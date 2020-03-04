Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Super Formula / Breaking news

Super Formula set to switch to single dry tyre in 2020

shares
comments
Super Formula set to switch to single dry tyre in 2020
By:
Mar 4, 2020, 8:27 AM

Super Formula will switch to using a single dry tyre compound for the 2020 season, Motorsport.com has learned.

Previously, Japan’s premier single-seater series made use of a medium tyre and a soft, with drivers having to use both types of rubber in a dry race.

However, the medium was widely condemned for being too stiff and drivers often lost between one and two seconds a lap using it compared to those on the soft.

As such, the medium has been axed for 2020 and only the soft will be in use this season.

It’s believed that sole tyre supplier Yokohama had been developing a new, softer compound for the upcoming campaign but ran out of time develop it fully.

Although the existing soft has proven durable enough to be used for an entire race distance, a mandatory pitstop rule is likely to be enforced to create variations in strategy.

It would follow the introduction of a pitstop window rule last year that was designed to eliminate the practice of drivers changing tyres at the end of the first lap to minimise time spent on the medium.

Super Formula last relied on a single dry compound in 2017, when the entire field ran exclusively on medium tyres.

Another change expected for the 2020 season is that the top 14 drivers will progress from Q1 to Q2 in qualifying, up from 12 last year. Q3 will continue to feature the fastest eight drivers from Q2.

 

Related video

Next article
Coronavirus forces Super Formula to postpone opener

Previous article

Coronavirus forces Super Formula to postpone opener

Next article

Super Formula also postpones Fuji race over coronavirus

Super Formula also postpones Fuji race over coronavirus
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Author Jamie Klein

Super Formula Next session

Autopolis

Autopolis

16 May - 17 May

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
IMSA

Mazda switches from Joest to Multimatic for remainder of 2020

3
Gaming

NASCAR announces Esports races for postponed events

4
Formula 1

UK-based F1 teams helping address ventilator shortage

5
Formula 1

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs

1h

Latest videos

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion 11:45
Super Formula

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion 00:46
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights 01:48
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start 00:40
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start

Round 7: Suzuka II Race 00:00
Super Formula

Round 7: Suzuka II Race

Latest news

Super Formula also postpones Fuji race over coronavirus
SF

Super Formula also postpones Fuji race over coronavirus

Super Formula set to switch to single dry tyre in 2020
SF

Super Formula set to switch to single dry tyre in 2020

Coronavirus forces Super Formula to postpone opener
SF

Coronavirus forces Super Formula to postpone opener

Cassidy agrees fresh TOM'S Super Formula deal
SF

Cassidy agrees fresh TOM'S Super Formula deal

Real Racing withdraws from 2020 Super Formula season
SF

Real Racing withdraws from 2020 Super Formula season

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.