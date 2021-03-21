Supercars
Previous / Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen keeps perfect run alive
Supercars / Breaking news

Ryan slams critics after Sandown podium

By:

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan has delivered a passionate message to his squad's critics off the back of Brodie Kostecki's maiden Supercars podium at Sandown.

Ryan slams critics after Sandown podium

The rookie put in a stunning drive in wet conditions in the third Sandown race, driving past the likes of seven-time series champion Jamie Whincup and the man he effectively replaced at Erebus David Reynolds on his way to second place.

Coupled with a fine seventh place for teammate and fellow rookie Will Brown, the result went against a host of dire pre-season predictions for the Bathurst-winning squad.

Having lost both of its drivers (Reynolds and Anton De Pasquale) and chief engineers (Alistair McVean and Mirko De Rosa) over the off-season, there was talk the squad may struggle with its all-rookie line-up. 

At the same time Ryan himself came under fire for his role in the exodus, thanks largely to a starring role in the Inside Line documentary series that highlighted his no-nonsense management style.

But he says the exodus was overblown by media coverage and that he doesn’t care what his critics have to say. 

"I don't give a f**k what anybody thinks anymore," Ryan told Motorsport.com when asked if the result vindicated the team's new direction. 

"I just want to forget about last year. 

"When you look in our garage we've got everybody that was in our COVID team apart from two drivers and one engineer. Everyone else is still here. So the bullshit about the turnover is just media hype and crap from people that aren't in the team anymore. They can all get f**ked. 

"We never weren't a successful race team. Last year Anton finished eighth in the championship and had a podium and a race win. We just had one driver that wasn't successful last year, that's all it was. 

"The bullshit that we've been through, I just want it to stop."

Read Also:

Ryan also hailed Kostecki as a hardcore racer and praised his two new drivers for working together to speed up their progress as rookies. 

"He wouldn't be here if he wasn't going to be [the right fit]," said Ryan. 

"Apart from [van Gisbergen] he's the biggest racer in pitlane. He lives out of a suitcase. He lives where he needs to be to race a car. That's just Brodie. 

"Will is a similar sort of character but he's more family based. He's bought a home and his mum and dad are down the road and all of that. But he's a racer as well. 

"Having two guys like that, that's what we always wanted in our team. We had that in Anton, although he didn't have the aggressive nature of Brodie. Losing Anton was a big thing, and we didn't want to lose him. But shit happens and I think we've replaced him with an upgrade in Brodie, in my opinion, just because Brodie is that bit more aggressive in his racing. 

"And Will will get there real fast. 

"The biggest thing I've seen this year is that Will and Brodie want to help each other. Drivers that are threatened by each other, engineers that are threatened by each other, that's all removed from our team now. That's huge for our team and that's why we'll get better."

