Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
QU in
00 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
FP4 in
01 Hours
:
17 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
12 Nov
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Autopolis / Breaking news

Calderon: Readjusting to Super Formula a "big shock"

shares
comments
Calderon: Readjusting to Super Formula a "big shock"
By:

Tatiana Calderon admits that it was a "big shock" readjusting to Super Formula during practice at Autopolis after two and a half months away from the series.

Calderon made her debut in the Japanese single-seater series back in late August in the opening round of the season at Motegi, but was forced to sit out the following two races due to her commitments in the European Le Mans Series.

With the ELMS season now complete, Calderon is back with the one-car Drago Corse team for this weekend's fourth round of the season at Autopolis.

The 27-year-old said that getting used to the sheer grip on offer in comparison to the Oreca LMP2 car she drove in the ELMS has been a challenge, especially because of the much cooler temperatures and much more demanding track layout compared to Motegi.

Read Also:

"It’s always a big shock when you come from a car with a roof and not so much downforce, it’s a different level," Calderon told Motorsport.com. "Also the car has changed a lot since Motegi and this is a very different track with a lot more high-speed corners.

"Then we had 40 degrees in Motegi and here it’s not particularly hot. To understand the car in all those different situations isn’t easy, and to have no data from anybody, it’s tough.

Watch the Super Formula race live from Autopolis at Motorsport.tv here.

"But the team is doing everything they can to help me, and even from this morning to the afternoon the car felt much better and I was more used to it."

Tatiana Calderon（ThreeBond Drago Corse）

Tatiana Calderon（ThreeBond Drago Corse）

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

For the last two races at Okayama and Sugo, Calderon was replaced at Drago by Super Formula veteran Koudai Tsukakoshi, who scored a best finish of 12th place.

The Colombian said that Tsukakoshi's feedback has been valuable in helping improve fine-tune the car since the Motegi race.

Asked exactly where the car had improved since her last race, Calderon replied: "The traction is much better, and entry stability is a huge improvement. I was surprised by the traction and rear stability, I wish we had that in Motegi!

"Of course you always want more track time, but given that wasn’t possible the next best thing was to have someone as experienced as Koudai who knows where the car is at. He’s done so many years [in Super Formula], it was the best thing we could get."

Given that she concluded Saturday's running 20th, Calderon's expectations for qualifying were justifiably muted, but she remains hopeful of a stronger race showing.

"It’s going to be tough in qualifying; being realistic, if I am ahead of a few cars it would be great, but it won’t be easy," she said. "But we have a good race car and the team is strong on the pitstops, so we’re looking more at the race.

"Maybe seeing the issues with the tyres today, some people will try more than one pitstop. So we need to keep our minds open and be ready to react to the degradation."

Matsushita eyes top-five on Super Formula return

Previous article

Matsushita eyes top-five on Super Formula return
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Autopolis
Drivers Tatiana Calderon
Teams Drago Corse
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

The three key front wing tweaks that Red Bull unleashed in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The three key front wing tweaks that Red Bull unleashed in Turkey

M-Sport launches new Ford Fiesta Rally3 car
WRC WRC / Breaking news

M-Sport launches new Ford Fiesta Rally3 car

Calderon: Readjusting to Super Formula a "big shock"
Super Formula Super Formula / Breaking news

Calderon: Readjusting to Super Formula a "big shock"

Sam Mayer to rejoin JR Motorsports in 2021 for Xfinity ride
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Sam Mayer to rejoin JR Motorsports in 2021 for Xfinity ride

Valencia MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, Rins and Quartararo miss Q2
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Valencia MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, Rins and Quartararo miss Q2

Red Bull wants decision on F1 2022 engine by end of November
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull wants decision on F1 2022 engine by end of November

Pirelli increases minimum tyre pressures for Turkish F1 GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli increases minimum tyre pressures for Turkish F1 GP

Are F1 2021's targets for downforce in dirty air achievable?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Are F1 2021's targets for downforce in dirty air achievable?

Latest news

Calderon: Readjusting to Super Formula a "big shock"
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Calderon: Readjusting to Super Formula a "big shock"

Matsushita eyes top-five on Super Formula return
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Matsushita eyes top-five on Super Formula return

Autopolis Super Formula: Fukuzumi fastest in practice
SF Super Formula / Practice report

Autopolis Super Formula: Fukuzumi fastest in practice

Matsushita replaces Sette Camara for Autopolis SF race
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Matsushita replaces Sette Camara for Autopolis SF race

Trending

1
Formula 1

The three key front wing tweaks that Red Bull unleashed in Turkey

1h
2
WRC

M-Sport launches new Ford Fiesta Rally3 car

22h
3
Super Formula

Calderon: Readjusting to Super Formula a "big shock"

57min
4
NASCAR XFINITY

Sam Mayer to rejoin JR Motorsports in 2021 for Xfinity ride

5
MotoGP

Valencia MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, Rins and Quartararo miss Q2

50min

Latest news

Calderon: Readjusting to Super Formula a "big shock"
SF

Calderon: Readjusting to Super Formula a "big shock"

Matsushita eyes top-five on Super Formula return
SF

Matsushita eyes top-five on Super Formula return

Autopolis Super Formula: Fukuzumi fastest in practice
SF

Autopolis Super Formula: Fukuzumi fastest in practice

Matsushita replaces Sette Camara for Autopolis SF race
SF

Matsushita replaces Sette Camara for Autopolis SF race

Calderon to make Super Formula return at Autopolis
SF

Calderon to make Super Formula return at Autopolis

Latest videos

Lvie: Super Formula - Autopolis Race 02:00:00
Super Formula
Nov 12, 2020

Lvie: Super Formula - Autopolis Race

Super Formula: Sugo - Race Highlights 01:49
Super Formula
Oct 18, 2020

Super Formula: Sugo - Race Highlights

Super Formula: Sugo - Sérgio Sette Câmara crash 00:25
Super Formula
Oct 18, 2020

Super Formula: Sugo - Sérgio Sette Câmara crash

Super Formula: Sugo - Race Start 02:48
Super Formula
Oct 18, 2020

Super Formula: Sugo - Race Start

Live: Super Formula - Sugo Race 01:31:43
Super Formula
Oct 16, 2020

Live: Super Formula - Sugo Race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.