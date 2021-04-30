Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Spa WEC: United Autosports LMP2 fastest in first practice
WEC / Spa-Francorchamps Practice report

Spa WEC: Alpine edges Toyota in second practice

By:
, News Editor

Alpine's grandfathered LMP1 car topped a session at Spa for the first time this week after edging out Toyota to lead second practice for this weekend's FIA World Endurance Championship opener.

Andre Negrao set the fastest time of the 90-minute session on Friday morning at the wheel of the Signatech-run Alpine A480 of 2m03.396s, around seven tenths up on Thursday's fastest time.

The first part of the session was led by Toyota thanks to Brendon Hartley's time of 2m03.431s in the #8 GR010 Hybrid, more than a second faster than the best of the Japanese marque's all-new Hypercars had managed in FP1.

That was eclipsed by Negrao just shy of the 40-minute mark, with no further changes to the top of the leaderboard for the remainder of the session.

United Autosports once again led the LMP2 class after setting the fastest time overall in FP1, but Filipe Albuquerque's fastest time of 2m03.733s in the team's Oreca 07 was more than three tenths off the outright pace.

Nyck de Vries also broke the 2m04s barrier in the #26 G-Drive Racing Aurus-branded Oreca on 2m03.979s to go second in the LMP2 class and fourth overall.

Two more LMP2s were next up in the overall order - the Inter Europol Competition Oreca of Alex Brundle and the second G-Drive Aurus of Roberto Merhi - with the second of the Toyota Hypercars going seventh-fastest overall and slowest of the three cars in the top division.

Jose Maria Lopez's early laptime of 2m04.717s put the #7 GR010 Hybrid around 1.3s off the pace.

Completing the top 10 overall were three more LMP2 Orecas the WRT car of Robin Frijns, the High Class Racing entry of Jan Magnussen, and the DragonSpeed machine of Ben Hanley.

Ferrari led the way in the GTE Pro class, with James Calado setting the best time of 2m13.552s in the #51 488 GTE Evo, slightly slower than the quickest of the Porsches in FP1.

Gianmaria Bruni put the #91 Porsche second in class on a 2m13.794s, followed by Daniel Serra in the #52 Ferrari on a 2m13.943s.

Corvette Racing's solo C8.R was the slowest car of the five in class, almost 1.5s off the pace.

Kiwi racer Jaxon Evans set the fastest time of 2m14.170s in the GTE Am division in his Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche, edging out AF Corse Ferrari man Giancarlo Fisichella and Iron Lynx Ferrari driver Matteo Cressoni.

The WEC Spa 6 Hours starts on Saturday May 1 at 1.30pm CET, with practice and qualifying scheduled on Thursday and Friday. All sessions of the event will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv

Series WEC
Event Spa-Francorchamps
Author Jamie Klein

