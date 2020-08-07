Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
25 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney III
11 Dec
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Charity appearance led to Supercars driver quarantine

shares
comments
Charity appearance led to Supercars driver quarantine
By:
Aug 7, 2020, 4:47 AM

A charity appearance in Brisbane, a week before the Northern Territory's hot spot declaration, has landed Anton De Pasquale in hotel quarantine in Darwin.

De Pasquale travelled from his temporary Gold Coast bases to Brisbane on July 24 to take part in a charity appearance for The Common Good, a medical research initiative that holds an annual fundraiser selling strawberry sundaes at the Ekka event.

With the Ekka cancelled this year, De Pasquale joined fellow Supercars drivers Craig Lowndes and Scott Pye, as well as netballer Gretel Tippett and basketball Harry Froling, to promote take-home strawberry sundae packs.

While undoubtedly for a good cause, and held at a time of effectively no community transmission in Queensland, there's been an unexpected complication arise from the appearance almost two weeks later.

The unforeseen July 31 directive from the Northern Territory government that named Brisbane as a COVID-19 hot spot required travellers crossing the border to declare if they'd been in the Queensland capital within the last 14 days.

As a result De Pasquale was added to the list of personnel who were affected by the directive when the Supercars charter flight landed in Darwin on Wednesday evening – and is now in hotel quarantine.

Pye is also in hotel quarantine, although the charity appearance wasn't his only trip to the affected areas.

There's been no confirmation on what happens next for those in mandatory hotel quarantine, which includes Scott McLaughlin and a number of staff from Brisbane-based Triple Eight Race Engineering.

There has been speculation the quarantine will run until next Wednesday, which means affected personnel would be able to take part in the delayed Darwin opener on August 15-16.

Should the NT government enforce the full 14 days of quarantine there would be risks of further delays to the Darwin swing.

Supercars has been diligent in its COVID-19 testing since the season resumed at the end of June, with nobody having tested positive to this point.

As for Lowndes, he's not expected to travel to Darwin until next week for his TV role, which means the 14 days from the Ekka appearance will have past and he'll be free to enter the Territory.

Lowndes and Larkham are set to be the only Fox Sports presenters on the ground in Darwin, with anchor Jess Yates and commentators Neil Crompton and Mark Skaife set to operate remotely from Sydney.

 

Townsville Supercars double-header made official

Previous article

Townsville Supercars double-header made official
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Dave Steele killed in Florida sprint car crash at Desoto Speedway
Sprint Sprint / Breaking news

Dave Steele killed in Florida sprint car crash at Desoto Speedway

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Joe Graf Jr. moves fulltime to NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Joe Graf Jr. moves fulltime to NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020

MotoGP riders "worried" about Perez's COVID positive
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP riders "worried" about Perez's COVID positive

Bob Snodgrass passes away
General General / Obituary

Bob Snodgrass passes away

Verstappen says new blocking rules make F1 less exciting
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen says new blocking rules make F1 less exciting

Racing Point F1 protest set for Silverstone hearing today
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point F1 protest set for Silverstone hearing today

Rast: New DTM rules will stop drivers dominating races
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Rast: New DTM rules will stop drivers dominating races

Latest news

Charity appearance led to Supercars driver quarantine
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news
22m

Charity appearance led to Supercars driver quarantine

Townsville Supercars double-header made official
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Townsville Supercars double-header made official

Australian circuit hit by rare snow storm
Misc General / Breaking news

Australian circuit hit by rare snow storm

Bathurst 1000 firming as Supercars finale
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Bathurst 1000 firming as Supercars finale

Trending

1
Sprint

Dave Steele killed in Florida sprint car crash at Desoto Speedway

2
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

3
NASCAR XFINITY

Joe Graf Jr. moves fulltime to NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020

4
MotoGP

MotoGP riders "worried" about Perez's COVID positive

5
General

Bob Snodgrass passes away

Latest videos

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Latest news

Charity appearance led to Supercars driver quarantine
Supercars

Charity appearance led to Supercars driver quarantine

Townsville Supercars double-header made official
Supercars

Townsville Supercars double-header made official

Australian circuit hit by rare snow storm
Misc

Australian circuit hit by rare snow storm

Bathurst 1000 firming as Supercars finale
Supercars

Bathurst 1000 firming as Supercars finale

Single tyre compound for second Darwin round
Supercars

Single tyre compound for second Darwin round

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.