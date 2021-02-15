Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
62 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Drago Corse seals Super GT grid spot with new backer

shares
comments
Drago Corse seals Super GT grid spot with new backer
By:

Drago Corse has secured a return to the SUPER GT grid for the 2021 season with a new backer to replace Modulo.

The presence of the team owned by 2000 GT500 champion Ryo Michigami on the GT300 grid was thrown into doubt last month when Honda's announcement of its plans for the 2021 season made no mention of Drago and its solo NSX GT3.

It followed the withdrawal of Modulo's sponsorship, with the Honda subsidiary scaling back its support to just the Nakajima Racing GT500 entry for this year.

However, Drago has been able to secure a new sponsor in the form of sofa and cushion company Yogibo, and will return with Michigami and Shogo Mitsuyama sharing driving duties at the wheel of the team's Yokohama-shod NSX.

Mitsuyama, who last raced full time in SUPER GT in 2016 for Team Taisan SARD, replaces Australian racer Jake Parsons as Michigami's teammate.

#34 Modulo KENWOOD NSX GT3

#34 Modulo KENWOOD NSX GT3

Photo by: GTA

Misato Haga, who previously ran the Direxiv team in the mid-2000s and headed up MOLA's 2008 GT300 title-winning team, has come on board as team director. Incidentally, Mitsuyama previously drove for Direxiv in 2005-06 before it disbanded.

Drago's announcement means there will be at least three NSX GT3s on the GT300 class grid in 2021, with Team UpGarage and ARTA both having already announced their plans.

Both teams have rookie drivers coming on board: Super Formula Lights graduate Teppei Nattori joins Takashi Kobayashi at UpGarage, while Ren Sato - last year's French Formula 4 runner-up - replaces GT500-bound Toshiki Oyu alongside veteran Shinichi Takagi at ARTA.

Drago will also continue to field a sole Honda-powered entry in Super Formula for second-year Colombian racer Tatiana Calderon.

Read Also:

GT300 teams and drivers so far:

No. Team Car Tyre Drivers
2 Inging & Cars Tokai Dream28 Lotus Evora MC Bridgestone

Hiroki Katoh

Ryohei Sakaguchi
4 Goodsmile Racing with Team Ukyo Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Nobuteru Taniguchi

Tatsuya Kataoka
6 Team LeMans with Motoyama Racing Audi R8 LMS Yokohama

Satoshi Motoyama

Yoshiaki Katayama
10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop

Kazuki Hoshino

Keishi Ishikawa
11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop

Katsuyuki Hiranaka

Hironobu Yasuda
18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama

Teppei Natori

Takashi Kobayashi
25 Team Tsuchiya Porsche 911 GT3 R Yokohama

Takamitsu Matsui

Kimiya Sato
30 apr Toyota Prius GHV GR Sport Yokohama

Hiroaki Nagai

Manabu Orido
31 apr Toyota Prius GHV GR Sport Bridgestone

Yuhki Nakayama

Koki Saga
34 Drago Corse Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama

Ryo Michigami

Shogo Mitsuyama
35 Team Thailand Lexus RC F GT3 Yokohama

Sean Walkinshaw*

Giuliano Alesi*
48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Taiyou Iida

Yuki Tanaka
50 Arnage Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Masaki Kano

Masataka Yanagida
52 Saitama Toyopet Green Brave Toyota GR Supra GT300 Bridgestone

Hiroki Yoshida

Kohta Kawaai
55 ARTA Honda NSX GT3 Bridgestone

Shinichi Takagi

Ren Sato
56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Kiyoto Fujinami

Joao Paulo de Oliveira
60 LM Corsa Toyota GR Supra GT300 Dunlop

Hiroki Yoshimoto

Shunsuke Kohno
61 R&D Sport Subaru BRZ (2021) Dunlop

Takuto Iguchi*

Hideki Yamauchi*
65 LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Bridgestone

