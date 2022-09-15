Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

Brown's car to be repaired in time for Bathurst, confirms Erebus

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan has confirmed that Will Brown’s Holden Commodore ZB will be repaired in time for the Bathurst 1000 next month, allowing Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway to take part in Supercars’ blue riband event in the team’s spare car.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Brown's car to be repaired in time for Bathurst, confirms Erebus
Listen to this article

Brown’s car was involved in a monster crash in the Pukekohe round last weekend, leaving the chassis badly damaged and with possible repercussions on the team’s additional entry for Bathurst.

Ryan initially explained the difficulties in getting the car repaired ahead of the Mount Panorama event on October 9, revealing that the car has to be sent from New Zealand to Australia via air before it can start working on fixes, and that its staff is already busy with the build of its Gen3 contender for 2023.

However, with less than a month left for the 11th round of the season, Ryan is now confident that Brown and endurance co-driver Jack Perkins will be able to race at Bathurst in the team’s primary chassis for the #9 entry.

“The guys have had a proper look at the car and we believe we can fix it in time for Bathurst,” Ryan said. “We’ve got it to Mount Gambier and on the jig this morning, the whole rear of the car is getting cut off and we’ll replace it all. 

“Once it’s done, we’ll get it to paint and then back in the workshop and start to replace all the componentry and bodywork. 

“Almost every tube in the back half of the car has either been torn, twisted or bent. Items like our gear box, fuel tank housing, drive shafts and suspension components also need to be repaired or replaced. 

“We knew there had been substantial damage, though you always find more as you start to pull parts and panels off it.”

This means that Erebus’s plans for fielding a wildcard entry for Murphy and Stanaway remain unaffected, as the team’s spare chassis remains available for the duo.

Had the team not been able to repair Brown’s car in time for Bathurst or the damage was deemed to be too severe, it would have had to deploy the spare chassis for the 24-year-old and his teammate Perkins, leaving Murphy and Stanaway searching for other rides  - or entirely out of the race.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our team; our guys are working around the clock to ensure we have three Boost Mobile Commodores at Bathurst,” Ryan said. 

“We are going to Bathurst with the goal to replicate our pole position last year and go two steps higher on the podium, and we’re doing everything in our power to make that happen.

“It’s no different with the wildcard, and it will have been a long journey once it finally gets to Bathurst.

“Everyone wants to see Murphy at Bathurst one more time and we are excited to see how Richie goes in an Erebus car.”

Erebus finished third in Bathurst last year with Brodie Kostecki and David Russell at the wheel of the #99 Holden.

Russell will again team up with Kostecki in Erebus' second full season entry.

Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway, Erebus Motorsport

Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway, Erebus Motorsport

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

