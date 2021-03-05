Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy
WEC / News

Spa opens revised WEC calendar, Portimao round moved to June

By:

The 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship will kick off at Spa in May after the postponement of next month's scheduled series opener at Portimao to June.

Spa opens revised WEC calendar, Portimao round moved to June

The Spa 6 Hours retains its original date of May 1 on the latest revision to the calendar, which follows Thursday's shift of the Le Mans 24 Hours from its traditional mid-June slot to August 21/22.

Algarve's eight-hour fixture will now take place over the original Le Mans weekend of June 12/13.

A two-day official test at Spa on April 26/27 will precede the series opener in Belgium.

The revised calendar, which was passed by the FIA World Motor Sport Council on Friday, has resulted from the "uncertainty surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic including travel restrictions", according to a WEC statement.

The WEC stated that it hoped that by pushing back the Portuguese event it will "increase the possibility of fans being able to attend the race".

Spa, however, is set to go ahead behind closed doors.

Read Also:

Pierre Fillon, president of WEC promoter and Le Mans organiser the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, said: “Due to the ongoing pandemic situation, we have to be extremely flexible in our decision-making.

"We are continually adapting to government decisions, especially restrictions on travel between different countries.

"Following discussions with WEC competitors, we have no choice but to delay the start of the season."

He added that maintaining the original schedule of six rounds, the minimum demanded for the WEC's world championship status, had been the "number one priority".

New WEC boss Frederic Lequien thanked the championship's teams, suppliers and the FIA, as well as the Algarve and Spa circuits, for their co-operation in what he said "continues to be a difficult time for everyone".

The WEC will move on to Monza on July 18, the original date for the Italian fixture, after Algarve.

The two end-of-season races at Fuji and in Bahrain remain on their scheduled weekends in September and November respectively.

This is the third time the WEC calendar has been revised this year in the face of the world health crisis.

A planned start at Sebring on March 19 was abandoned at the end of January in favour of a slightly later kick-off at the Algarve circuit near Portimao.

Continuing uncertainty over international travel resulted in a desire on the part of the WEC organisation to host the series opener in Europe.

The delay of the centrepiece Le Mans round was made by the ACO to ensure the best possible chance of the race being able to accommodate spectators.

Last year's rescheduled edition of the French enduro in September took place without any fan attendance after a plan to accommodate up to 50,000 fans in a series of bubbles around the track had to be abandoned.

shares
comments

Related video

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

Previous article

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Author Gary Watkins

Trending

1
Supercars

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines

2
Formula 1

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

13min
3
Formula 1

Aston Martin, Mercedes to share F1 safety car duties in 2021

4
Formula 1

FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report

30min
5
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest news
Spa opens revised WEC calendar, Portimao round moved to June
WEC

Spa opens revised WEC calendar, Portimao round moved to June

58m
How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy
WEC

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

7h
Le Mans 24 Hours postpones 2021 edition until August
LM24

Le Mans 24 Hours postpones 2021 edition until August

Mar 4, 2021
Cadillac: LMDh regs have “caught our attention”
IMSA

Cadillac: LMDh regs have “caught our attention”

Mar 4, 2021
Tom Kristensen reveals career secrets in ‘Mr Le Mans’ book
LM24

Tom Kristensen reveals career secrets in ‘Mr Le Mans’ book

Feb 28, 2021
Latest videos
Ferrari enters LMH from 2023 03:48
WEC
Feb 24, 2021

Ferrari enters LMH from 2023

Peugeot in sportscars 03:45
WEC
Feb 15, 2021

Peugeot in sportscars

WEC: 2021 Entry list revealed! 05:13
WEC
Jan 21, 2021

WEC: 2021 Entry list revealed!

WEC: What is a Hypercar? 01:54
WEC
Jan 19, 2021

WEC: What is a Hypercar?

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing: GR010 HYBRID HYPERCAR 02:37
WEC
Jan 15, 2021

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing: GR010 HYBRID HYPERCAR

Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Le Mans 24 Hours postpones 2021 edition until August
Le Mans / Breaking news

Le Mans 24 Hours postpones 2021 edition until August

Glickenhaus satisfied with maiden hypercar test
WEC / Breaking news

Glickenhaus satisfied with maiden hypercar test

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime
WEC / Analysis

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

Ferrari's planned return to the top category at the Le Mans 24 Hours has further heightened anticipation for the 2023 race. Few concrete details are currently known, but already it has a high-profile superstar angling for involvement, which would make a refreshing change

WEC
7h
Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Making a return to top-flight sportscar racing after 50 years away, Ferrari will enter the Le Mans Hypercar ranks in 2023. The Italian marque denies the link with Formula 1's new cost cap that frees up resources, but it's certainly no coincidence...

WEC
Feb 25, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger Prime

The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger

Toyota's new GR010 contender for the World Endurance Championship's Hypercar era has little in common with the LMP1 TS050 that preceded it. But within the confines of the scaled back new rules, its latest challenger will be no less formidable a prospect

WEC
Jan 22, 2021
The tiny increments that decided the final LMP1-era WEC Prime

The tiny increments that decided the final LMP1-era WEC

The system of success handicaps devised by the FIA World Endurance Championship to level the LMP1 playing field in the category's swansong season ended up having a counterproductive effect, as COVID cancellations also played in the champions' favour.

WEC
Dec 5, 2020
Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars Prime

Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars

OPINION: The news that Audi will return to Le Mans means we'll at last get to see the fight promised in 2012 against Peugeot and Toyota. It also gives LMDh a tangible form, which could open the floodgates for more like-minded marques to follow suit…

WEC
Dec 1, 2020
The eternal debate revived after the 2019/20 WEC season Prime

The eternal debate revived after the 2019/20 WEC season

It may have been missed amid the clamour over Lewis Hamilton's seventh F1 title, but Britain had another world champion crowned last weekend. Mike Conway's WEC crown raises an old conundrum - does title glory make up for the pain of Le Mans defeat?

WEC
Nov 19, 2020
The 10 greatest LMP1 races ranked Prime

The 10 greatest LMP1 races ranked

As the LMP1 class prepares to bow out of top-line sportscar racing at the World Endurance Championship season finale in Bahrain this weekend, Motorsport.com looks back over the past two decades to pick out the 10 of its best contests

Endurance
Nov 9, 2020

Trending Today

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

Aston Martin, Mercedes to share F1 safety car duties in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin, Mercedes to share F1 safety car duties in 2021

FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Erebus to run Camaros in 2022
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus to run Camaros in 2022

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

ProRally: Cherokee Trail Rally final results
SCCA SCCA / News

ProRally: Cherokee Trail Rally final results

Latest news

Spa opens revised WEC calendar, Portimao round moved to June
WEC WEC / News

Spa opens revised WEC calendar, Portimao round moved to June

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime
WEC WEC / Opinion

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

Le Mans 24 Hours postpones 2021 edition until August
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Le Mans 24 Hours postpones 2021 edition until August

Cadillac: LMDh regs have “caught our attention”
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Cadillac: LMDh regs have “caught our attention”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.