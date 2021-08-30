Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Supercars wants 'premium' Bathurst GT event in 2022
Supercars News

Supercars won't mandate COVID-19 vaccination

By:

Supercars won't mandate COVID-19 vaccination for teams and spectators – but it won't guarantee access to events without it either.

Supercars won't mandate COVID-19 vaccination

Vaccination has become a particularly hot topic in Australia in recent weeks, with appropriate levels of coverage seen as the fastest way out of the ongoing lockdowns in New South Wales and Victoria.

More than half of the Aussie population is currently in lockdown due to outbreaks that have been centred on the country's two biggest cities, Sydney and Melbourne.

After a sluggish start to the vaccine rollout down under there's now a key focus on coverage rates, with hopes that with 70 to 80 per cent of the eligible population vaccinated that lockdowns and internal border restrictions will no longer be needed.

As it stands a little over 30 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated while almost 60 per cent of eligible people have had their first dose.

How the next phase of Australia's national plan will be managed, in terms of additional freedoms for those that are fully vaccinated, is another key topic.

Western Australia recently became the first state to make at least one dose of vaccine mandatory for new arrivals from New South Wales. And the country's two major airlines Qantas and Virgin Australia are both running incentive programmes to promote vaccination.

It's feasible mandatory vaccination will have a role to play in big events in the future, including sports, as is already the case in some other parts of the world.

According to Supercars CEO Sean Seamer, Supercars has no plans to make vaccination mandatory for organisational staff, team staff or drivers.

However he says he's already talking to teams to ensure they are aware that not being vaccinated may cause complications outside of Supercars' direct control.

"What we've been doing is informing the teams of what we understand to be the evolution of vaccination policies on a state-by-state basis," said Seamer. "Making sure that the teams understand that, as we sit here today, if a person isn't vaccinated it may be a challenge for them to travel interstate. The New South Wales premier came out with the first step towards greater freedom and opportunity for those that are vaccinated.

"We're certainly not mandating vaccinations. It's a personal choice. But at the end of the day it may impact people's ability to attend and conduct themselves at events.

"What we're doing is making the teams aware of that."

The same will go for fans, with Supercars itself not set to make vaccination mandatory for attendance, but warning it could be made mandatory at a government health department level.

"We're certainly not going to mandate something at a Supercars level [for fans]," said Seamer. "We'll work with the state governments on that basis."

Supercars is currently on an extended mid-season hiatus thanks to those outbreaks in NSW and Victoria.

The season is set to resume on the first weekend in October at Winton in northern Victoria, although Seamer has already conceded that date is "challenged".

A second major revamp to the second half of the season is now inevitable, with the Bathurst 1000 poised to become the season finale in early December.

That means the Gold Coast 500 is set to be cancelled for a second year running.

Supercars needs to hold at least five more events to satisfy its broadcast agreement.

shares
comments
Supercars wants 'premium' Bathurst GT event in 2022

Previous article

Supercars wants 'premium' Bathurst GT event in 2022
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins rain-ruined Belgian GP

9 h
2
NASCAR Cup

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher

21 h
3
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

5
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Latest news
Supercars won't mandate COVID-19 vaccination
SUPC

Supercars won't mandate COVID-19 vaccination

45m
Supercars wants 'premium' Bathurst GT event in 2022
Intercontinental GT Challenge

Supercars wants 'premium' Bathurst GT event in 2022

Aug 27, 2021
Winton restart to Supercars season "challenged"
SUPC

Winton restart to Supercars season "challenged"

Aug 26, 2021
Bathurst 1000 could replace Gold Coast as Supercars finale
SUPC

Bathurst 1000 could replace Gold Coast as Supercars finale

Aug 26, 2021
Piastri, Brabham join Supercars Eseries
Esports

Piastri, Brabham join Supercars Eseries

Aug 25, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars committed to remaining 2021 rounds 01:03
Supercars
Aug 23, 2021

Supercars committed to remaining 2021 rounds

Supercars: Murphy/Stanaway wildcard hinges on NZ bubble 00:44
Supercars
Aug 20, 2021

Supercars: Murphy/Stanaway wildcard hinges on NZ bubble

Supercars: Bathurst 1000 date controversy 00:57
Supercars
Aug 11, 2021

Supercars: Bathurst 1000 date controversy

Triple Eight Race Engineering Bathurst 1000 wildcard test day 02:16
Supercars
Aug 10, 2021

Triple Eight Race Engineering Bathurst 1000 wildcard test day

Supercars: Ten teams now in lockdown 00:34
Supercars
Aug 6, 2021

Supercars: Ten teams now in lockdown

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars wants 'premium' Bathurst GT event in 2022
Intercontinental GT Challenge

Supercars wants 'premium' Bathurst GT event in 2022

Winton restart to Supercars season "challenged" Winton
Supercars

Winton restart to Supercars season "challenged"

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Trending Today

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins rain-ruined Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins rain-ruined Belgian GP

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Robin Miller, 1949-2021
IndyCar IndyCar

Robin Miller, 1949-2021

Farewell to Robin Miller – the best of all
IndyCar IndyCar

Farewell to Robin Miller – the best of all

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020

Latest news

Supercars won't mandate COVID-19 vaccination
Supercars Supercars

Supercars won't mandate COVID-19 vaccination

Supercars wants 'premium' Bathurst GT event in 2022
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

Supercars wants 'premium' Bathurst GT event in 2022

Winton restart to Supercars season "challenged"
Supercars Supercars

Winton restart to Supercars season "challenged"

Bathurst 1000 could replace Gold Coast as Supercars finale
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000 could replace Gold Coast as Supercars finale

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.