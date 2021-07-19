Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Monza WEC: Toyota survives major scare to beat Alpine
WEC / Monza News

Porsche's Estre "can't remember such a close" GTE Pro fight

By:

Kevin Estre says he “can’t remember such a close fight” in the GTE Pro class category as the one that ensued between Porsche and Ferrari on the FIA World Endurance Championship’s first visit to Monza.

Porsche's Estre "can't remember such a close" GTE Pro fight

Estre and Neel Jani scored their second win of the 2021 season in the #92 Porsche 911 RSR-19, defeating Ferrari in front of its home crowd as the #51 488 GTE Evo of James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi finished second.

Although Porsche took the chequered flag with a winning margin of over 30 seconds, that didn’t reflect how closely matched the two manufacturers were in Italy, with the race ebbing and flowing between Porsche and Ferrari as three full-course yellows and a safety car period shook up the order.

Estre and Pier Guidi traded places during the opening two stints, before Porsche surged clear of the Ferrari as they swapped their drivers for the first time.

The race started coming back towards the Italian marque after the mid-race safety car period, with Calado barging past Jani at the exit of the first chicane - with the Swiss driver running wide over the kerbs and also losing a place to the sister #91 Porsche.

A faster pitstop propelled the #92 car back into the lead, but Estre was chased hard by Pier Guidi in the final hour, the gap between the two cars remaining under a second for the duration.

Ultimately, Ferrari was forced to bring in Pier Guidi with five minutes to run for a splash-and-dash, giving Estre some breathing space after a fierce battle for much of the six-hour race.

The result elevated Estre and Jani to the top of the GTE Pro drivers’ standings, two points clear of Ferrari duo Pier Guidi and Calado.

Speaking after his eighth career win in the category, Estre felt Porsche was made to work hard to clinch an unlikely win at Monza, even if it was fighting only a single manufacturer following Aston Martin’s withdrawal from the series over the winter.

“Pole position is always good but at the end of the day you have a six hour race and that’s the one you want to win,” said Estre, who has been a permanent member of Porsche's GT efforts in WEC since 2017.

“But to be honest even if we had pole position we were the challenger there because Ferrari was a little better than us the whole weekend until that point. 

“But I think we took it perfectly, we did the perfect race in the pitstop, in the strategy, in the car, no mistakes on pitstops or strategy, that’s how we won. 

“Very, very pleased with that one because it was a very very tough one. I can’t remember the last four years having such a tight fight  the whole race in GTE Pro. [It] doesn’t matter how many cars you have if you win with that small margin, this feeling is always a great feeling.”

Jani said he was fearing the fight between Ferrari and Porsche would go down the last lap, having not expected the Italian manufacturer to make a late pitstop for fuel.

“That was a big relief," he said of Ferrari's late stop. "We didn’t know he had to take a pitstop, it didn't look like it and he was very quick at the end and pushing hard, so it was kind of nail biting there. 

“But what a great race, six hours of straight out qualifying laps. I hadn’t had such a tight race for such a long time in the WEC.”

Read Also:

Porsche endured a forgettable Le Mans last year on the debut of its latest-generation 911 model, with the two factory cars finishing a distant fifth and sixth in class - behind some GTE Am runners.

However, Estre is hopeful of a better showing from the German manufacturer in this year’s rescheduled event in August, as it takes on Ferrari and the returning Corvette in a three-way fight for GTE Pro honours.

“We had a tough Le Mans last year, the first time with the [new] car," he said. "This year we have a bit more experience, FIA and ACO also have a bit more experience with our car, so hopefully everything goes good together, that we have good performance, that we can fight against Ferrari, the other Porsches and Corvette.”

Watch all World Endurance Championship races live on Motorsport.tvJoin today.

shares
comments

Related video

Monza WEC: Toyota survives major scare to beat Alpine

Previous article

Monza WEC: Toyota survives major scare to beat Alpine
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull could request FIA to take further action against Hamilton

17 h
2
Formula 1

Honda: Verstappen's F1 engine may not be a write-off

1 h
3
Formula 1

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision

10 h
4
Stock car

Chase Elliott wins SRX finale as Stewart claims series title

18 h
5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Latest news
Porsche's Estre "can't remember such a close" GTE Pro fight
WEC

Porsche's Estre "can't remember such a close" GTE Pro fight

2m
Monza WEC: Toyota survives major scare to beat Alpine
Video Inside
WEC

Monza WEC: Toyota survives major scare to beat Alpine

19 h
"Impressive" Glickenhaus can "keep Toyota honest" in Monza
Video Inside
WEC

"Impressive" Glickenhaus can "keep Toyota honest" in Monza

Jul 18, 2021
Monza WEC: Toyota locks out front row ahead of Alpine
Video Inside
WEC

Monza WEC: Toyota locks out front row ahead of Alpine

Jul 17, 2021
Monza WEC: Lopez secures Toyota clean sweep in practice
Video Inside
WEC

