix da Costa

Eurofarma-RC

Cruze

10

28

Galid Osman

Shell V-Power

Cruze

11

21

Thiago Camilo

Ipiranga Racing

Corolla

12

8

Rafael Suzuki

Full Time Bassani

Corolla

13

16

Christian Hahn

Blau Motorsport II

Cruze

14

9

Guga Lima

AMattheis Vogel Motorsport

Cruze

15

91

Felipe Massa

Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team

Cruze

16

10

Ricardo Zonta

RCM Motorsport

Corolla

17

4

Julio Campos

Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team

Cruze

18

73

Sergio Jimenez

MX Piquet Sports

Corolla

19

117

Matias Rossi

Full Time Sports

Corolla

20

110

Felipe Lapenna

Hot Car Competições

Cruze

21

48

Tony Kanaan

Full Time Bassani

Corolla

22

88

Beto Monteiro

Crown Racing

Cruze

23

86

Gustavo Frigotto

RKL Competições

Cruze

24

29

Daniel Serra

Eurofarma-RC

Cruze

25

54

Tuca Antoniazi

Hot Car Competições

Cruze

26

85

Guilherme Salas

KTF Sports

Cruze

27

11

Gaetano di Mauro

KTF Racing

Cruze

28

33

Nelson Piquet Jr

MX Piquet Sports

Corolla

29

12

Lucas Foresti

KTF Sports

Cruze

30

0

Cacá Bueno

Crown Racing

Cruze

31

80

Marcos Gomes

Cavaleiro Sports

Cruze

32

111

Rubens Barrichello

Full Time Sports

Corolla

RACE 2

Pos.

No.

Driver

Team

Car

1

13

Félix da Costa

Eurofarma-RC

Cruze

2

29

Daniel Serra

Eurofarma-RC

Cruze

3

85

Guilherme Salas

KTF Sports

Cruze

4

10

Ricardo Zonta

RCM Motorsport

Corolla

5

0

Cacá Bueno

Crown Racing

Cruze

6

51

Átila Abreu

Shell V-Power

Cruze

7

91

Felipe Massa

Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team

Cruze

8

5

Denis Navarro

Cavaleiro Sports

Cruze

9

28

Galid Osman

Shell V-Power

Cruze

10

44

Bruno Baptista

RCM Motorsport

Corolla

11

30

Cesar Ramos

Ipiranga Racing

Corolla

12

48

Tony Kanaan

Full Time Bassani

Corolla

13

33

Nelson Piquet Jr

MX Piquet Sports

Corolla

14

70

Diego Nunes

Blau Motorsport

Cruze

15

8

Rafael Suzuki

Full Time Bassani

Corolla

16

21

Thiago Camilo

Ipiranga Racing

Corolla

17

4

Julio Campos

Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team

Cruze

18

18

Allam Khodair

Blau Motorsport

Cruze

19

88

Beto Monteiro

Crown Racing

Cruze

20

54

Tuca Antoniazi

Hot Car Competições

Cruze

21

117

Matias Rossi

Full Time Sports

Corolla

22

11

Gaetano di Mauro

KTF Racing

Cruze

23

83

Gabriel Casagrande

AMattheis Vogel Motorsport

Cruze

24

86

Gustavo Frigotto

RKL Competições

Cruze

25

43

Pedro Cardoso

KTF Racing

Cruze

26

12

Lucas Foresti

KTF Sports

Cruze

27

110

Felipe Lapenna

Hot Car Competições

Cruze

28

16

Christian Hahn

Blau Motorsport II

Cruze

29

73

Sergio Jimenez

MX Piquet Sports

Corolla

30

9

Guga Lima

AMattheis Vogel Motorsport

Cruze

31

80

Marcos Gomes

Cavaleiro Sports

Cruze

32

111

Rubens Barrichello

Full Time Sports

Corolla
shares
comments

Related video

FE champion da Costa replaces Mauricio after COVID diagnosis

Previous article

FE champion da Costa replaces Mauricio after COVID diagnosis

Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

2
Formula 1

Why Red Bull reject Kvyat believes he deserves another F1 chance

6h
3
Formula 1

Pirelli believes Baku tyre blowouts were caused by debris

4
WRC

WRC not expecting new manufacturer until 2024 at the earliest

2h
5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

Latest news
Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande, da Costa win wild races
Video Inside
SCbr

Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande, da Costa win wild races

May 16, 2021
FE champion da Costa replaces Mauricio after COVID diagnosis
Video Inside
SCbr

FE champion da Costa replaces Mauricio after COVID diagnosis

May 11, 2021
Goiania Stock Car Pro Series: Serra, Mauricio shine in first round
Video Inside
SCbr

Goiania Stock Car Pro Series: Serra, Mauricio shine in first round

Apr 25, 2021
Zonta, Barrichello share Goiania Stock Car wins
SCbr

Zonta, Barrichello share Goiania Stock Car wins

Jul 26, 2020
Bia Figueiredo linked with embezzlement case in Brazil
SCbr

Bia Figueiredo linked with embezzlement case in Brazil

Jun 27, 2020
Latest videos
Gabriel Casagrande' fastest lap in Interlagos 01:59
Stock Car Brasil
May 17, 2021

Gabriel Casagrande' fastest lap in Interlagos

Antonio Felix da Costa after winning Stock Car Pro Series race 00:48
Stock Car Brasil
May 17, 2021

Antonio Felix da Costa after winning Stock Car Pro Series race

Daniel Serra on finishing second at Interlagos 00:34
Stock Car Brasil
May 17, 2021

Daniel Serra on finishing second at Interlagos

Gaetano Di Mauro's big crash at Interlagos 00:46
Stock Car Brasil
May 16, 2021

Gaetano Di Mauro's big crash at Interlagos

Antonio Felix da Costa on being in the Stock Pro Series 01:32
Stock Car Brasil
May 16, 2021

Antonio Felix da Costa on being in the Stock Pro Series

Erick Gabriel More from
Erick Gabriel
Porsche Cup Brazil to be broadcast on Motorsport.tv
Porsche

Porsche Cup Brazil to be broadcast on Motorsport.tv

FE champion da Costa replaces Mauricio after COVID diagnosis
Video Inside
Stock Car Brasil

FE champion da Costa replaces Mauricio after COVID diagnosis

Goiania Stock Car Pro Series: Serra, Mauricio shine in first round Goiânia
Video Inside
Stock Car Brasil

Goiania Stock Car Pro Series: Serra, Mauricio shine in first round

Trending Today

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Why Red Bull reject Kvyat believes he deserves another F1 chance
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Red Bull reject Kvyat believes he deserves another F1 chance

Pirelli believes Baku tyre blowouts were caused by debris
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli believes Baku tyre blowouts were caused by debris

WRC not expecting new manufacturer until 2024 at the earliest
WRC WRC

WRC not expecting new manufacturer until 2024 at the earliest

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

Past Baja overall champions
Score Score

Past Baja overall champions

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers -- final ten revealed
NHRA NHRA

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers -- final ten revealed

Clay Millican's son Dalton killed in motorcycle accident
NHRA NHRA

Clay Millican's son Dalton killed in motorcycle accident

Latest news

Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande, da Costa win wild races
Video Inside
Stock Car Pro Series Stock Car Pro Series

Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande, da Costa win wild races

FE champion da Costa replaces Mauricio after COVID diagnosis
Video Inside
Stock Car Pro Series Stock Car Pro Series

FE champion da Costa replaces Mauricio after COVID diagnosis

Goiania Stock Car Pro Series: Serra, Mauricio shine in first round
Video Inside
Stock Car Pro Series Stock Car Pro Series

Goiania Stock Car Pro Series: Serra, Mauricio shine in first round

Zonta, Barrichello share Goiania Stock Car wins
Stock Car Pro Series Stock Car Pro Series

Zonta, Barrichello share Goiania Stock Car wins

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.