Youlden, Campbell likely to sub for KGR

Motorsport.com understand the two KGR enduro drivers are both in the frame to stand in for Reynolds over the coming three weeks.

Reynolds has been benched courtesy of a COVID-19 vaccination exemption that didn't satisfy New South Wales health officials.

Early this week he had his first dose of the vaccination but will miss the three remaining Sydney Motorsport Park rounds while he waits for his second dose.

Reynolds should return for the Bathurst 1000.

In the meantime it's KGR's co-drivers that are set to bank valuable race laps, with Reynolds' Bathurst partner Youlden the overwhelming favourite to race the #26 Penrite Mustang this weekend.

Youlden, a Bathurst 1000 winner with Reynolds in 2017, made his Supercars debut 21 years ago but has somewhat remarkably never started a solo driver round.

Youlden is also likely to race the car at the third SMP event, while there is talk that factory Porsche ace Campbell – who will partner Andre Heimgartner in the #7 KGR entry for Bathurst – could take over for the fourth SMP event.

This weekend Campbell is taking part in the 8 Hours of Bahrain, but was already expected to travel straight to Sydney for the dedicated co-driver practice scheduled for the fourth SMP round.

That could now become a race seat in the sister Mustang to give Campbell more laps ahead of next month's Great Race.