Supercars locks in 2022 race formats

Race lengths will vary between 100 and 1000 kilometres across the season, Albert Park hosting the most individual races with four.

There is then a split of two-race Super500/600 events and three-race SuperSprint events, as well as the sole single-race enduro, the Bathurst 1000.

As first flagged by Motorsport.com, the season will kick off with the Super600 format – two 300-kilometre refuelling races – at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Three of the other refuelling races are the Super500 format (2x250-kilometre races), which will be in play at Townsville, the Gold Coast and the yet-to-be-rescheduled Newcastle event.

The Bathurst 1000 rounds out the refuelling events.

The SuperSprint events (Tasmania, Albert Park, Perth, Winton, Darwin, The Bend, Sandown, and Pukekohe) will be single-stop (minimum two tyres), non-refuelling races ranging from 100 kilometres to 125 kilometres in length.

Qualifying will again be split across three formats.

Format 1 will see grid positions determined by one qualifying session, although that is followed by a Top 10 Shootout at some events.

Format 2 is three-part knockout qualifying while Format 3 is the same but with a Top 10 Shootout to determine the first five rows.

Top 10 Shootouts will be used for Sydney (both races), Darwin (Race 1), Townsville (both races), Sandown (Race 1), Bathurst, the Gold Coast (both races) and Newcastle (both races).

The Tasmania, Perth, Winton, Darwin, The Bend and Pukekohe will be two-day events while Bathurst and Albert Park will be held over four days.

The rest will be three-day events.

All events will feature two practice sessions, except for Sandown, which will have an additional drivers session ahead of Bathurst, and Bathurst itself.

Event Race Q Format Top 10 Shootout Race length Sydney** 1 1 Yes 300km* Sydney** 2 1 Yes 300km Tasmania 3 2 110km Tasmania 4 1 110km Tasmania 5 1 110km Albert Park 6 1 100km Albert Park 7 1 100km Albert Park 8 1 100km Albert Park 9 1 100km Perth 10 2 110km* Perth 11 1 110km Perth 12 1 110km Winton 13 2 115km Winton 14 1 115km Winton 15 1 115km Darwin 16 3 Yes 110km Darwin 17 1 110km Darwin 18 1 110km Townsville** 19 1 Yes 250km Townsville** 20 1 Yes 250km The Bend 21 2 115km The Bend 22 1 115km The Bend 23 1 115km Sandown 24 3 Yes 125km Sandown 25 1 125km Sandown 26 1 125km Pukekohe 27 2 115km Pukekohe 28 1 115km Pukekohe 29 1 115km Bathurst*** 30 1 Yes 1000km Gold Coast** 31 1 Yes 250km Gold Coast** 32 1 Yes 250km Newcastle** TBC 1 Yes 250km Newcastle** TBC 1 Yes 250km

** Super500/600 (includes refuelling)

*** Endurance event