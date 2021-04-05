Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix I
10 Apr
Practice 1 in
4 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
26 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
69 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
17 Apr
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Calderon disappointed to miss out on first points at Fuji Next / Hirakawa: Luck 'not on my side' in Fuji opener
Super Formula / Fuji / Analysis

Is Honda's late bloomer ready for Super Formula title glory?

By:
, News Editor

Honda Super Formula stalwart Tomoki Nojiri defied pre-season predictions by winning last weekend's opening race of the season at Fuji Speedway. Now in his eighth season, is the 31-year-old finally ready to win the title?

Is Honda's late bloomer ready for Super Formula title glory?

It's sometimes easy to overlook Nojiri when you think about Honda's stable of Super Formula racers. He's never achieved the kind of success that brought Naoki Yamamoto to the attention of the wider world, but he certainly can't be considered a 'young' driver in the mould of Nirei Fukuzumi, Toshiki Oyu or Tadasuke Makino either.

Indeed, Team Mugen man Nojiri was the fifth-most experienced driver on the grid at Fuji after Yamamoto, Yuji Kunimoto, Kazuki Nakajima and Kazuya Oshima. But he's arguably also the championship's current form man.

Read Also:

Following his Fuji success, Nojiri has now won three of the last 10 races (Sho Tsuboi is the only other driver to have won more than one in that period) and has also been on pole three times. It could have been four wins if he had luck on his side last December at Fuji, where without a slow pitstop and a puncture he could have feasibly emerged as champion.

It's quite a turnaround from the fast-but-inconsistent reputation that Nojiri had earlier in his career, forged during a turbulent five-season spell at Dandelion Racing that yielded a single win in his debut season in 2014. 

The five-year gap between that and his second victory - in which he failed to convert three pole positions - speaks volumes about the progress he's made since then, especially after switching to Mugen in 2019.

Tomoki Nojiri, TEAM MUGEN

Tomoki Nojiri, TEAM MUGEN

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Looking back on Sunday's race, Nojiri admitted that nerves might have contributed to the relatively slow getaway that allowed his fellow front-row starter Oyu into an early lead. But he kept his cool, taking back the advantage on lap 10 of 41 and opening a gap out front that allowed himself some breathing space when the conditions took a turn for the worse late on.

"This weekend we've been in good shape from the beginning," said Nojiri of his fourth career win. "The things we had been working on for the opening race have been working and I could feel that from the start.

"It was a difficult situation [towards the end] as we didn't know when it would rain, but I was able to remain calm, and the package the team and Honda prepared was great. It was thanks to all these efforts that I was able to win."

On the evidence of pre-season testing, Nojiri was not widely considered among the favourites for the Fuji opener. While Oyu and Fukuzumi topped a day of running each at the track, Nojiri was fifth-fastest on both days, with a best time about eight tenths slower than that of pacesetter Oyu.

But when it came to the crunch, neither Nakajima Racing man Oyu nor the Dandelion Racing cars of Fukuzumi - and Ukyo Sasahara - standing in the absent Makino - had anything for Nojiri in qualifying.

Reflecting on his sixth Super Formula pole, Nojiri said: "During the off-season I was thinking to myself, wondering why we didn't do so well in the first half of 2020 and then did better in the second half.

Tomoki Nojiri, MUGEN

Tomoki Nojiri, MUGEN

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

"But the team did the perfect job during the off-season and the car is a step higher than it has been in the past. There were no problems with communication and I felt that all I had to do was give it my all."

For his part, Oyu was satisfied to score a third straight podium finish but admitted that there was little he could have done to beat Nojiri.

"Nojiri was fast from yesterday and showed great potential," Oyu said. "He did a great job all weekend as was really strong as I expected. I think this is down to Nojiri and his team's hard work, so I'd like to congratulate them.

"Even before I was passed by Nojiri, it was difficult with the tyres. I was able to show my speed on the out-lap and in the early laps, but I think my race pace, including tyre management, was not as good as it was last season.

"I can't fight for the championship if I continue like this, so I want to work with the whole team to prepare for the next race."

Nojiri's arrival at Mugen in 2019 coincided with the arrival of the SF19 chassis, and after an inconsistent start to the season - including a spin while battling Lucas Auer for second at Sugo - he finally ended an agonising five-year wait for that second win in the season finale at Suzuka, an achievement that slipped under the radar somewhat amid that year's title fight.

Tomoki Nojiri, Team Mugen

Tomoki Nojiri, Team Mugen

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

He's forged a close relationship with engineer Toshihiro Ichise, who has been able to finally get the #16 Mugen machine somewhere close to Nojiri's liking by ensuring that both peak grip and driveability are where they need to be.

His operating window is said to be relatively narrow compared to the youngsters, but once he gets into it he can be hard to beat.

Nojiri achieved his best championship position of fourth in 2019, which he would have matched last year without the dropped score rule - and as previously mentioned, he wasn't too far off pulling off a huge upset and beating his more celebrated colleague Yamamoto to the title, despite a difficult first couple of races.

Consider the tracks that are next up on the schedule this year: Suzuka, where Nojiri won in 2019 (and was second on the grid last year), and Autopolis, where he was victorious last year. Two more strong results at those tracks, and he will have the foundations of a title challenge truly in place.

