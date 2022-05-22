Winton Supercars: Waters bags both Sunday poles

Listen to this article

In the first of the two 10-minute sessions the battle for pole came down to a two-way fight between Waters and Shane van Gisbergen.

There was nothing to split them either, almost literally, with their lap times identical to the third decimal point.

In the end it was a 0.0006s margin that helped Race 1 winner Waters snag pole ahead of van Gisbergen.

The top four in the first session was identical to yesterday's race result, with David Reynolds third and Chaz Mostert fourth.

Andre Heimgartner popped up in fifth on his final run ahead of Lee Holdsworth, Anton De Pasquale, Will Brown, Broc Feeney and Mark Winterbottom.

The gap was bigger in the second session, Waters comfortably able to run down van Gisbergen's benchmark set early in the second runs.

Waters beat his Kiwi rival by 0.14s as he secured a second pole with a 1m18.342s.

"Massive confidence boost, particularly after yesterday as well," said Waters.

"The car was awesome and the boys did a really good job overnight to fix the things I was chasing."

Heimgartner was an impressive third in the second session ahead of Anton De Pasquale and Will Brown.

The Grove Racing cars lost speed between the two sessions, Reynolds only good enough for sixth and Holdsworth ninth.

Brodie Kostecki capped off a good session for Erebus with seventh, Winterbottom was eighth and Mostert 10th.

Will Davison, a winner last time out in Perth, missed the Top 10 in both sessions. He will start Race 2 from 12th and Race 3 from 13th.

Nick Percat's horror qualifying run continued, the Walkinshaw Andretti United 16th in the first session and dead last in 27th in the second.

The first of today's races kicks off at 12:25pm local time.

