Bathurst winner battling devastating fires
Bathurst 1000 winner and Australian Touring Car Champion Bob Morris has been directly impacted by the devastating Australian bushfires.
Morris's property first came under attack from flames over the weekend as part of a fierce fire front that tore through the Kangaroo Valley area in New South Wales.
While there was damage to parts of his property, Morris managed to save his home from the initial blaze.
Some of his neighbours were less fortunate, however, with significant damage to a number of homes and properties in the area.
“I’m finding it a bit hard to see people who have lost their houses,” an emotional Morris told WIN News Illawarra.
“We’ve been really fortunate here [with his house].”
Morris, a member of the Rural Fire Service, has since continued to battle flare-ups amid ongoing threat to his property.
“It’s still there," he added. "It’s like a sleeping beast, almost, and it’s all around us. So until we get some heavy rain, we’re not going to be safe.”
Morris won the 1976 Bathurst 1000 alongside John Fiztpatrick, before claiming a hard-fought ATCC title ahead of Peter Brock in a Ron Hodgson Holden Torana.
A number of key Aussie motorsport identities are raising funds for those affected by the fires, including Scott McLaughlin and Toby Price.
MotoGP ace Jack Miller has also put a 2018 helmet up for auction.
About this article
|Series
|Supercars
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
Bathurst winner battling devastating fires
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|Practice 1
|
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
|
19:30
11:30
|
|Practice 2
|
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
|
23:25
15:25
|
|Qualifying 1
|
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
|
18:50
10:50
|
|Shootout 1
|
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
|
21:15
13:15
|
|Race 1
|
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
|
00:15
16:15
|
|Qualifying 2
|
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
|
19:20
11:20
|
|Shootout 2
|
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
|
21:20
13:20
|
|Race 2
|
Sun 24 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
|
00:15
16:15
|
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Powered by
|
12 MarTickets
|
19 MarTickets
|
2 AprTickets
|
16 AprTickets
|
30 AprTickets
|
7 MayTickets