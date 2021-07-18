Tickets Subscribe
Townsville Supercars: Whincup, Waters split Sunday poles

Jamie Whincup and Cam Waters took a pole position each from the back-to-back qualifying sessions in Townsville.

Whincup will start the first of two races today from pole after getting the best of difficult conditions for the opening 10-minute session.

Oil left behind by a support category competitor meant the track evolution was significant, Whincup's 1m13.218s proving just good enough to edge teammate Shane van Gisbergen by 0.06s.

Chaz Mostert was third quickest ahead of Will Davison and David Reynolds, while Waters went purple in Sector 1 on his final run but couldn't do better than sixth.

Anton De Pasquale was the big surprise of the first session, yesterday's polesitter mistiming his final run and ending up 14th on the grid.

Waters then made good on the glimpses of pace in the first session by grabbing pole in the second session.

Once again the margins were tight and once again it was van Gisbergen that just missed out, the gap between him and Waters just 0.016s.

"We turned the car on its head and it's a totally different race car this weekend," said Waters. "I didn't do a good enough job in Q1 this morning, but we tuned her up for Q2 and managed to get the pole."

De Pasquale was third ahead of Davison and Todd Hazelwood, while Whincup could only manage sixth.

Reynolds capped off a solid morning with seventh in the second session while Mostert went backwards and qualified just 12th.

Qualifying Race 2

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.218
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.287 0.069 0.069
3 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.406 0.187 0.118
4 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.511 0.292 0.105
5 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.555 0.337 0.044
6 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.604 0.385 0.048
7 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.648 0.429 0.044
8 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.655 0.437 0.007
9 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.665 0.446 0.009
10 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.706 0.488 0.041
11 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.764 0.545 0.057
12 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.779 0.560 0.014
13 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.832 0.614 0.053
14 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.863 0.645 0.030
15 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.913 0.695 0.050
16 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.918 0.700 0.004
17 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.939 0.721 0.021
18 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.978 0.759 0.038
19 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Holden Commodore ZB 1'14.045 0.826 0.066
20 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'14.046 0.827 0.001
21 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 1'14.091 0.873 0.045
22 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1'14.128 0.910 0.036
23 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 1'14.236 1.017 0.107
3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT
Qualifying Race 3

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 1'12.814
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.830 0.016 0.016
3 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 1'12.933 0.118 0.102
4 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 1'12.937 0.122 0.004
5 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.010 0.196 0.073
6 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.024 0.209 0.013
7 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.081 0.266 0.057
8 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.149 0.334 0.068
9 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.160 0.345 0.010
10 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.163 0.349 0.003
11 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.184 0.369 0.020
12 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.205 0.390 0.021
13 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.258 0.444 0.053
14 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.285 0.471 0.027
15 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.298 0.483 0.012
16 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.363 0.548 0.064
17 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.527 0.712 0.164
18 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.557 0.742 0.030
19 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.563 0.749 0.006
20 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.582 0.768 0.018
21 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.597 0.782 0.014
22 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.660 0.845 0.062
23 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.792 0.977 0.132
24 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Holden Commodore ZB 1'14.019 1.204 0.226
