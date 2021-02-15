Drago Corse seals Super GT grid spot with new backer

The presence of the team owned by 2000 GT500 champion Ryo Michigami on the GT300 grid was thrown into doubt last month when Honda's announcement of its plans for the 2021 season made no mention of Drago and its solo NSX GT3.

It followed the withdrawal of Modulo's sponsorship, with the Honda subsidiary scaling back its support to just the Nakajima Racing GT500 entry for this year.

However, Drago has been able to secure a new sponsor in the form of sofa and cushion company Yogibo, and will return with Michigami and Shogo Mitsuyama sharing driving duties at the wheel of the team's Yokohama-shod NSX.

Mitsuyama, who last raced full time in SUPER GT in 2016 for Team Taisan SARD, replaces Australian racer Jake Parsons as Michigami's teammate.

#34 Modulo KENWOOD NSX GT3 Photo by: GTA

Misato Haga, who previously ran the Direxiv team in the mid-2000s and headed up MOLA's 2008 GT300 title-winning team, has come on board as team director. Incidentally, Mitsuyama previously drove for Direxiv in 2005-06 before it disbanded.

Drago's announcement means there will be at least three NSX GT3s on the GT300 class grid in 2021, with Team UpGarage and ARTA both having already announced their plans.

Both teams have rookie drivers coming on board: Super Formula Lights graduate Teppei Nattori joins Takashi Kobayashi at UpGarage, while Ren Sato - last year's French Formula 4 runner-up - replaces GT500-bound Toshiki Oyu alongside veteran Shinichi Takagi at ARTA.

Drago will also continue to field a sole Honda-powered entry in Super Formula for second-year Colombian racer Tatiana Calderon.

GT300 teams and drivers so far: