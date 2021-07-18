Tickets Subscribe
Townsville Supercars: Whincup, Waters split Sunday poles
Supercars / Townsville II Race report

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins all-Triple Eight thriller

By:

Shane van Gisbergen held off a fierce attack from Triple Eight teammate Jamie Whincup to win the second heat of the Townsville SuperSprint.

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins all-Triple Eight thriller

The two Red Bull Holden drivers were locked in battle for the majority of the race, van Gisbergen shadowing his teammate across the first stint.

At the stops the battle kicked up a gear when Whincup took on three new tyres, while van Gisbergen went for a faster two-tyre stop to give him track position.

Initially he had around four seconds up his sleeve, however the gap quickly shrunk thanks to Whincup's superior tyre grip.

On Lap 21 Whincup started his play to reclaim the lead, van Gisbergen forced to defend into the final corner. It was the same for the next few laps, Whincup finally getting alongside the #97 on Lap 25.

But van Gisbergen's defence was up to the task, the Kiwi holding the inside line down to Turn 2 to keep Whincup at bay.

That took the sting out of Whincup's attack, the seven-time series champion then dropping back with his tyre advantage gone.

Van Gisbergen's final winning margin was 4.5s.

"It was awesome," said van Gisbergen. "We chose to take two tyres to try and get in front and all I had to do was keep him behind for three or four laps until he toasted his fresh one. It was a pretty cool battle, pretty tense. I'm sure there were some tight moments in the garage, but it was good fun."

Whincup added: "I guess the whole pitlane wants us to have a blue, but it's not going to happen. Great team points for both cars.

"I wouldn't be surprised if something in my car is bent, I really struggled to brake probably about four laps from the stop. And I had quite a bad vibration.

"I did what I could at the start to try and gap away from everyone to minimise the stacking risk for both cars to give us both an advantage before the stop. But I probably burnt myself out trying to play the team game."

It was a dominant showing from Triple Eight, with Chaz Mostert the best of the rest in third, 8s behind the winner. He spent the back end of the race under serious fire from Will Davison, the pair crossing the line nose-to-tail.

Todd Hazelwood was an impressive fifth ahead of Scott Pye, Brodie Kostecki, Anton De Pasquale and David Reynolds.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB -
2 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 4.547 4.547 4.547
3 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 8.125 8.125 3.578
4 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 8.507 8.508 0.382
5 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 17.445 17.445 8.938
6 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 19.243 19.244 1.798
7 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 24.099 24.099 4.855
8 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 28.081 28.081 3.982
9 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 29.006 29.007 0.925
10 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 32.524 32.524 3.518
11 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 37.723 37.723 5.199
12 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 38.734 38.734 1.011
13 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 43.282 43.283 4.549
14 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 43.365 43.365 0.082
15 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 48.556 48.557 5.192
16 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 51.951 51.952 3.395
17 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 56.807 56.808 4.856
18 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 58.807 58.808 2.000
19 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 59.043 59.044 0.236
20 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 1'00.495 1'00.496 1.452
21 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Holden Commodore ZB 1 lap
22 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 6 laps
23 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB
24 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB
View full results
Townsville Supercars: Whincup, Waters split Sunday poles

Townsville Supercars: Whincup, Waters split Sunday poles