Naoya Gamou

Togo Suganami
96 K-Tunes Racing (LM Corsa) Lexus RC F GT3 Dunlop

Morio Nitta

Sena Sakaguchi
244 Max Racing  Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama

Yuui Tsutsumi

Atsushi Miyake
360 RUNUP (Tomei Sports) Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Takayuki Aoki

Atsushi Tanaka

Yudai Uchida

* not officially announced

De Oliveira to defend Super GT GT300 title with Nissan

Previous article

De Oliveira to defend Super GT GT300 title with Nissan
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Drivers Ryo Michigami
Teams Drago Corse
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

The good and bad news for Red Bull in F1’s engine freeze

18h
2
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

16h
4
NASCAR Cup

Massive wreck takes out several Daytona 500 contenders early

9h
5
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news
Drago Corse seals Super GT grid spot with new backer
SGT

Drago Corse seals Super GT grid spot with new backer

36m
De Oliveira to defend Super GT GT300 title with Nissan
SGT

De Oliveira to defend Super GT GT300 title with Nissan

Feb 13, 2021
Super GT cancels Thailand, Malaysia races for 2021
SGT

Super GT cancels Thailand, Malaysia races for 2021

Feb 10, 2021
Tsuchiya team no longer ‘flapping about’ with new Porsche
SGT

Tsuchiya team no longer ‘flapping about’ with new Porsche

Feb 8, 2021
The first time a front-engined Honda conquered Super GT
SGT

The first time a front-engined Honda conquered Super GT

Feb 7, 2021
Latest videos
SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT
Nov 23, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
De Oliveira to defend Super GT GT300 title with Nissan
Super GT / Breaking news

De Oliveira to defend Super GT GT300 title with Nissan

Kubica, WRT headline 43-car ELMS entry list
European Le Mans / Breaking news

Kubica, WRT headline 43-car ELMS entry list

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime
WEC / Analysis

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

More from
Ryo Michigami
Ehrlacher, Michigami lose front row positions for WTCC opener Marrakesh
WTCC / Breaking news

Ehrlacher, Michigami lose front row positions for WTCC opener

Honda confirms Michigami in place of Huff for 2017
WTCC / Breaking news

Honda confirms Michigami in place of Huff for 2017

Michigami to race fourth Honda in Japan Motegi
WTCC / Breaking news

Michigami to race fourth Honda in Japan

More from
Drago Corse
Calderon felt "valued" for first time in Super Formula
Super Formula / Breaking news

Calderon felt "valued" for first time in Super Formula

Calderon "getting closer" to first Super Formula points Suzuka II
Super Formula / Breaking news

Calderon "getting closer" to first Super Formula points

Calderon 'finally' understanding Super Formula tyres Autopolis
Super Formula / Breaking news

Calderon 'finally' understanding Super Formula tyres

Trending Today

The good and bad news for Red Bull in F1’s engine freeze
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The good and bad news for Red Bull in F1’s engine freeze

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Dale Earnhardt death: NASCAR’s tragic Daytona 500 remembered
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Commentary

Dale Earnhardt death: NASCAR’s tragic Daytona 500 remembered

Davey Allison's son Robbie signs with Late Model team
Stock car Stock car / Breaking news

Davey Allison's son Robbie signs with Late Model team

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Michael McDowell escapes fiery last lap to win Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

Michael McDowell escapes fiery last lap to win Daytona 500

Latest news

Drago Corse seals Super GT grid spot with new backer
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Drago Corse seals Super GT grid spot with new backer

De Oliveira to defend Super GT GT300 title with Nissan
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

De Oliveira to defend Super GT GT300 title with Nissan

Super GT cancels Thailand, Malaysia races for 2021
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Super GT cancels Thailand, Malaysia races for 2021

Tsuchiya team no longer ‘flapping about’ with new Porsche
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Tsuchiya team no longer ‘flapping about’ with new Porsche

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.