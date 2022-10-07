Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Tickford fined for Bathurst buggy breach Next / Tyre batch questions raised at Bathurst 1000
Supercars / Bathurst Practice report

Bathurst 1000: Davison fastest in third practice

Will Davison led the way in a dry third practice session ahead of the 2022 Repco Bathurst 1000.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Bathurst 1000: Davison fastest in third practice
Listen to this article

The predicted rain held off for the third hour-long session of the weekend, with crews largely focussed on pitstop practice during the early running.

In between practice stops the times swiftly tumbled, Shane van Gisbergen starting out in the mid-2m06s before dipping into the low fives on his next run.

By the seven-minute mark Brodie Kostecki was into the late fours before, a little over 10 minutes later, Cam Waters lowered the benchmark to a 2m04.573s.

Waters improved that time to a 2m04.407s before handing over to co-driver James Moffat for the last quarter of the session.

With five minutes to go Will Davison jumped the top with a 2m04.207s, the Dick Johnson Racing driver then going purple in Sector 1 on his next lap before traffic over the top cost him time.

However the first time was good enough for top spot with a two-tenths margin over the Waters/Moffat Mustang.

It was the second time the #17 Shell Mustang has topped a session after Davison was fastest in Practice 1 on Thursday morning.

"Two sessions now and we're at the top," said Davison. "We don't look into that too much, because we know there's lots going on, but clearly we're trending in the right direction.

"We're trying some stuff because we weren't good enough here last year. I'm really glad we've got some dry running to get the knowledge that we have. We our outside our normal window.

"It's really enjoyable. The track is definitely not as good as yesterday. All in all, track felt worse, but we've made some good ground."

Kostecki got down to a 2m04.508s to seal third spot, while Tim Slade made late gains to pop up in fourth with a 2m04.591s.

Chaz Mostert was fifth fastest ahead of Will Brown, Andre Heimgartner and Anton De Pasquale.

Thomas Randle was ninth while van Gisbergen could manage just 10th after mid-session efforts to improve were twice ruined by front locking.

That was the only Triple Eight car to make the Top 10, with the Craig Lowndes/Declan Fraser wildcard entry in 14th and the Broc Feeney/Jamie Whincup car 17th fastest.

For the second day running the Erebus Motorsport wildcard had mechanical issues, with Richie Stanaway effectively missing the second half of the session.

That followed a starter motor problem yesterday morning that limited running and left Stanaway dead last in this session.

The action continues with Practice 4 at 1pm local time.

Cla Driver Car Laps Time Gap
1 Australia Will Davison
Australia Alex Davison
Ford Mustang GT 24 2'04.2077
2 Australia Cameron Waters
Australia James Moffat
Ford Mustang GT 20 2'04.4070 0.1993
3 Brodie Kostecki
Australia David Russell
Holden Commodore ZB 20 2'04.5084 0.3007
4 Australia Tim Slade
Australia Tim Blanchard
Ford Mustang GT 19 2'04.5916 0.3839
5 Australia Chaz Mostert
New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Holden Commodore ZB 19 2'04.6170 0.4093
6 Australia Will Brown
Jack Perkins
Holden Commodore ZB 20 2'04.8906 0.6829
7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Australia Dale Wood
Holden Commodore ZB 18 2'04.9542 0.7465
8 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Australia Tony D'Alberto
Ford Mustang GT 20 2'04.9714 0.7637
9 Australia Thomas Randle
Zak Best
Ford Mustang GT 22 2'05.0096 0.8019
10 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Garth Tander
Holden Commodore ZB 20 2'05.0372 0.8295
11 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Warren Luff
Holden Commodore ZB 21 2'05.0463 0.8386
12 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Matt Campbell
Ford Mustang GT 17 2'05.0535 0.8458
13 Australia James Courtney
Australia Zane Goddard
Ford Mustang GT 20 2'05.0998 0.8921
14 Australia Craig Lowndes
Declan Fraser
Holden Commodore ZB 22 2'05.3262 1.1185
15 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Jayden Ojeda
Holden Commodore ZB 20 2'05.3739 1.1662
16 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Australia Dean Fiore
Holden Commodore ZB 22 2'05.4100 1.2023
17 Broc Feeney
Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 20 2'05.4520 1.2443
18 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Matthew Payne
Ford Mustang GT 23 2'05.4666 1.2589
19 Australia Jake Kostecki
Australia Kurt Kostecki
Ford Mustang GT 21 2'05.5918 1.3841
20 Australia Scott Pye
Tyler Everingham
Holden Commodore ZB 17 2'05.5995 1.3918
21 Australia James Golding
Dylan O'Keeffe
Holden Commodore ZB 21 2'05.7797 1.5720
22 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Australia Michael Caruso
Holden Commodore ZB 15 2'05.8353 1.6276
23 Australia Macauley Jones
Jordan Boys
Holden Commodore ZB 19 2'06.0132 1.8055
24 New Zealand Chris Pither
Cameron Hill
Holden Commodore ZB 21 2'06.1114 1.9037
25 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Australia Aaron Seton
Holden Commodore ZB 20 2'06.5400 2.3323
26 Matt Chahda
Jaylyn Robotham
Holden Commodore ZB 22 2'06.7102 2.5025
27 Australia Jack Smith
Australia Jaxon Evans
Holden Commodore ZB 21 2'07.0021 2.7944
28 New Zealand Richie Stanaway
Greg Murphy
Holden Commodore ZB 12 2'07.1515 2.9438
View full results
