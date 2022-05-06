Tickets Subscribe
WEC / Spa-Francorchamps Practice report

Spa WEC: Penske LMP2 leads Glickenhaus in second practice

Factory Porsche driver Felipe Nasr topped the times in second practice for this weekend's Spa FIA World Endurance Championship round aboard Team Penske's LMP2 car.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Ex-Formula 1 racer Nasr posted a best time of 2m04.443s at the wheel of the #5 Penske Oreca 07-Gibson on Friday morning to make it a second session in a row topped outright by an LMP2 car.

The Brazilian's benchmark was more than a second faster than the time with which WRT's Robin Frijns paced first practice on Thursday.

Making it a one-two on the overall leaderboard for US entrants was Glickenhaus driver Olivier Pla, who topped the four-car Hypercar division with a 2m04.464s in the boutique marque's solo 007 LMH.

Third-fastest was the best of the two Toyota GR010 Hybrids, the #8 car, which topped the times early on with a 2m04.692s in the hands of Brendon Hartley - 0.249s off the pace set by Nasr.

The sister #7 Toyota was sixth-fastest with Jose Maria Lopez setting a 2m05.128s.

Splitting the two Japanese cars were the second- and third-fastest LMP2 runners, with the #23 United Autosports Oreca of Oliver Jarvis leading the Prema machine of Louis Deletraz.

United's second car, driven by Filipe Albuquerque, was fourth in the LMP2 standings and seventh overall, followed by the two JOTA Orecas, led by the #38 machine with Will Stevens driving.

The fourth and final hypercar entry, the Alpine A480 grandfathered LMP1 car, was 10th overall and a little more than a second off the pace in the hands of Andre Negrao.

Leading the way in the LMP2 Pro/Am subclass was the AF Corse Oreca of Alessio Rovera.

Porsche once again topped the times in the GTE Pro division, as Michael Christensen narrowly improved on the best time set in FP1 with a best effort of 2m14.366s in the #92 911 RSR-19.

Ferrari this time ended up second and third in class with its AF Corse-run 488 GTE Evos, James Calado putting the #51 machine just a tenth of a second ahead of Antonio Fuoco in the #52 car.

Corvette Racing's solo C8.R was fifth in class with Spa debutant Tommy Milner at the wheel.

An early lap of 2m15.604s from Matteo Cairoli was enough to top the GTE Am class for the Project 1 Porsche squad ahead of Seb Priaulx in the Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche.

The session was halted with around seven minutes remaining owing to debris on track.

One more WEC practice session takes place at Spa on Friday afternoon at 2pm local time ahead of qualifying at 6.20pm.

WEC 6 Hours of Spa - FP2 results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 5 United States Dane Cameron
France Emmanuel Collard
Brazil Felipe Nasr
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'04.443
2 708 France Olivier Pla
France Romain Dumas
Brazil Pipo Derani
Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 2'04.464 0.021
3 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Japan Ryo Hirakawa
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 2'04.692 0.249
4 23 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Josh Pierson
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'04.821 0.378
5 9 Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Italy Lorenzo Colombo
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'05.020 0.577
6 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 2'05.128 0.685
7 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Will Owen
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'05.294 0.851
8 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Will Stevens
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'05.389 0.946
9 28 Denmark Oliver Rasmussen
United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
South Africa Jonathan Aberdein
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'05.450 1.007
10 36 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere
Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 2'05.477 1.034
11 83 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'05.507 1.064
12 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
United Kingdom Alex Brundle
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'05.710 1.267
13 45 United States Steven Thomas
Australia James Allen
Austria Rene Binder
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'06.115 1.672
14 41 Portugal Rui Andrade
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Norman Nato
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'06.138 1.695
15 10 Switzerland Nico Müller
Ireland Ryan Cullen
France Sébastien Bourdais
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'06.312 1.869
16 31 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Netherlands Robin Frijns
Germany René Rast
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'06.662 2.219
17 1 France Lilou Wadoux
France Sébastien Ogier
France Charles Milesi
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'08.565 4.122
18 35 France Jean Baptiste Lahaye
France Matthieu Lahaye
France François Heriau
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'09.086 4.643
19 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 2'14.366 9.923
20 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 2'14.967 10.524
21 52 Spain Miguel Molina
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 2'15.060 10.617
22 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 2'15.222 10.779
23 64 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 2'15.576 11.133
24 46 Italy Matteo Cairoli
Denmark Mikkel Pedersen
Switzerland Nicolas Leutwiler
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2'15.604 11.161
25 77 Germany Christian Ried
United Kingdom Sebastian Priaulx
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2'16.240 11.797
26 60 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Matteo Cressoni
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'16.260 11.817
27 71 France Franck Dezoteux
France Pierre Ragues
France Gabriel Aubry
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'16.486 12.043
28 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
Italy Riccardo Pera
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2'16.651 12.208
29 33 United States Ben Keating
Portugal Henrique Chaves Jr.
Denmark Marco Sorensen
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 2'16.804 12.361
30 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
New Zealand Nick Cassidy
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'16.839 12.396
31 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom David Pittard
Denmark Nicki Thiim
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 2'16.885 12.442
32 777 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Charlie Fagg
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 2'17.016 12.573
33 88 United States Fred Poordad
United States Patrick Lindsey
Belgium Jan Heylen
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2'17.361 12.918
34 85 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Belgium Sarah Bovy
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'17.377 12.934
35 21 France Simon Mann
Switzerland Christoph Ulrich
Finland Toni Vilander
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'17.674 13.231
36 44 Slovakia Miro Konopka
Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm
Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'17.744 13.301
37 56 United States Brendan Iribe
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2'17.998 13.555
View full results
