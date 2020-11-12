Supercars
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

BJR confirms Hazelwood re-signing

shares
comments
BJR confirms Hazelwood re-signing
By:

Brad Jones Racing has confirmed that it has re-signed Todd Hazelwood for the 2021 Supercars season.

As first revealed by Motorsport.com, Hazelwood has earned himself a second season with the Holden squad, and a fourth-straight campaign in the main game.

The new deal comes off the back of a promising first year with BJR that yielded a third place finish at Sydney Motorsport Park and a pole position in Townsville.

“My first year with this team has been one of my most enjoyable years of racing and I’m very proud of what we’ve been able to achieve already," said Hazelwood.

“I have a fantastic group of people that work tremendously hard within the team. The way Brad manages the team is awesome, there’s an amazing amount of team harmony and he understands how to extract the best out of everyone.

“Going into year two of our partnership together is really exciting. In my four years of racing in the Supercars championship, it will be the first time that I have driven the same equipment for two years in a row.

"I have no doubt this will help improve my race results and consistency throughout the season.

“My motivation and hunger for more has never been greater and I’ll be working hard during the off season to ensure I make myself a serious contender in 2021.”

Team owner Brad Jones added: “We’ve had a great year with Todd, he fits in with the team well and he is fast on track.

“We’ve had poles and podiums this year and we are looking forward to building on the results in 2021.”

BJR now has two drivers formally signed for 2021, with four-time race winner Nick Percat already locked in for next season.

Jack Smith is expected to continue with the team for a second Supercars season, while there is still uncertainty over Macauley Jones' future.

BJR is understood to have purchased the ex-Phil Munday Racing Entitlement Contract to replace the REC Tim Blanchard will move away from the team, but whether Jones will continue as part of a four-car line-up is not yet clear.

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Todd Hazelwood
Teams Brad Jones Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