With Yamamoto facing a tough task to defend his title at Nakajima Racing, and youngsters like Oyu and Fukuzumi perhaps lacking that final ounce of consistency needed to be a threat every race weekend, Nojiri may not get a better chance to win the championship than the one he and Mugen have crafted for themselves now.

"Personally, the feeling is coming that I have the confidence in myself to say I can win the title," said Nojiri. "In that sense I think I've made a very good start towards where I want to be."

Additional reporting by Ryo Harada

Podium, Tomoki Nojiri, MUGEN, Toshiki Oyu, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING, Nirei Fukuzumi, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Podium, Tomoki Nojiri, MUGEN, Toshiki Oyu, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING, Nirei Fukuzumi, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

shares
comments

Related video

Calderon disappointed to miss out on first points at Fuji

Previous article

Calderon disappointed to miss out on first points at Fuji

Next article

Hirakawa: Luck 'not on my side' in Fuji opener

Hirakawa: Luck 'not on my side' in Fuji opener
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Fuji
Drivers Tomoki Nojiri
Teams Mugen
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why F1's 2021 rules hurt low rake Mercedes more

2
Super GT

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed

3
Le Mans

Remembering Hulkenberg's underdog victory at Le Mans

4
IMSA

Might Pickett’s $450 million sale of Muscle Milk entice him back into racing?

5
Formula 1

Why F1 was split over Bahrain’s vaccination offer

Latest news
Hirakawa: Luck 'not on my side' in Fuji opener
SF

Hirakawa: Luck 'not on my side' in Fuji opener

39m
Is Honda's late bloomer ready for Super Formula title glory?
SF

Is Honda's late bloomer ready for Super Formula title glory?

2h
Calderon disappointed to miss out on first points at Fuji
SF

Calderon disappointed to miss out on first points at Fuji

21h
Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri wins tense season opener
Video Inside
SF

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri wins tense season opener

Apr 4, 2021
Honda runners out of reach at Fuji, admits Hirakawa
SF

Honda runners out of reach at Fuji, admits Hirakawa

Apr 3, 2021
Latest videos
Super Formula: Round 1 - Fuji Highlights 01:54
Super Formula
Apr 4, 2021

Super Formula: Round 1 - Fuji Highlights

Live: Round 1 - Fuji 02:00:00
Super Formula
Apr 1, 2021

Live: Round 1 - Fuji

2021 Super Formula Teaser 00:37
Super Formula
Mar 30, 2021

2021 Super Formula Teaser

Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights 02:35
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights

Super Formula: Fuji - Hirakawa v Yamamoto 00:39
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Hirakawa v Yamamoto

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Hirakawa: Luck 'not on my side' in Fuji opener Fuji
Super Formula / Breaking news

Hirakawa: Luck 'not on my side' in Fuji opener

The key quality that enabled Tsunoda's rise to F1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

The key quality that enabled Tsunoda's rise to F1

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan Prime
Super GT / Interview

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan

More from
Tomoki Nojiri
Mugen pays tribute to health workers with new livery
Super Formula / Breaking news

Mugen pays tribute to health workers with new livery

ARTA targets consistency to match title protagonists
Super GT / Breaking news

ARTA targets consistency to match title protagonists

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2020
Super GT / Opinion

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2020

More from
Mugen
Mugen recruit Otsu feeling pressure of Red Bull colours
Super Formula / Breaking news

Mugen recruit Otsu feeling pressure of Red Bull colours

Mugen reveals special black Red Bull test livery
Super GT / Breaking news

Mugen reveals special black Red Bull test livery

Otsu completes Mugen Super Formula line-up
Super Formula / Breaking news

Otsu completes Mugen Super Formula line-up

Trending Today

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

MotoGP champion Marquez’s arm finally starting to heal
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP champion Marquez’s arm finally starting to heal

LCR unwraps Alex Marquez’s 2021 MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

LCR unwraps Alex Marquez’s 2021 MotoGP bike

Gallery: All French MotoGP race winners
MotoGP MotoGP / Top List

Gallery: All French MotoGP race winners

Remembering Hulkenberg's underdog victory at Le Mans
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

Remembering Hulkenberg's underdog victory at Le Mans

Might Pickett’s $450 million sale of Muscle Milk entice him back into racing?
IMSA IMSA / Commentary

Might Pickett’s $450 million sale of Muscle Milk entice him back into racing?

When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m

Susie Wolff “good enough to race for midfield team”, says Toto
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Susie Wolff “good enough to race for midfield team”, says Toto

Latest news

Hirakawa: Luck 'not on my side' in Fuji opener
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Hirakawa: Luck 'not on my side' in Fuji opener

Is Honda's late bloomer ready for Super Formula title glory?
SF Super Formula / Analysis

Is Honda's late bloomer ready for Super Formula title glory?

Calderon disappointed to miss out on first points at Fuji
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Calderon disappointed to miss out on first points at Fuji

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri wins tense season opener
Video Inside
SF Super Formula / Race report

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri wins tense season opener

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.