Monza WEC: Lopez secures Toyota clean sweep in practice

Jul 17, 2021
Latest videos
6 Hours of Monza Full Race Highlights 03:09
WEC
16 h

6 Hours of Monza Full Race Highlights

WEC: No. 7 Toyota takes the win at Monza 00:34
WEC
17 h

WEC: No. 7 Toyota takes the win at Monza

6 Hours of Monza Halfway Highlights 03:00
WEC
22 h

6 Hours of Monza Halfway Highlights

6 Hours of Monza: Qualifying Highlights 03:21
WEC
Jul 17, 2021

6 Hours of Monza: Qualifying Highlights

WEC: Monza race set for biggest grid since 2012 01:37
WEC
Jul 15, 2021

WEC: Monza race set for biggest grid since 2012

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Monza WEC: Toyota survives major scare to beat Alpine Monza
Video Inside
WEC

Monza WEC: Toyota survives major scare to beat Alpine

Formula 1 British Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more British GP
Formula 1

Formula 1 British Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Monza Prime
DTM

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

Kevin Estre More from
Kevin Estre
Estre: Nurburgring 24h win payback for near misses 24 Hours of Nurburgring
Endurance

Estre: Nurburgring 24h win payback for near misses

Porsche's Spa 24h winners switch teams for 2020 24 Hours of Spa
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Porsche's Spa 24h winners switch teams for 2020

Porsche puzzled by lack of pace in troubled Le Mans run  24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Porsche puzzled by lack of pace in troubled Le Mans run 

Porsche Team More from
Porsche Team
Porsche withdraws appeal against Puebla FE disqualification Puebla E-Prix I
Formula E

Porsche withdraws appeal against Puebla FE disqualification

Porsche explains Wehrlein Puebla Formula E disqualification Puebla E-Prix II
Formula E

Porsche explains Wehrlein Puebla Formula E disqualification

Why even Porsche cannot be certain of Formula E success Prime
Formula E

Why even Porsche cannot be certain of Formula E success

Trending Today

Red Bull could request FIA to take further action against Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull could request FIA to take further action against Hamilton

Honda: Verstappen's F1 engine may not be a write-off
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda: Verstappen's F1 engine may not be a write-off

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision

Chase Elliott wins SRX finale as Stewart claims series title
Stock car Stock car

Chase Elliott wins SRX finale as Stewart claims series title

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

The successes and warning signs from F1's first sprint race
Formula 1 Formula 1

The successes and warning signs from F1's first sprint race

F1 penalties don't reflect consequences of incidents - Masi
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 penalties don't reflect consequences of incidents - Masi

Hamilton wants to restore “respect” with Verstappen in F1 battles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton wants to restore “respect” with Verstappen in F1 battles

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks Prime

How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks

The screaming rotary-engined Mazda 787 is regarded as one of the most popular Le Mans 24 Hours-winning cars, but until its surprise success on this day 30 years ago it was never regarded as a likely victor. But that reckoned without a new technical partner, some canny political manoeuvring and a rival's bizarre self-inflicted weakness.

Le Mans
Jun 23, 2021
How Alpine's stunted Portimao charge kept Toyota clear Prime

How Alpine's stunted Portimao charge kept Toyota clear

Despite going stride for stride for pace at Portimao, Alpine’s grandfathered LMP1 couldn’t convert pole position into a sustained victory fight against Toyota. And due to rules and car limitations that are set in stone, the French manufacturer will be searching for solutions in its own battle of endurance.

WEC
Jun 14, 2021
Charting 100 world championship sportscar starts for Toyota Prime

Charting 100 world championship sportscar starts for Toyota

This weekend's Portimao 8 Hours round of the FIA World Endurance Championship marks the 100th world champion prototype start for Toyota. Here are the major milestones on the road to three figures since the earliest low-key days of its entry into the Group C arena nearly 40 years ago.

WEC
Jun 12, 2021
The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing Prime

The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing

Most of the column inches after the World Endurance Championship's opener were centred around the relative pace of the Hypercar class and the LMP2s, but there's another question that needs addressing in order for the new division to have a successful future

WEC
May 7, 2021
How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era Prime

How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era

Amid concerns that the new Hypercar class would be upstaged on debut by the spec LMP2 machines at Spa, Toyota delivered the pole and victory that the vast majority of observers expected. But neither car had a clean run, which gave the grandfathered Alpine LMP1 an unexpected shot at glory.

WEC
May 4, 2021
What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era Prime

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era

A slim field of three cars will be entered in the Hypercar class for the first round of the World Endurance Championship's post-LMP1 age. But there are plenty of reasons for optimism with the new wave of manufacturer entries and competing class philosophies just around the corner

WEC
Apr 29, 2021
How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era Prime

How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era

The 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship kicks off at Spa this weekend, but for the first time since its 2012 inception there will be no factory-run Aston Martins in the GTE Pro class. That's especially notable because as a works entity, the Prodrive era of Aston Martin Racing that began in 2005 has been a success from the very start.

WEC
Apr 27, 2021

Latest news

Porsche's Estre "can't remember such a close" GTE Pro fight
WEC WEC

Porsche's Estre "can't remember such a close" GTE Pro fight

Monza WEC: Toyota survives major scare to beat Alpine
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Monza WEC: Toyota survives major scare to beat Alpine

"Impressive" Glickenhaus can "keep Toyota honest" in Monza
Video Inside
WEC WEC

"Impressive" Glickenhaus can "keep Toyota honest" in Monza

Monza WEC: Toyota locks out front row ahead of Alpine
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Monza WEC: Toyota locks out front row ahead of Alpine

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.