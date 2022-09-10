Auckland Supercars: Davison, SVG share Sunday poles

Listen to this article

In the first of the back-to-back sessions it was hometown hero van Gisbergen that led the way for Triple Eight.

After a relatively underwhelming fifth place in yesterday's first race, the runaway series leader led an all-T8 front row ahead of Broc Feeney.

"We've been battling with our car but the guys have done a great job over night to tune it up," he said. "What a feeling to finally get a good lap here."

Race 1 winner Davison qualified third for Race 2 ahead of Dick Johnson Racing teammate Anton De Pasquale and Chaz Mostert.

Scott Pye kept his solid form going with sixth on the grid followed by Cam Waters, David Reynolds, Brodie Kostecki and Andre Heimgartner.

In the second session it was Davison that claimed pole for what will be the final Supercars race at the famous Pukekohe circuit.

He did so with a 1m01.921s that left the veteran wide-eyed.

"Wow. That was a good one. That's taken my breath away, that one," he said.

"I knew I had to pull something out there because we saw the Bulls were one-two in the first one. My lap was pretty clean so I thought, 'right, I'm going to have to take a couple of risks in a couple of areas'. So I did.

"I trusted the car underneath me and really nailed a few little things I needed to put right from the first one."

Waters was second, albeit two-tenths slower than Davison, followed by De Pasquale.

Heimgartner was the best-placed Kiwi in the second session with fifth behind Feeney, while van Gisbergen slumped to eighth behind Pye and Reynolds.

The first of the two races kicks off at 12:55pm local time.