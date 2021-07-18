Townsville Supercars: Whincup, Waters split Sunday poles

Whincup will start the first of two races today from pole after getting the best of difficult conditions for the opening 10-minute session.

Oil left behind by a support category competitor meant the track evolution was significant, Whincup's 1m13.218s proving just good enough to edge teammate Shane van Gisbergen by 0.06s.

Chaz Mostert was third quickest ahead of Will Davison and David Reynolds, while Waters went purple in Sector 1 on his final run but couldn't do better than sixth.

Anton De Pasquale was the big surprise of the first session, yesterday's polesitter mistiming his final run and ending up 14th on the grid.

Waters then made good on the glimpses of pace in the first session by grabbing pole in the second session.

Once again the margins were tight and once again it was van Gisbergen that just missed out, the gap between him and Waters just 0.016s.

"We turned the car on its head and it's a totally different race car this weekend," said Waters. "I didn't do a good enough job in Q1 this morning, but we tuned her up for Q2 and managed to get the pole."

De Pasquale was third ahead of Davison and Todd Hazelwood, while Whincup could only manage sixth.

Reynolds capped off a solid morning with seventh in the second session while Mostert went backwards and qualified just 12th.

Qualifying Race 2

Qualifying Race 3