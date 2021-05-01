Project 1 GTE Am team withdraws from WEC Spa after crashes

Project 1 lost its #46 Porsche 911 RSR-19 during the pre-season Prologue test after a crash for Anders Buchardt at Les Combes, which meant the entry he shares with Dennis Olsen and Axcil Jefferies is unable to race at the weekend.

The team's remaining car, the #56 Porsche 911 shared by Egidio Perfetti, Matteo Cairoli and Riccardo Pera, has also been withdrawn after a massive crash during qualifying for the WEC Spa 6 Hours on Friday.

Following a red flag for a previous crash, Perfetti lost control over the car on the Raidillon on his outlap and suffered a heavy crash into the outer barrier.

Perfetti managed to exit the car unaided, but the team has confirmed the car cannot be repaired in time for Saturday's six-hour race.

"We worked hard and tried everything, but the bottom line is: #56 is not participating in the FIA WEC 6h Spa," the team shared in a statement.

"Spa is an unforgiving track and this year it was unforgiving at its best. To lose both cars within a week is a hard pill to swallow for everyone."

Perfetti's crash happened after a red flag for an almost identical shunt on the Raidillon for a different GTE Am Porsche.

In the #77 Dempsey-Proton Porsche Christian Ried also clattered the barriers after losing control going up the hill.

Team principal Ried's Porsche also sustained significant damage, but the team has managed to rebuild its car overnight, so Ried and teammates Jaxon Evans and Matt Campbell will be able to take part.

In GTE Am Ben Keating took pole in the #33 TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage he shares with Felipe Fraga and Dylan Pereira, holding off the #98 Aston Martin of Paul Dalla Lana, Augusto Farfus and Marcos Gomes.

The WEC Spa 6 Hours starts on Saturday May 1 at 1.30pm CET and will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv.

shares