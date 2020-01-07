Bathurst winner battling devastating fires

Morris's property first came under attack from flames over the weekend as part of a fierce fire front that tore through the Kangaroo Valley area in New South Wales.

While there was damage to parts of his property, Morris managed to save his home from the initial blaze.

Some of his neighbours were less fortunate, however, with significant damage to a number of homes and properties in the area.

“I’m finding it a bit hard to see people who have lost their houses,” an emotional Morris told WIN News Illawarra.

“We’ve been really fortunate here [with his house].”

Morris, a member of the Rural Fire Service, has since continued to battle flare-ups amid ongoing threat to his property.

“It’s still there," he added. "It’s like a sleeping beast, almost, and it’s all around us. So until we get some heavy rain, we’re not going to be safe.”

Morris won the 1976 Bathurst 1000 alongside John Fiztpatrick, before claiming a hard-fought ATCC title ahead of Peter Brock in a Ron Hodgson Holden Torana.

A number of key Aussie motorsport identities are raising funds for those affected by the fires, including Scott McLaughlin and Toby Price.

MotoGP ace Jack Miller has also put a 2018 helmet up for auction.